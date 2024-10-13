Should a Coffee Table Be Lower Than the Sofa? Interior Designers Advise on Getting the Balance Right

The height of certain pieces of furniture is a crucial factor when it comes to room design, both for aesthetic and practical purposes. A common question people ask is whether a coffee table should be lower or higher than a sofa, in order to be both pleasing to the eye, as well as ergonomic.

Once you've settled on the best sofa for your space and have a better idea of the seat height, you'll need to then choose a coffee table that complements it. As a general rule of thumb, designers suggest selecting one that is the same height as the sofa.

There are, of course, exceptions to that rule. Below, we've detailed how to decide whether your coffee table should be higher or lower than the sofa, according to expert advice from the designers we spoke to.

Should a Coffee Table be Lower Than a Sofa?

Typically, the best coffee table for your living room is one that is the same height as your sofa. But, as we've explained, there are situations when this can change, and having a coffee table that's either higher or lower than your sofa will be more suitable.

These are those different scenarios, and the reason to opt for each.

1. Coffee Table the Same Height as Sofa

Keeping your sofa and coffee table size at the same height is, as we've established, the designer-endorsed option. This is for a number of reasons, but namely that “You want to be able to put a drink down without hunching over,” says Emily Shron of New York-based Shron Design.

Interior designer Prudence Bailey, founder and principal of Prudence Home & Design, agrees, adding that “A coffee table the same height as the sofa creates a cohesiveness to the overall space and allows for ease of use when setting down a drink.”

But apart from that, there's a further advantage to matching the heights of these two pieces. “Using a coffee table which has the same overall height as the sofa that it is paired with is aesthetically pleasing as it does not break the visual line of sight when looking around the room,” says Alexandra Peck, owner and principal at Alexandra Peck Design.

2. Coffee Table Lower Than the Sofa

In certain situations, a coffee table that is lower than the sofa height next to it can be a stylish and functional pairing. “A coffee table that is shorter than the top of the sofa’s seat cushion that it is paired with brings a modern feel to the room,” explains Alexandra Peck.

“The low-to-the-ground effect is deeply rooted in mid-century modern and Japanese design," she adds. "It is also practical because, as we all know, many people enjoy kicking their feet up on their coffee table at home.”

It can also contribute to the overall feel of the space. “A coffee table lower than the sofa creates a spacious and relaxed environment that encourages easy conversation and a more casual vibe,” says Olivia Bufalini, CEO and principal designer at Collaborative Design Group.

3. Coffee Table Higher Than the Sofa

Alternatively, you can opt for a coffee table that is higher than the sofa. While this isn't a common choice, there are a few scenarios when it's worth considering.

“A higher coffee table can work in certain design contexts, especially if you're going for a bold, statement piece that demands attention,” says Kanika Khurana, principal designer and founder of Kanika Design. “It can create a modern or unexpected focal point, adding interest to the room.”

A coffee table that's higher than the sofa can also be a solution for when it has a double duty, she adds. “It’s ideal if you plan to use the table for dining or working while seated, as it brings the surface closer to you,” says Kanika. “However, the key is balance — if the rest of the room has a low slung feel, a higher table can look out of place.”

Alexandra Peck thinks this coffee table mistake is one to generally avoid, as it blocks the visual plane of the sofa. “The only time I would consider pairing a taller coffee table with a sofa is for clients who need a larger surface to place drinks/snacks and who would benefit from not bending down to place or pick up things from their coffee table."

As an alternative, she recommends "adding a small drink table with a taller height that can provide functionality without taking up too much space."

FAQs

Should an ottoman coffee table be lower than a sofa?

When it comes to styling an ottoman coffee table, comfort should be your guide when it comes to its height compared to the sofa.

“A sofa ottoman is such a great choice for a family room,” says Prudence Bailey. “Size and scale are always so important in design. Since most people want to rest their feet on an ottoman, I recommend the ottoman be one inch shorter than the sofa seat height so your legs are in a more comfortable position.”

So, to definitively answer the question on whether a coffee table should be lower or higher than your sofa, the answer is that ideally it will be the same height. In certain circumstances, and if you're wanting to curate a more relaxed atmosphere in a living room, you can opt to have a coffee table that is lower.

Having a coffee table that is higher than the sofa is not generally advised by interior designers, but only in exceptional circumstances when you're also using the coffee table for dual purposes, like working or dining from it.