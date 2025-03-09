5 Places You Should Never Position a Bathtub in Your Bathroom — These Spots Make for Practicality Nightmares

There are two camps of people; those who are devoted to the shower, and those who worship the shrine that is the bathtub. Now of course, we can all flip between the two, and hopefully do, but you’ll generally find that people have a strong affinity to one of the two methods. Out of the two camps, I’ve always identified as a bath lover. To me, there is no greater luxury than a steaming hot bath at the end of the day. One minute submerged in a gently perfumed, bubble-filled tub is enough to instantly dissolve any lingering annoyances from the day, and my mind is transported to a place of pure bliss and relaxation.

But, nothing can snap you out of that blissful state faster than realizing you’d made a major error in your bathtub placement. It can be easy to scroll through the endless modern bathroom ideas without taking a moment to consider the importance of selecting the correct placement for your tub. You may not have even realized there are right and wrong choices to make when it comes to your bath placement. But, as the experts have informed us, there certainly is.

To save us from falling into any design traps or errors that can haunt your bathtime for ever more, we’ve compiled a list of all the places to avoid placing your bath at all costs.

1. Beneath a Low Ceiling

Proper ventilation is crucial to prevent the growth of mould in bathrooms. (Image credit: Rett Peek. Design: Meet West Studio)

One of the most important things to consider when placing your bath, whether freestanding or a built-in bath, is the ventilation of the area. The steam and heat from your bath can quickly create an overload of moisture in your bathroom, which overtime, can cause a build up of mould. "Placing a bathtub directly under a low ceiling or in a space with poor ventilation can create functional and maintenance issues," says interior designer Nina Takesh

Lower ceilings prevent the proper flow of air in a room, which can therefore impact the ventilation of the space. "Ideally," Carrie Berney, from Ripples suggests, "a bathtub should be near a window for natural light or positioned as a focal point in a spacious setting."

Not only does placing your bath by a window create a beautiful visual effect, it's also the best placement for ventilation and will allow you to get rid of moisture in your bathroom.

Nina Takesh Interior Designer Not just an interior designer, Nina Takesh is the founder and CEO of three distinct businesses, each of them huge successes in their own right. She has a house flipping business, and has redesigned several homes across the world, and a commercial interior design firm.

2. On Unsupported Floors

Acrylic bathtubs are the lightest option you can get, best for homes with weaker flooring. (Image credit: Kyle J Caldwell. Design: The Brownstone Boys)

One thing to consider, especially if you're working with an older home, is the amount of weight your floor will be able to support. Period homes are likely to have far weaker floors than we are typically used to, creating the risk of a collapsed bath — far from desirable.

The Brownstone Boys, who specialize in restoring and decorating historic homes, adding in modern touches while respecting the original features of the space, say: "One common mistake in historic homes is placing a bathtub on an unsupported floor — older buildings may not have been built to handle the weight of a full cast-iron tub."

Not only should you check the state of your bathroom flooring, it's also important to consider how much your bath weighs. Cast-iron tubs, as mentioned by The Brownstone Boys, will weigh significantly more than other bath options.

"A lot of people forget that it is vitally important to check the weight of your bath, especially if you are going for heavier material like metal, cast iron or even solid surface," explains Barrie Cutchie, designer director at BC Designs. "Don't forget to also take into account how heavy it will be when it is full of water and you are in it, as well as the empty weight."



He continues, "If you’re in doubt about the structure of your house and the strength of your floor, do check with a builder or structural engineer before you decide to install a freestanding bath; the last thing you want is for it to fall through the ceiling."

3. By a Brick Wall

Tiles are a more durable material for bathroom designs. (Image credit: Gavin Cater. Design: Bungalowe)

Another issue you'll find in older, historic homes is with original, un-waterproofed walls. The Brownstone Boys explain, "Another issue is placing a tub against an original plaster or brick wall without proper waterproofing, which can lead to long-term damage."

Exposed brick work presents issues due to its porous nature, meaning it can easily absorb the moisture from the room. This can, in turn, lead to your brickwork weeping moisture, ruining its structural integrity.

Adding a waterproof layer, such as glass, can help prevent this from occurring and allow you to design a beautiful bathroom that is life-proof.

