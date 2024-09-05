5 Bulbs to Plant in September That Will Flower in Spring

As we prepare to bid farewell to the long summer days and welcome in the fall, it's time to give your garden a little bit of tender love and care to get the best out of next year's garden. There is an array of colorful, beautiful and aromatic spring bulbs to plant in the fall to bring you a fulfilling blooming season for the year to come.

Spring flowers are the perfect way to brighten your backyard and get ahead with those September gardening jobs. Kasey Eaves, gardening expert and founder of Vivant Garden Services tells us before you start planting, think about what worked in your yard last year and what didn’t, which in turn will guarantee a more successful planting experience for the Spring. "Also consider planting naturalizing bulbs which have more tendency to return year after year," Kasey says. "Some of our largest and most showy bulbs can only put on a display for one season. By adding in naturalizing bulbs, you know your bulbs show will keep improving your year."

As you prepare to make your way into the cooler seasons and seek a fruitful flowering season next year, here are a few beautiful bulbs you can plant in your backyard.

1. Chionodoxa Forbesii

Chionodoxa Forbesii, also known as "Glory of the Snow" is a rather unique-looking bloom — with its bright blue and white petals that will certainly make a fine addition to any backyard. Adding this flower into your yard is also a great way to revive your patio after winter, with its color and beauty.

"This little bulb packs a lot of power," Kasey tells us. "It is naturalizing and comes up in the early gray days when you truly need to see something bloom. With delicate blue and white flowers, it steals your heart."

The expert recommends you plant these blooms in a big drift under a tree, outside a window where you can keep an eye on it, on a cold day.

Hardiness zone: 3-9

Soil Type: Well-drained, loamy

Sunlight: Full to Partial Sun

Kasey Eaves Founder of Vivant Kasey Eaves, founder and head gardener of Vivant Gardens, discovered her green thumb at the tender age of two on her family's Southern Illinois farm, where she cultivated edibles and cherished sunflowers. Since then, she's never looked back! Today, Kasey dedicates herself assisting Chicagoans in nurturing their gardens using sustainable practices. She teaches at the Chicago Botanic Garden, Morton Arboretum, Olbrich Botanic Garden and others. Among her many clients are Millennium Park and Chicago History Museum.

2. Sensation Daffodils

From the best flowers for a nice smelling backyard, to the most colorful blooms, the Sensation daffodil is a ray of delightful yellow hues that will brighten up your garden space.

Also known by its names "Moonlight," "Sunshine or "Thalia" Kasey says these "early mid and late spring blooming daffodils are shorter than the big landscaper variety." She adds: "They have a beautiful fragrance, delicate blossoms that work great in arrangements and have thinner leaves than other daffodils on the market."

The sensation daffodil is perfect to plant in borders, as Kasey says "when their foliage dies back, it disappears quickly into the landscape."

Hardiness zone: 4-8

Soil Type: Well-drained, loamy

Sunlight: Full to Partial Shade

3. Tulipa Clusiana

For a bright, colorful flower bed idea, why not add this ravishing multi-hued bloom into your yard. The Tulipa Clusiana, also known as "Lady Jane" is breathtaking in every form. From its gorgeous petals to its bright green stem, it will most certainly elevate the way your garden looks and feels during the Spring season.

"I also love species tulips," notes Kasey. "These miniature tulips will return year after year, look amazing on borders and in a rockery. Lady Jane said about 6 inches tall, and shows white blossoms with deep pink petals."

The gardening expert says she loves to plant these blooms in groups after flowers that bloom a little later in the backyard.



Hardiness zone: 3-8

Soil Type: Well-drained, rich/loamy

Sunlight: Full Sun to Light Shade

4. Daydream Tulips

Transform your backyard ideas into an oasis of cheerful blooms for the coming spring with the delightful Daydream Tulips or Darwin Hybrid Tulip. This unique bloom can transform is color with its changeable petals that will light up even the darkest of spots on your garden.

"I do not often plant large showy tulips in my garden but when I do, it’s daydream tulips," Kasey tells us. "These flowers change color! They start blooming a pale peachy yellow and by the time we reach May they are a deep flame orange, and which looks beautiful in the middle of a garden bed — especially one containing Salvia."

Hardiness zone: 3-8

Soil Type: Well-drained, chalky/loam

Sunlight: Full sun

5. Allium Christophii

As well as being an ideal pest control plant the ever so bold Allium Christophii or "Star of Persia", makes for an elegant and pretty sight. These buds fit in perfectly within modern gardens and can be planted in containers as well as in flower beds.



"There is a point in every garden where you are between bloom cycles," explains Kasey. "This frequently happens when the tulips have faded, but the rest of the summer blooms haven’t quite caught on. For that time of year, I love to plant allium Christophii."

She continues: "This firework-like blossom is almost 4 inches wide and takes your breath away the seed heads can be saved for winter decor as they resemble snowflakes or stars."

Hardiness zone: 5-8

Soil Type: Well-drained, chalk, clay, loam

Sunlight: Full sun

Planting Tips From An Expert

It's time to get planting, but before doing so, here are some tips from gardening expert Kasey. She says: "The simple rule is to dig the hole three times as deep as the bulb is tall. Always put the pointy side up, and the rounded area to the base." The expert notes that you do not need to worry about light or watering for most of these these bulbs. "When they blooms, there are no leaves on trees, so shade is less of an issue."

Kasey says you should however protect your bulbs from rodents — where you can. The best way to do this is to wait to plant your bulbs until after there has been a frost. "The cold temperatures will make the bulbs harder to smell," she adds.

To keep those pesky pests and rodents away, Kasey says you can also do the following: "You can plant tulips with daffodils and alum in the same hole." The smell of tulips is sweet rodents, but if planted with allium and daffodils, this will help mask the scent. This also makes for the perfect rule of three garden planting — bringing benefits and beauty into one.

FAQs

How late in the fall can you plant spring bulbs?

If you're wondering when the cut of time may be for planting in the fall, Kasey tells us: "Bulbs need 6-8 weeks to establish roots in winter, so we try to get everything in by end of December. That said, if January rolls around and you still have bulbs in the garage. Get them in the ground!"

"Nature has amazing ways of thriving and gardening is all about the happy accidents and experiments," she adds.