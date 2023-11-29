What are the best white sheets? Our top picks for classic, elegant bedrooms

White sheets are considered by some to be the only color for bedding. The light and reflective nature of white makes it a natural choice for bedding, it can cover the expanse of your bed without weighing down the rest of the room. Hotels around the globe also almost exclusively opt for white when it comes to their bedding, allowing you to create a crisp and inviting bed to take center stage.

How do you distinguish between all of the numerous white sheets available to find the best bedding sets? We’ve searched and scoured the best home décor stores to assemble an exclusive list of our favorites. For those still getting to grips with bedding or looking for more inspiration, take a look at our best bedding feature for advice from interior designers and our favorite finds.

Best cotton white sheets

1. 700-thread Count Sheet View at Pottery Barn Price: $229

Material: Cotton

Size: Full, Queen, King & California King Invest in your white sheets and reap the rewards with this 700-thread count sateen sheet. A perfectly crisp and clean finish awaits your bed.

2. Cotton White Flat Sheet View at Kathy Kuo Home Price: Was $265, now $215

Material: Cotton

Size: Twin, Full/Queen, & King Made with long-staple cotton, this Kathy Kuo Home sheet features a sateen weave giving it a smooth and subtle sheen. The perfect foundation you to build your bedding design with. 3. Bamboo Cotton Sheet View at Wayfair This white sheet from Wayfair features a smooth surface and a lightweight 240-thread count. Made with bamboo rayon and cotton, this is a great solution for hot sleepers thanks to the cooling touch of bamboo. Price: Was $88.99, now $85.99

Material: Bamboo & Cotton

Size: Twin, Full/Queen, & King

Best linen white sheets

1. European Linen Sheets View at Urban Outfitters Price: $272

Material: Linen

Size: Twin, Full/Double, Queen & King These white sheets from Urban Outfitters are made with the finest European flax linen. The elegance of the white is wonderfully balanced by the relaxed texture of the linen, a match made in heaven. 2. French White Linen Sheets View at Bed Threads Price: Was $260, now $208

Material: Linen

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Queen Special, King & California King Bed Threads have perfected care-free living with their white flax linen sheet set. Sustainably sourced according to OEKO-TEX standard, you can sleep easy knowing you made the right choice. 3. Organic Linen Sheets View at Wayfair Price: Was $114.99, now $60.99

Material: Linen

Size: King & Queen Belgian linen is used in these Wayfair sheets, giving them softness and style. Layer your linen with your choice of colorful throws or shams.

Best patterned white sheets

1. White cherry sheets View at Urban Outfitters Price: From $79

Material: Cotton & Polyester

Size: Twin, Twin XL & Full Mini cherries dance across these white sheets from Urban Outfitters. This abstract pattern adds personality to your white sheets and a hint of color too. 2. Stripe White Sheet View at Pottery Barn Price: $159

Material: Cotton Percale

Size: Full, Queen, King & California King Three stripes of blue embroidery run across this white cotton percale sheet giving it a charming edge. The organic cotton itself is woven to a fine finish with a 400-thread count. 3. Floral White Sheet View at Walmart Price: $35.94

Material: Microfiber

Size: Twin, Queen, King & California King Delightful florals are drawn across this white microfiber sheet from Walmart. It's also stain-resistant so its easy to keep your white sheets sparkling.

4. Best silk white sheets

1. Silk Fitted White Sheets View at Kathy Kuo Home Let the cooling touch of silk welcome you each evening with these Kathy Kuo Home sheets. The sheen of silk and the airy feel of white will bring calm to your bedroom interior. Price: Was $515, now $387

Material: Mulberry Silk

Size: Queen & King 2. Elegant White Silk Sheet View at Walmart Price: $449.99

Material: Silk

Size: Full, Queen, King & California King This 19-momme silk white sheet makes for an elegant addition to your bedroom interior. Keep your silk bedding minimal to allow the fabric to shine. 3. Satin White Sheet View at Target Price: $29.99

Material: Satin

Size: Twin, Full, Queen, King & California King If you want to recreate the look of white silk at home, this satin sheet offers you the same sheen as silk but at a fraction of the price.