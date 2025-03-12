Natural Stone vs Concrete Paving — Both Popular Choices, But One Wins Out on Style Alone

When it comes to designing your back garden, there can be a seemingly endless list of questions to work through. One of the most crucial of which is the debate between natural stone vs concrete pavers.

Paving a patio is not a decision you want to make lightly, you'll certainly regret rushing into a decision when you end up having to start from scratch in a few years time. So, to prevent this from happening, take the time to carefully consider your options, weighing up different patio flooring ideas.

But what do the experts think? Well, you may be surprised to know, they are major supporters of the natural stone path.

While there are several benefits to concrete paving, including both cost-effectiveness and durability, ultimately, natural stone paving is hard to beat. But what is it that the experts love so much?

What Is The Difference Between Natural Stone and Concrete Paving?

Style your outside area with elegant furniture and plants for an elevated look (Image credit: DNA Photography. Design: Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein. Contractor: Bernardini Builders)

If you're wanting to refresh your patio ideas, or give it an elevated appeal, choosing the right flooring is a crucial place to begin. The paving you choose can dictate the entire feel of your garden, even if it's not the first thing you notice. Before making the decision between natural stone, or concrete paving in your landscaping, it's important, and helpful, to have a base understanding of the fundamental differences between these two materials.

"Natural stone pavers, sourced from quarries, include materials like limestone, travertine, bluestone, slate, and granite," explains custom home designer, Nina Lichtenstein.

"Their organic beauty, rich textures, and natural variation make them a timeless choice for high-end landscapes," Nina says. "No two pieces are alike, lending an authenticity that cannot be replicated. They create an effortlessly elegant look, blending seamlessly with their surroundings and adding character and texture to outdoor spaces. Concrete slabs, by contrast, are a man-made material composed of cement, water, and aggregates," she continues.

This modern form of concrete flooring has been extremely popular since the early 19th century. As Nina explains, concrete is created by combining water and aggregates with cement, a rock-like substance obtained by heating limestone with clay. Once made, this concrete can be applied in a wide variety of ways.

"They can be poured in large, seamless sections or shaped into pavers that mimic the look of natural stone or tile," explains Nina. "Concrete’s biggest strength is its versatility in that it can be tinted, stamped, or textured to suit a variety of styles, from sleek and modern to rustic and traditional. Large-format concrete slabs, in particular, are a popular choice for contemporary outdoor designs, lending a clean, minimalist aesthetic."

Isabel Fernandez, from Quorn Stone explains; "Concrete slabs are plain in color and appearance, whereas natural stone can vary in the shades, details, and characteristics available and offers an entirely unique outdoor paving option."

Benefits of Natural Stone

In this chic patio, Charlotte brings softness in to the design with climbing vines and potted plants (Image credit: Charlotte Rowe Garden Design)

"For those who appreciate authenticity, natural stone pavers are an unrivalled choice," says Nina. Not only is there a huge amount of variety in the type of natural stone you can choose between, but each slab will also have its own intricacies, leaving you with a patio that is truly unique in its appearance.

In fact, garden designer Charlotte Rowe shares, "90 percent of our gardens have either limestone, sandstone or occasionally other natural stone such as Basalt."

She explains, "We would normally specify natural stone surfaces for gardens in most circumstances as they are much more appropriate for outdoor spaces and gardens and look more natural, particularly as they age."

Isabel is also a fan of limestone paving, saying: "Limestone paving is a popular option for natural stone pavers, often in warm honey beige tones or soft greys and rustic tumbled finishes. Many opt for natural stone pavers because of their hardwearing nature and aesthetic appearance, providing a charming yet practical patio to sit and relax or host and entertain."

However, paving is a costly, and time-intensive process, so choosing a material that lasts is crucial. Natural stone flooring wears beautifully with time, offering an effortlessly luxurious look. "Their inherent variation in color and texture gives outdoor spaces a timeless, high-end appeal," says Nina, "if your home features traditional architecture or you want a patio that feels like an extension of the natural landscape, materials like slate or bluestone are ideal."

