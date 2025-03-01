5 'Motivating' Colors That Experts Say Will Make Your Home Inspired and Give You a Productivity Boost
When it comes to boosting motivation levels at home, color experts suggest these encouraging shades
From soothing blues to snuggling pinks, you may already be aware of the effects of certain motivating colors, others that calm, and some that encourage you to snuggle up. But color can do so much more than that in our homes.
According to color psychology in interior design, some shades, when used in our surroundings, can actually help us achieve our goals. “By being mindful of the colors we surround ourselves with, we can create spaces that boost motivation, bring a sense of calm, or simply make us feel good,” explains Karen Haller, a color psychology expert and author of The Little Book of Colour.
“From a color psychology perspective, color speaks directly to our emotions, shaping how we think, feel, and most importantly behave," she adds. "Color is a tool, and when we use it with intention, it can completely transform how we experience our homes and the world around us.”
So, if you're planning on designing a space in the near future — and especially if you're looking to decorate a home office — take note of the five motivating colors below. You never know — the impact they have on your life could go way beyond four walls.
1. Berry Red
Forget gentle pastels and neutrals — motivating colors pack a punch. “Bold, vibrant colors are especially motivating because they stimulate the senses and energize us,” says Karen. “Take a vivid red. It’s dynamic, igniting excitement, and driving us into action.”
In fact, the effect red has on us can be “physical,” writes Professor Vijaya Lakshmi V in her paper, Psychological Effects of Colour in the Journal of Biotechnology & Bioinformatics Research. “It’s hot, exciting, and stimulating,” she says, expressive of “vigor” and “movement.”
Although also considered to be an angry color, you have to be careful where you use berry reds in the home. Sticking to smaller accents tends to work best. When it comes to specifics, Ruth Mottershead, creative director at paint brand Little Greene, says, "Cape Red is a fun, berry red. Use it alone for maximum impact or as a powerful highlight within a muted scheme. For a contemporary living space, it works well as a bold accent shade.”
2. Primrose Yellow
As the color we associate most with sunshine, light, and gold, it should come as no surprise that yellow sits on the list of motivating colors. Professor Lakshmi V claims decorating with yellow can strongly impact the way we feel about ourselves. “The right yellow will lift our spirits and our self-esteem; it is the color of confidence and optimism,” she says. “In home decoration, yellow is indispensable, because more than any other color it gives the effect of light.”
Interior designers are also well aware of the power of yellow. “If there’s a color that evokes energy and optimism, it’s yellow,” says Maye Ruiz, founder of Maye Interiors. “Associated with sunlight and vitality, yellow has the power to brighten and transform spaces, creating an uplifting and positive atmosphere. Personally, I gravitate towards slightly muted yellows — shades that reflect light without being overwhelming, enveloping a space in warmth and stimulation.”
3. Royal Blue
In color psychology, blue is best known for its calming qualities. “It is the color of the mind and is essentially soothing,” writes Professor Lakshmi V. “It affects us mentally, rather than the physical reaction we have to red.”
However, while some blue paint colors can help us chill out, others can encourage mental clarity and motivation. “Blue helps to calm the mind and aid concentration,” explains Chantal Martinelli, architect at Mad Atelier. “In fact, blue is a popular color to use in office spaces. It enhances wakefulness and supports clear communication.”
4. Sage Green
Bright, vivid shades may be among the most motivating colors. But if intense, primary colors aren’t your thing, they are not your only option. “To create a motivating atmosphere in a room, decorating with green could be a perfect option to maintain motivation while avoiding burnout,” says Dublin-based interior designer Róisín Lafferty, who designed the space above.
“Sage green in particular, is a soft, calming tone that still feels refreshing and can boost creativity without being overwhelming," she adds. "It's a good choice for an environment where you need to feel motivated but also calm and focused. It brings a sense of balance and harmony.”
In Róisín's design above, varying shades of green have been layered together to create texture and depth. The shades of green are also reminiscent of the natural world, making the space feel particularly alive.
