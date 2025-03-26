5 Problems With Heated Towel Rails People Never Talk About — And Whether They're Worth It in a Bathroom

There's nothing quite like stepping out of the shower or bath and into a toasty warm towel, especially during the cooler months of the year. Of course, in order to make that spa-like experience a reality, you need a heated towel rail, and while this functional bathroom addition is pretty ubiquitous, they come with a host of potential problems that are rarely discussed.

The best modern bathroom ideas bridge style and functionality, and heated towel rails achieve that so successfully that they've surpassed trend status to become permanent additions in our homes. “Heated towel rails are a stylish and practical way to gently heat a bathroom, combining efficient heating, functionality, and style in a single fixture," explains Jeevan Seth, CEO of bathroom specialist JTP. Available in a host of styles, colors, and finishes, modern options offer sleek and elegant designs that bring warmth and comfort to your bathroom.

And yet, they're not always an efficient way to heat a space. Worse still, the need for regular servicing and upkeep can quickly turn this self-care sanctuary space into a more nightmarish reality. To help you decide on whether it's the right heating option for you, we've listed the common problems with heated towel rails that aren't spoken about enough. Here's what to look out for, alongside our verdict on the best way to really heat your bathroom.

1. They Typically Won't Heat Your Whole Bathroom

For a lot of us, our towel rail is the only form of heating in our bathroom, and they generally don't provide the same heat output as traditional radiators. That's compounded even further when we (inevitably) use them as a permanent towel storage option, making them an even less effective heat resource.

"A heated towel radiator’s primary aim is too warm or dry your towels and if they are doing that, then often the heat sourced is blocked from heating the rest of the room," explains Louise Ashdown, Head of Design at West One Bathrooms. To keep your space warm throughout the cooler months, you'll need to look at other heating options to run alongside your heated towel rail.

Then there's the fact that heated towel rails are often disproportionately sized compared to the blueprint of the bathroom. Richard Eaton, Senior Design Manager at bathroom specialist, Tissino, recommends working out the minimum BTU (heat output in British Thermal Units) to heat your space in order to find the right fit for your space.

"It isn’t a simple calculation, which is why there are many online tools that can help you to do this properly," he says. "They will ask for the dimensions of your room, any windows and their size, the insulation of the property, and what rooms are around the room you are looking to heat." From there, you can choose the right heated towel rail size to actually heat your room effectively.

2. Some Models Can Take a Long Time to Heat Up

Generally, heated towel rails are a cost-effective way to warm up your towels and keep your bathroom at an ambient temperature, but certain models can take a long time to heat up. This is especially true for old heated towel rails, so if you're due a bathroom remodel, consider making a new towel rail a top priority.

You'll also need to think carefully about the type of heated towel rail you install. While electric towel rails will warm up relatively quickly, a hydronic or liquid-filled rail may take more towards an hour to reach its optimum temperature, meaning it will take longer to dry your towels if you haven't already preheated your rail.

3. They Can Corrode Easily

As with any bathroom appliance, towel rails are prone to corrosion. "In humid bathrooms, lower quality towel radiators may be especially prone to rust or corrosion over time," notes Louise. The moist environment of this steamy space can easily lead to rust if you don't ventilate your bathroom properly, and — worst still — a corroded towel rail can then lead to leaks.

When buying bathroom towel rails, look for durable materials like stainless steel and avoid chrome plating, which wears down more easily.

4. Wall-Mounted Designs Won't Work in Every Space

If you have a small bathroom, finding space for a heated towel rail might prove challenging. Wall-mounted designs are far more sleek than they once were, but they are still a bulky, heavy appliance that needs careful positioning and professional installation, taking into account all the hidden plumbing and electrics behind you wall.

For more limited spaces, a freestanding heated towel rail like this one from Dunelm that can be moved around as necessary might be more appropriate. Or, try a compact plug-in towel warmer like this one, from Amazon, which can be set-up as needed so it doesn't impose on your bathroom's real estate.

5. They Often Require Extra Maintenance

Louise notes that, like any appliance, a towel-warming rail needs maintenance. Without regular upkeep, you might encounter an airlock in the system, which can cause uneven heat distribution and may manifest as a gurgling sound when switched on. Similar to radiators, these heat sources will need bleeding to prevent air from becoming trapped in the rail.

In the case of electric models, another reason your heated towel rail isn't working properly could be a result of the heating element wearing down. If so, you'll need to replace the element. Alternatively, you might have a build-up of sediment within the pipes which will need flushing out. Regular inspection and season maintenance will prevent these problems occurring and reduce the chance of costly repairs further down the line.

FAQs

How Long Should a Heated Towel Rail Last?

Heated towel rails aren't the easiest appliances to install (or the cheapest), so you'll want to make sure you invest in a model that will last a significant amount of time.

As with all appliances, the better you look after your towel rail, the longer it will serve you. "A high-quality heated towel rail will last ten to 20 years, depending on factors such as material, usage and maintenance," says Jeevan Seth at JTP. "Proper maintenance is essential, such as bleeding regularly to prevent trapped air, and wiping down frequently to prevent rust or corrosion."

What's the Best Way to Heat a Bathroom?

In colder climes, you can't rely on a heated towel rail to solely heat your bathroom. They are afterall only intended to warm and dry your towels.

It's a good idea to remove dry towels when they're not in use and pair with other heating sources like underfloor bathroom heating. "While underfloor heating isn’t an absolute must, it can make a real difference in a bathroom by delivering consistent warmth, eliminating cold spots, and boosting comfort — especially in the colder months," says Louise. "It’s also a fantastic option if you’re opting for a wet room-style bathroom, as it helps to dry up any excess water quickly."

Heated towel rails are one life's small luxuries, but their hidden issues shouldn't be overlooked. With regular servicing, maintenance, and proper placement, they'll ensure your bathroom is the spa-like self-care sanctuary that you deserve. But, as far as heating your space is concerned, they shouldn't be relied upon alone.