Choosing a stone that complements the natural world surrounding it, can help create a more seamless, and natural look. "Beyond aesthetics, natural stone is incredibly durable," Nina continues. "Some stones, like granite, can last for centuries with minimal wear. Pavers also allow for easy replacements if damage occurs, and their individual pieces provide slight flexibility, making them well-suited for areas with uneven terrain or climates with frequent freeze-thaw cycles. Additionally, they tend to stay cooler underfoot than concrete, making them a great option for patios or pool decks in warmer climates."

Benefits of Concrete Paving

Concrete pavers aren't every designers dream material, but they can still be effective. (Image credit: Ella Kate Co. Design: Charter Oak Landscape Development, Inc.)

As previously mentioned, this floor type can be used in several different formats, each offering their own distinctive finish and look. While smaller concrete paving stones can mimic the look of a natural stone tile, finishes like poured, polished concrete offer a wildly different, modern and sleek look. "Concrete is the go-to option for modern landscapes or projects that require large, seamless surfaces," explains Nina.

However, others can be offended by the comparatively rough appearance of concrete tiles, with Charlotte saying, "We would never specify them as they look scruffy and rough!"

However, she does add, "We do occasionally specify polished concrete flooring which has been poured (similar to indoor polished concrete) and that makes a wonderful surface for a garden as the concrete is poured in large areas of up to 3m square and then ground and polished on site. Occasionally we specify hand-made polished concrete tiles instead, particularly if we are trying to match or complement an interior floor finish such as porcelain tiles."

Aesthetic elements aside, there are several more functional reasons why you may opt for a concrete paving. As Nina says, "It’s often the more budget-friendly choice, offering the look of stone at a fraction of the cost."

Not only is it more cost-effective, it is also a highly durable flooring option. "For driveways and high-traffic areas, poured concrete provides structural integrity that holds up well under the weight of vehicles. With proper reinforcement and sealing, it can resist cracking, though maintenance is required to keep it looking pristine. Concrete also requires fewer joints than pavers, which means less risk of weeds or moss growth."

FAQs

What Should I Consider Before Deciding on Natural Stone Vs Concrete Paving?

Ideally, you're patio paving should last you through several years, even several decades if you choose carefully. So it's crucial to make a decision that you'll feel the same about in the years to come.

"Before selecting between natural stone pavers and concrete slabs, consider the long-term impact of your choice," recommends Nina.

Firstly, think about the visual effect you wish to create: "Do you want a classic, organic look or a sleek, modern feel? Stone offers timeless elegance, while concrete provides versatility and uniformity," says Nina.

As Nina explains, cost is also an important aspect to consider: "Natural stone is typically a higher upfront investment, while concrete offers a cost-effective alternative with plenty of customization options."

However, while stone may be more expensive, as Nina says, "Stone pavers are known for their durability and easy spot-repair capability, while concrete requires sealing and potential resurfacing over time." She continues, "If you live in a hot climate, consider that stone retains less heat, making it more comfortable to walk on barefoot. In areas with harsh winters, stone may withstand freeze-thaw cycles better than concrete."

It can also be helpful to think about the installation process, and the potential problems the material may carry. "Pavers are labor-intensive to install but offer greater flexibility for repairs," says Nina, "Concrete, while faster to install, can crack over time, requiring more extensive fixes."

However, Charlotte points out that there are also crucial environmental issues to consider when making your decision: "There are masses of environmental issues around laying concrete, and although there are some environmental issues around paving stone, it is generally more acceptable ecologically."

The best practice is always to choose a finish that serves you just as much as it serves the planet, like a good eco-flooring option.

The final verdict? Well, the experts still champion the natural stone option.

"For a luxurious, organic feel that ages gracefully, natural stone pavers remain the ultimate choice," says Nina.

"Ultimately," she adds, "the right choice depends on the aesthetic you want to achieve, the level of maintenance you’re willing to commit to, and the budget you’re working with. By carefully considering these factors, you can create an outdoor space that is both beautiful and built to last."

Once you've chosen your perfect tiling, why not complement it with some equally stylish outside furniture?