What are the best white sheets? Our top picks for classic, elegant bedrooms

Shop the best white sheets for a bed that has a hotel-style feel and that always feels fresh

white sheets header
(Image credit: Bed Threads, Pottery Barn, Walmart &amp; Target)
By Faaizah Shah
published
Quick menu

1. Best cotton white sheets2. Best linen white sheets3. Best patterned white sheets4. Best silk white sheets

White sheets are considered by some to be the only color for bedding. The light and reflective nature of white makes it a natural choice for bedding, it can cover the expanse of your bed without weighing down the rest of the room. Hotels around the globe also almost exclusively opt for white when it comes to their bedding, allowing you to create a crisp and inviting bed to take center stage. 

How do you distinguish between all of the numerous white sheets available to find the best bedding sets?  We’ve searched and scoured the best home décor stores to assemble an exclusive list of our favorites. For those still getting to grips with bedding or looking for more inspiration, take a look at our best bedding feature for advice from interior designers and our favorite finds.

Best cotton white sheets

white sheets
1. 700-thread Count Sheet

Price: $229
Material: Cotton
Size: Full, Queen, King & California King

Invest in your white sheets and reap the rewards with this 700-thread count sateen sheet. A perfectly crisp and clean finish awaits your bed. 

white cotton sheets

2. Cotton White Flat Sheet

Price: Was $265, now $215
Material: Cotton
Size: Twin, Full/Queen, & King

Made with long-staple cotton, this Kathy Kuo Home sheet features a sateen weave giving it a smooth and subtle sheen. The perfect foundation you to build your bedding design with. 

white cotton sheets
3. Bamboo Cotton Sheet

This white sheet from Wayfair features a smooth surface and a lightweight 240-thread count. Made with bamboo rayon and cotton, this is a great solution for hot sleepers thanks to the cooling touch of bamboo.

Price: Was $88.99, now $85.99
Material: Bamboo & Cotton
Size: Twin, Full/Queen, & King

Best linen white sheets

white linen sheets
1. European Linen Sheets

Price: $272
Material: Linen
Size: Twin, Full/Double, Queen & King

These white sheets from Urban Outfitters are made with the finest European flax linen. The elegance of the white is wonderfully balanced by the relaxed texture of the linen, a match made in heaven.

white linen sheets
2. French White Linen Sheets

Price: Was $260, now $208
Material: Linen
Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Queen Special, King & California King 

Bed Threads have perfected care-free living with their white flax linen sheet set. Sustainably sourced according to OEKO-TEX standard, you can sleep easy knowing you made the right choice.

white linen sheets
3. Organic Linen Sheets

Price: Was $114.99, now $60.99
Material: Linen
Size: King & Queen

Belgian linen is used in these Wayfair sheets, giving them softness and style. Layer your linen with your choice of colorful throws or shams. 

Best patterned white sheets

white sheets with cherries on
1. White cherry sheets

Price: From $79
Material: Cotton & Polyester
Size: Twin, Twin XL & Full

Mini cherries dance across these white sheets from Urban Outfitters. This abstract pattern adds personality to your white sheets and a hint of color too.

blue and white stripe sheet
2. Stripe White Sheet

Price: $159
Material: Cotton Percale
Size: Full, Queen, King & California King

Three stripes of blue embroidery run across this white cotton percale sheet giving it a charming edge. The organic cotton itself is woven to a fine finish with a 400-thread count.

floral white sheets
3. Floral White Sheet

Price: $35.94
Material: Microfiber
Size: Twin, Queen, King & California King

Delightful florals are drawn across this white microfiber sheet from Walmart. It's also stain-resistant so its easy to keep your white sheets sparkling. 

4. Best silk white sheets

white silk sheets
1. Silk Fitted White Sheets

Let the cooling touch of silk welcome you each evening with these Kathy Kuo Home sheets. The sheen of silk and the airy feel of white will bring calm to your bedroom interior.

Price: Was $515, now $387
Material: Mulberry Silk
Size: Queen & King

silk white sheets
2. Elegant White Silk Sheet

Price: $449.99
Material: Silk
Size: Full, Queen, King &  California King

This 19-momme silk white sheet makes for an elegant addition to your bedroom interior. Keep your silk bedding minimal to allow the fabric to shine.

white silk sheets
3. Satin White Sheet

Price: $29.99
Material: Satin
Size: Twin, Full, Queen, King & California King

If you want to recreate the look of white silk at home, this satin sheet offers you the same sheen as silk but at a fraction of the price. 

What is the best bedding material for a white bed?

A white bed is a timeless classic, it brings to mind the world’s finest hotels and projects from the rooms created by interior designers. When choosing your bedding material, natural materials share white’s appetite for elegance. When asked about her choice, German interior designer, Constanze Ladner had this to say. 'Either 100% linen or 100% cotton,' reveals Constanze.

In terms of color or style, it is best to lean into your personal preferences to ensure you are happy to see your bedding every day. Blues, navies, and whites are a natural pairing, but you can also go for neutral tones for a more organic appeal. When selecting your material, also consider the thread count of your fabric and the origin of your fabric, Belgian flax linen and Egyptian cotton are the best in class. Go above 300 for your thread count to ensure your material is durable, soft, and long-lasting.  

Faaizah Shah

Writer and design expert Faaizah Shah is the founder of The Interiors Consultancy. She has worked with designers such as Staffan Tollgard and design houses such as Sanderson to help them understand and communicate their narratives. She is known for crafting engaging stories and imaginative content, and understanding great decor from her years alongside some of the best creatives in the industry. She is also a contributor to Livingetc. 