5. Rust
With its natural warmth and vibrancy, shades of orange can also be considered motivating colors. “It shares the qualities of reds and yellow”, writes Professor Lakshmi V. “It expresses energy, spirit, hope, courage, and cordiality.” In particular, rust and other neutralized forms of orange can radiate “cheer” when used in our homes, she claims.
Designers aren’t just decorating with orange to help give their clients a boost, but are using orange shades to encourage their own creativity. “For motivation, I personally like using a reddish/orange color — such as Fiery Opal by Benjamin Moore,” says interior designer Garrow Kedigian. “It’s the color I used for my own library/study/workspace in my apartment. It has great energy and helps me to be more creative.”
FAQs
What Is the Most Motivating Color?
Rather than one color being more motivating than the rest, it’s more a question of tone. According to color psychologist Karen Haller, bright, vivid shades are typically the most motivating colors — think a bright red. “Meanwhile, a bright, sunny yellow radiates positivity, lifting our mood and making everything feel that little bit more optimistic, like we would feel on a sunny day,” she adds.
So if you’re feeling flat, try bringing some of these motivating colors into your home. Motivating colors might be something you want in your home office, or a home gym if you have one. Do you want to motivated in a kitchen, living room, or bedroom? I don't know, maybe? But you could always look at wake-up colors for that jump out bed energy each morning, instead.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Kate Hollowood is a freelance journalist who writes about a range of topics for Marie Claire UK, from current affairs to features on health, careers and relationships. She is a regular contributor to Livingetc, specializing in reporting on American designers and global interiors trends. Based in London, Kate has also written for titles like the i paper, Refinery29, Cosmopolitan and It’s Nice That.
-
-
It's Bohemian, Not Boho — The 2025 Revival of This Eclectic Trend Is Cooler Than You Remember
Less curated, more collected. The 2025 boho look is messy in all the right ways. From Ikat patterns to chandeliers, shop everything you need to get the look
By Julia Demer Published
-
10 Iconic Furniture Pieces From Design History That Any Interiors Buff Should Know By Name
A touchstone of their time, these classic furniture designs tell a story of craftsmanship, care, and a commitment to innovation
By Phoebe Kut Published
-
5 'Angry' Colors That Are Shifting the Mood of Your Home — And How Experts Like to Soften Them
Color has the power to transform our emotional state, and design experts warn these shades could make you more hot tempered
By Kate Hollowood Published
-
What Colors Will Make You Happy? The Joyful Hues to Decorate With, According to an 'Art Therapist'
“There is nothing more powerful than color to boost your mood"
By Camille Dubuis-Welch Published
-
It's Not Always Easy to Make Decorating With Yellow Feel Sophisticated — But I'm a Color Expert and I Know How It's Done
For most of us, the idea of decorating with yellow sounds terrifying, but this clever color can be just as soothing as it can supercharged
By Amy Moorea Wong Published
-
There Is Something So "Ethereal" About the Color Cyan — Designers Break Down Why That Is, and How to Use It
While most of us will instantly think to empty printer ink cartridges, there is so much more to this bright, light blue
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
6 Living Room Color Mistakes That Are Making Your Space Feel Small and Claustrophobic
For a living room that feels capacious rather than confined, experts urge you to steer clear of these shades
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
7 'Unhappy' Colors That Color Psychology Experts Would Never Paint Their Walls
Color plays the biggest role in dictating the mood of a space — and these seven shades can read a bit depressing
By Kate Hollowood Published
-
"It's Not Just About Being Loud" — 5 Positive Colors Design Experts Say Give Us All the (Good) Feels
Do you have a room that just feels good to be in? Chances are it's got one of these positive colors in it
By Natasha Brinsmead Published
-
What Color Is Indigo? Turns Out There's Some Heated Debate Around This In-Between Shade
Is it purple, blue, or something completely different? Color experts and designers help us define the confusing color, and share how to style it
By Olivia Wolfe Published