What color is replacing dark blue? Designers are choosing a surprising shade over this once-loved, moody color scheme

Dark blue has long been the interior designer's number one paint choice for creating a moody room with real depth. Sophisticated and jewel-like, there is a richness to this particular shade of indigo blue. A few years back, it was undoubtedly one of the biggest trends in wall colors in interior design.

But more and more, designers are eschewing this color in favor of something earthier. Where blue can bring a strong dose of color to a room, wider interior trends mean designers are turning to shades that are a bit more muted and desaturated, a color that has strong ties to nature and reflects the wider movement towards minimalist interiors that pack a decorative punch.

We're calling it, dark blue is on its way out, making way for this moodier color that we love.

What color is replacing dark blue?

Homeowners have long relied on deep inky blues walls or a lick of vivid forest green to bring depth and drama to a room.

But 2023 is the year that rich, chocolatey shades have experienced a resurgence. Used as paint, the perfect tone of dark brown brings a richness and dramatic feel to your interiors which very much chimes with the mood of the moment that is all about creating a luxurious, cocooning, and calming space.

'We are seeing a movement towards natural earthy colors and brown is making a huge comeback,' says Caitlin Parker, founder of Seattle-based interior design firm, Parker Studios. 'It is one of the more sophisticated neutral shades and brings a touch of warmth to a space, which is what makes it so inviting.'

Here are three of our favorite ways to embrace this color trend at home.

1. Curate a sophisticated mid-century feel

(Image credit: Brooke Schwab. Design: Stelly Selway)

So why is brown the perfect choice for now? For interiors and fabric designer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard (opens in new tab), it is the perfect color that harks back to a mid-century era that homeowners have been coveting and paying homage to. As vintage mid-century modern living room furniture and decor appear back in our homes, so too does the dark color palette associated with this zenith era of design.

‘Brown walls, made so popular by David Hicks in the 1960s when he juxtaposed stately rooms with dark chocolate walls and painted all the furniture white or pale pink for a modern statement has now become a luxuriant designer trick,’ says Martyn.

2. Layer with texture

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut. Design: Studio Todd Raymond)

Often seen as a pitfall, dark brown doesn't pair particularly well with brighter paint colors or primary shades. But this should be seen as part of its charm. While it's not a great base for all colors of the spectrum, it is surprisingly versatile when you think about how it works alongside texture, material, and fabric.

Think natural materials, artisan crafts, organic ceramics, linen, natural wood and reclaimed furniture. Using layers of brown and a mix of textures and materials can create a sanctuary that soothe the senses. This makes it the perfect foundation color for a Minimaluxe interior.

It's these layers that designers are bringing to the home instead of color, creating a rich and comprehensive scheme through texture, and brown is the perfect hue to add warmth. ‘The beauty of the deep brown tones played off against lighter upholstery creates instant drama in a room and provides an inviting, sexy, and decadent ambiance immediately,' says Martyn.

There are some colors that go with brown in this tone, however. 'Brown also pairs well with burnt oranges and deep maroon tones,' says luxury interior designer, Rebecca James (opens in new tab). 'These colors are rich and give a sense of home comfort.'

3. Color drench a room

(Image credit: Sirotov Architects)

What's more, dark brown is the perfect color that brings the feeling of nature into the home, reminding us of the earth beneath our feet. With it a sense of calmness and tranquility that we're craving from our interiors.

'It feels cozy,' say Sirotov Architects (opens in new tab), who designed this relaxing bedroom. 'We used brown in this project to create a secure feeling and warm color scheme. It is a basic, classic and cozy color at the same time.'

What is the perfect dark brown paint?

(Image credit: Fabian Martinez. Design: Direccion)

Brown can range from beige browns to dark rich browns, each bringing warmth to a space while creating a connection to the outside world. To find the perfect dark brown, we must delve into color theory.

'Browns are on the deepest part of the neutral color spectrum so, it is a naturally rich color or tone,' says interior designer Christina Rottman (opens in new tab). 'Because it is an organic hue, it is less contrived than a primary or secondary color like a dark green or a dark blue which feels dated in comparison. Nature never disappoints!'

Adding white to dark brown brings up the beige tone, a color that is replacing grey as the new neutral. Adding black gives it that velvety richness, and adding grey creates a more mushroom tone of brown.

Lighting plays a significant role in the brown that is right for your room. In north-facing rooms, the brown may appear slightly cool with a tinge of gray to it. On the other hand, the south-facing rooms can reflect the warm and earthy touch of brown. A light-filled room might need you to go a few shades darker to make sure you get that depth, even when the sunlight is pouring in through the window.

This design from Mexican-based interior design firm, Direccion creates the feel of a monastic house, with the designer using Sherwin Williams color Virtual Taupe SW7039 (opens in new tab) over stucco throughout the home.

1. Brevity brown from Sherwin Williams A deep brown with a slightly red undertone helps to keep this hue warm, nutty and enveloping. 2. Tanner's Brown from Farrow & Ball With a bit more of a grey tinge to it, this tone is named after the artisans who created leather. Looking almost black in lower lighting, it becomes browner in color in well-lit homes thanks to reddish undertones. 3. Barista by Benjamin Moore A chocolatey colored brown that has a touch of purple to it, bringing warmth to your walls.

How do I use dark brown in the home?

(Image credit: Fabian Martinez. Design: Direccion)

So how to use dark brown in the home? First off, don't be afraid of paint. Interior designers are loving taking paint all along the walls and ceilings, filling in crown molding details with this dark shade of brown to create real impact.

In terms of the rooms that work best, think about what kind of mood you want to create. Rooms where relaxation is the focus, work best with a moody brown shade. 'I like to use this color in bedrooms as clients tend to be more daring in this area,' says Rebecca. A snug or TV room might also work for this deep shade, and a lick of dark brown paint can elevate a bathroom to a spa-bathroom.

Dark brown is also a great paint choice to use in a space that needs some added interest. 'In my opinion, rich dark colors tend to enhance interior spaces which lack in architectural character. Dark browns are a wonderful color to use because it evokes warmth and decadence.'