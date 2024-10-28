I'd Never Paint my Stair Handrails White — Here's What You Should Choose Instead

It might seem like a small detail, but choosing a stair handrail color matters. The rails are like an accent, or a thread that goes through from the bottom to the top of your home and can add a lot of interest to your whole staircase look. Leaving the rails as an afterthought will show, and even make the space appear unfinished. The good news is that it’s not that difficult to pick a color that works.

We spoke to interior designers who reveal their fail-proof stair rails colors, and the exact paints they use to help you get started. Perhaps surprisingly, they all steered clear of white, or light-colored paint, even though that's what we often see in homes. With the staircase being a high-traffic area in the home, and the rails being touched often, white will show fingerprints, marks, and scuffs very easily, so it’s best to be avoided unless you're up for near-constant touch-ups.

Here are the best rail color options to go for in your staircase scheme once you take white off the table.

1. Striking black

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Decorating with black accents through a stair rail, especially in a scheme with off-white walls, will really make this part of your home's architecture stand out. It creates a more modern look, especially if the detail is mirrored elsewhere along the staircase, be that using black art frames, black-painted steps, doors, or paneling. If painting your rails in black sounds a bit scary, go along the lines of warm, charcoal tones, that will have a softer feel, and won’t be in such harsh contrast with your walls, like a jet-black will.

Emily Kantz, color expert at Sherwin Williams is all for the combination of black and off-white: "If you’re looking to add a touch of drama, the contrast between Tricorn Black 6258 and Alabaster 7008 does just that!"

Think of your paint finish too, and opt for an eggshell that has a very soft sheen, as opposed to a matt to which dust will cling to (and show up worst on black) or a full gloss, which can be overpowering in black.

Tricorn Black Paint View at Sherwin Williams Price: $93.99 / 1 gallon of Emerald Interior Acrylic Latex Paint Black rails will make a statement and give a modern look to your home, especially if paired with off-white staircase walls.

2. Go bold with color

(Image credit: Graphenstone)

While the experts were not very keen on light colors, that doesn’t mean you should avoid all color when painting your stair rails. Staircases can be an area of real character in your home, where you can think creatively to make a statement.

While it’s best to avoid very light colors or white for practical reasons, you can still opt for one of your favorite tones, or pick an accent color from your other rooms and paint your rails to continue the scheme.

One of the biggest colors trends right now is blue, and especially pale blue. Designers love using it in staircase schemes. For an impactful look, match your rail color with the spindles, and pick a contrasting color for your paneling on the opposite wall.

(Image credit: Sherwin Williams)

If you prefer something a bit more classic, you can tone down the rail color by painting your spindles in white. It will add an element of contrast that’s not too harsh and make the color pop. "We believe the combination of whites and blues is going to be very big in the coming years to create a coastal-chic aesthetic in the home, and a staircase is an easy way to incorporate this trend," explains Emily, who loes the combination of Aleutian 6241 and Snowbound 7004. "The slight gray undertone of Snowbound pairs well with other gray-influenced colors like the denim blue shade, Aleutian," says the expert.

Aleutian Paint View at Sherwin Williams Price: $93.99 / 1 gallon of Emerald Interior Acrylic Latex Pain Blue is one of the most popular colors for 2024, especially in a pale tone which will look fresh in a staircase scheme.

3. Keep it natural

(Image credit: Steve Hershberger. Design: Four Brothers Design + Build)

For those of us who love a more natural look, replace paint with a stain that will either highlight the rail’s natural wood color, or tint it in a shade to match your overall scheme, in a more subtle way. "I usually recommend staining handrails a desired color," architect Sondra Zabroske tells us.

There are many advantages to a stain, one of the most notable ones being durability, and the natural color of the wood which creates a warm, welcoming feel. "Over time a stain will be far more durable, and you will avoid any chipping or flaking," explains Sondra. "The handrail is one part of the home that gets touched and used frequently."

"Staining also allows the natural wood grain to shine through which can be a warmer connection to the material," the architect adds. And as far as interior design trends go, a natural stain will stay classic and is easy to incorporate in any style of scheme.