4. Near The Entrance

Placing your bath near the center of the room allows for a better, more natural flow in the space. (Image credit: Trevor Tondro. Design: Jeremiah Brent)

While it may seem appealing to have the centrepiece of your bathroom on full display as soon as you enter the room, placing your bath too close to the entrance isn't always the smartest idea. "Avoid positioning a bathtub too close to a bathroom entrance, especially in larger spaces," says Carrie, "Placing it further into the room prevents it from overwhelming the layout and allows for a more open, balanced design."

Louise Ashdown, from West One Bathrooms agrees and says: "One of the worst places to install a bathtub is directly in front of a door, as this can make the space feel cramped and disrupt the natural flow of the room."

An awkward layout can instantly dampen your dreamy, spa bathroom ideas, and leave you with a cramped and uncomfortable space.

5. In Cramped Positions

At least one edge of the bath should have ample space around it. (Image credit: Brock Beazley Photography. Design: Comma Projects & T Teak Projects + Co)

"Avoid placing the tub in an area with insufficient surrounding space," suggests Louise, "as this can make entry and exit uncomfortable." Nothing will snap you out of your post-bath relaxation faster than the stress of having to awkwardly shimmy out of your tub, splashing the water on the floor as you go.

While this may seem inevitable if your working with less space, there are plenty of small bathroom ideas that prove you can easily fit a luxurious-sized bath in your room, it just requires planning.

"You’ll want to leave at least 10cm round each of your bath edges (if freestanding) to ensure you can clean the sides properly," explains Louise.

Where Are the Best Places to Put Your Bath?

Placing a freestanding tub in front of a large window creates a luxurious and relaxing feel. (Image credit: Gieves Anderson. Design: Barker Architecture Office)

On a more positive note, our experts have counteracted these design disasters with some of their favorite positions in which to place a bath. One of the most effective, visually dramatic luxury bathroom ideas is placing your bath by a window — bonus points if you're lucky enough to have a beautiful view. This layout instantly brings that boutique hotel style bathroom feel to your home, don't be surprised if your bath becomes your favorite spot in your home.

"If you have the space, positioning a tub near a window with a beautiful view can create a serene bathing experience," agrees Nina.

Carrie mirrors this idea, saying, "Ideally, a bathtub should be near a window for natural light or positioned as a focal point in a spacious setting."

Though, Nina goes on to suggest; "A well-designed alcove with built-in shelving or a freestanding tub as a statement piece in the center of the room are also great options."

Barrie is also a fan of this idea and tells us: "If you have an alcove, corner or a feature wall, carefully positioning your freestanding bath can set the space off beautifully. If you are lucky enough to have a huge space to work with, centering it in the middle of the room is a great option as it will great plenty of wow factor."

However, for those of us not lucky enough to have the luxury of a lot of space, Carrie says, "In smaller bathrooms, built-in tubs along a wall optimise space while keeping the design sleek and functional."

There are also plenty of more unique ideas that can have really striking effects. As Barrie says, "We’ve also seen some really clever use of space and position of baths. If you have recently converted a loft, often there is limited space under slopping roofs. This can be the perfect opportunity to add a freestanding bath under the eaves – maximising space that was otherwise unusable."

FAQs

What to Consider Before Placing Your Bath

“Think about natural light, ventilation, and proximity to plumbing," explains Nina, "You also want to consider how the tub will be used—whether it’s meant to be a private retreat or part of a shared bathroom."

These three aspects will be some of the most crucial to consider before finalizing your bathroom design. Not only will they effect the functionality of your bath, but they'll also dictate the way the space looks.

"The best placement considers both structural integrity and historical details," adds The Brownstone Boys, "if possible, positioning a tub near an existing plumbing wall can reduce disruption to the home’s original framework while keeping renovations as seamless as possible."

Additionally, Barrie says, "another key consideration that is often overlooked is whether or not your boiler has the capacity to generate enough hot water to fill a larger bath. One way to check is to have a look at your boiler manual or if you are still unsure ring a plumber."

With these rules in mind, you are well on your way to designing the ideal bathroom. However, if you're more inclined towards a shower, perhaps you'll benefit from some more walk-in shower ideas, or get the best of both worlds with a beautiful wet-room idea.