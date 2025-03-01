5 'Motivating' Colors That Experts Say Will Make Your Home Inspired and Give You a Productivity Boost

From soothing blues to snuggling pinks, you may already be aware of the effects of certain motivating colors, others that calm, and some that encourage you to snuggle up. But color can do so much more than that in our homes.

According to color psychology in interior design, some shades, when used in our surroundings, can actually help us achieve our goals. “By being mindful of the colors we surround ourselves with, we can create spaces that boost motivation, bring a sense of calm, or simply make us feel good,” explains Karen Haller, a color psychology expert and author of The Little Book of Colour.

“From a color psychology perspective, color speaks directly to our emotions, shaping how we think, feel, and most importantly behave," she adds. "Color is a tool, and when we use it with intention, it can completely transform how we experience our homes and the world around us.”

So, if you're planning on designing a space in the near future — and especially if you're looking to decorate a home office — take note of the five motivating colors below. You never know — the impact they have on your life could go way beyond four walls.

1. Berry Red

When using a motivating color like red, it's best to use it in small doses, like a feature on your kitchen island. (Image credit: Space Factory)

Forget gentle pastels and neutrals — motivating colors pack a punch. “Bold, vibrant colors are especially motivating because they stimulate the senses and energize us,” says Karen. “Take a vivid red. It’s dynamic, igniting excitement, and driving us into action.”

In fact, the effect red has on us can be “physical,” writes Professor Vijaya Lakshmi V in her paper, Psychological Effects of Colour in the Journal of Biotechnology & Bioinformatics Research. “It’s hot, exciting, and stimulating,” she says, expressive of “vigor” and “movement.”

Although also considered to be an angry color, you have to be careful where you use berry reds in the home. Sticking to smaller accents tends to work best. When it comes to specifics, Ruth Mottershead, creative director at paint brand Little Greene, says, "Cape Red is a fun, berry red. Use it alone for maximum impact or as a powerful highlight within a muted scheme. For a contemporary living space, it works well as a bold accent shade.”

2. Primrose Yellow

Yellow is an innately happy shade, and that's why people find it to also be quite motivating. (Image credit: Giulia Maretti Studio. Design: Studio Bosko)

As the color we associate most with sunshine, light, and gold, it should come as no surprise that yellow sits on the list of motivating colors. Professor Lakshmi V claims decorating with yellow can strongly impact the way we feel about ourselves. “The right yellow will lift our spirits and our self-esteem; it is the color of confidence and optimism,” she says. “In home decoration, yellow is indispensable, because more than any other color it gives the effect of light.”

Interior designers are also well aware of the power of yellow. “If there’s a color that evokes energy and optimism, it’s yellow,” says Maye Ruiz, founder of Maye Interiors. “Associated with sunlight and vitality, yellow has the power to brighten and transform spaces, creating an uplifting and positive atmosphere. Personally, I gravitate towards slightly muted yellows — shades that reflect light without being overwhelming, enveloping a space in warmth and stimulation.”

3. Royal Blue

Blue calms the mind, which helps people focus and remain motivated throughout the day. (Image credit: Barbara Corsico. Design: Róisín Lafferty)

In color psychology, blue is best known for its calming qualities. “It is the color of the mind and is essentially soothing,” writes Professor Lakshmi V. “It affects us mentally, rather than the physical reaction we have to red.”

However, while some blue paint colors can help us chill out, others can encourage mental clarity and motivation. “Blue helps to calm the mind and aid concentration,” explains Chantal Martinelli, architect at Mad Atelier. “In fact, blue is a popular color to use in office spaces. It enhances wakefulness and supports clear communication.”

4. Sage Green

If you don't want to embrace such a primary shade, a dusty sage green also has motivating qualities. (Image credit: Ruth Maria. Design: Róisín Lafferty)

Bright, vivid shades may be among the most motivating colors. But if intense, primary colors aren’t your thing, they are not your only option. “To create a motivating atmosphere in a room, decorating with green could be a perfect option to maintain motivation while avoiding burnout,” says Dublin-based interior designer Róisín Lafferty, who designed the space above.

“Sage green in particular, is a soft, calming tone that still feels refreshing and can boost creativity without being overwhelming," she adds. "It's a good choice for an environment where you need to feel motivated but also calm and focused. It brings a sense of balance and harmony.”

In Róisín's design above, varying shades of green have been layered together to create texture and depth. The shades of green are also reminiscent of the natural world, making the space feel particularly alive.

5. Rust

A burnt, almost-brown shade of orange has a natural warmth reminiscent of the outdoors. (Image credit: Ruth Maria. Design: Róisín Lafferty)

With its natural warmth and vibrancy, shades of orange can also be considered motivating colors. “It shares the qualities of reds and yellow”, writes Professor Lakshmi V. “It expresses energy, spirit, hope, courage, and cordiality.” In particular, rust and other neutralized forms of orange can radiate “cheer” when used in our homes, she claims.

Designers aren’t just decorating with orange to help give their clients a boost, but are using orange shades to encourage their own creativity. “For motivation, I personally like using a reddish/orange color — such as Fiery Opal by Benjamin Moore,” says interior designer Garrow Kedigian. “It’s the color I used for my own library/study/workspace in my apartment. It has great energy and helps me to be more creative.”

FAQs

What Is the Most Motivating Color?

Rather than one color being more motivating than the rest, it’s more a question of tone. According to color psychologist Karen Haller, bright, vivid shades are typically the most motivating colors — think a bright red. “Meanwhile, a bright, sunny yellow radiates positivity, lifting our mood and making everything feel that little bit more optimistic, like we would feel on a sunny day,” she adds.

So if you’re feeling flat, try bringing some of these motivating colors into your home. Motivating colors might be something you want in your home office, or a home gym if you have one. Do you want to motivated in a kitchen, living room, or bedroom? I don't know, maybe? But you could always look at wake-up colors for that jump out bed energy each morning, instead.