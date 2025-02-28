5 'Angry' Colors That Are Shifting the Mood of Your Home — And How Experts Like to Soften Them
Color has the power to transform our emotional state, and design experts warn these shades could make you more hot tempered
When it comes to our homes, we often praise certain interior styles for their calming and uplifting qualities. But what about the interior choices that have the opposite effect — that can make us feel agitated, or even angry? The short answer is color. "While some angry colors can stir up frustration or feel draining, others have the power to uplift, energize, and inspire us,” explains Karen Haller, color psychology expert and author of The Little Book of Colour.
In fact, according to color psychology in interior design, it's the one factor that can have the greatest influence over the mood in a space. “The beauty of color is that it’s not just about what we see,” continues Karen. “It’s how it influences how we think, feel, and most importantly, behave.”
To find out more about the psychological power of angry colors, we spoke to design experts about the shades that feel most frustrating — and which soothing hues to use instead. Here's what they shared.
1. Cherry Red
Unsurprisingly perhaps, many of the shades on our list are reds. According to color psychology, red is the shade most synonymous with anger, evidenced in our everyday language. “It’s no coincidence we say, ‘seeing red’ or being ‘red with anger’,” says Karen Haller.
But which shades of red are most infuriating? “A shade of bright red can make a room feel angry and should be avoided if you're aiming for a calm or peaceful atmosphere,” says interior designer Róisín Lafferty. “Intense, bold reds, such as cherry red, can stimulate strong emotions and even raise energy levels.”
Importantly, not all reds are aggravating. “Different shades of red can indeed create the opposite effect and, when used correctly, can elevate a space,” continues Róisín. “Darker, richer reds such as burgundy, wine, or rust bring a sense of sophistication, warmth, and passion without the overwhelming intensity. These deeper tones can create a cozy, inviting atmosphere and even enhance creativity and focus when used in moderation.”
Another trick when decorating with red is to combine varying shades. “On a recent hotel project, our team designed a boldly patterned red carpet for the pre-function area of the event spaces,” explains Jessica McQueen, senior designer at ROAM. “Rather than using a bright red throughout the pattern, we used a variety of dark-toned juicy red shades, like deep burgundy, highlighted with lighter tones, such as pomegranate, to add depth to the shading.”
TRY INSTEAD
2. Crimson
A pinker red than cherry red, but equally as bold, crimson is another potentially 'angry' shade of red to be wary of, according to Róisín Lafferty.
Color psychology explains that we can actually have a physical response to certain reds. “It’s hot, exciting and stimulating,” writes Professor Vijaya Lakshmi V in her paper, Psychological Effects of Colour in the Journal of Biotechnology & Bioinformatics Research. “The effect of red color is physical. Although not technically the most visible, it has the property of appearing to be nearer than it is and therefore it grabs our attention first. Hence, it is effective in traffic lights all over the world.”
The Professor Vijaya Lakshmi V recommends using bright reds like crimson only in a limited area of a space to “add life and cheer”. Take the 'unexpected red theory' as a guide. We can see this idea at play in the home office shown above, designed by Róisín Lafferty. Here, the lively red of the cabinetry is just one feature of the room, tempered by the white wall and statement artwork.
TRY INSTEAD
3. Red Orange
Red’s next-door-neighbour on the color wheel — orange — is another potentially angry color when used in the wrong hue. Sharing qualities with the reds above, red-orange in particular is a shade to approach with caution. However, one designer has proved that reddish-orange doesn’t have to be an angry color, if you can create balance with the right shade of green.
Maye Ruiz, founder of Maye Interiors, explains how. “Red, despite its reputation for being an ‘aggressive’ color, is one that I truly love,” she says. “During the height of the 2020 pandemic, I lived in an apartment painted in Bloody Mary Red, and far from feeling overwhelming, it was actually a warm and inviting space.”
She continues, “I believe the key isn’t the red itself, but how and with what you pair it. A great example is Carmín, our most recent bar project, where the ceiling is painted in a fiery red, an Aura Orange — a more orange-toned hue than the Bloody Mary (PANTONE 1807C) of my previous apartment. However, the surrounding walls and floors are in a deep, calming Spruce stone green, creating a balanced and harmonious atmosphere. This combination proves that red can be bold and immersive without feeling aggressive.”
Green is opposite red on the color wheel, and also has the contrasting effect on us psychologically. It is “neutral in its emotional effect, tending to be more passive than active,” writes Professor Lakshmi V. This makes decorating with green the perfect choice to use alongside angry colors.
TRY INSTEAD
4. Violet
Reddish tones might be among the most furious angry colors to avoid, but they are not the only ones that can elicit feelings of rage. “If I had to choose it would be a violet color that makes me feel angry,” says interior designer Garrow Kedigian. “Instead of violet, I would prefer a deeper more saturated tone such as an eggplant color (Benjamin Moore's Caponata is a great one). It's really more chocolate brown, with a hint of eggplant purples.”
And Garrow is not alone in his feelings. “Some violets project tension and depression,” says Professor Lakshmi V. However, she also notes that violet can be “highly introvertive” and encourage “deep contemplation, or meditation” — quite the opposite of an angry outburst.
“With most colors it is less about the color and more about the tone,” explains Róisín Lafferty. “We are always looking for our interiors to capture a sense of depth, richness, and atmosphere, irrespective of color. This is especially true with red and blue. These can be too saturated, sharp, and strong or cold and icy if the tone is wrong.”
Garrow's use of Benjamin Moore's Caponata is a great example of getting the tone just right — the living room shown above feels cozy and quietly contemplative.
TRY INSTEAD
5. True Black
True black is another potentially angry color with many negative connotations, and can be menacing when used in abundance. “Black can feel very stark, alienating, and angry in a space,” says interior designer Andrea Goldman. “The best way to handle the need for a dark palette without feeling too stark is to introduce just a touch of charcoal gray, like that found in Benjamin Moore's Raccoon Fur.”
In Andrea's design above, the charcoal gray walls soften the black framework to create a gentler look. Rather than menacing, the space feels alluringly moody. Indeed, black can also suggest “efficiency, substance, mystery, wisdom, or sophistication,” writes Professor Lakshmi V, so even black tones can have a positive psychological effect, it's just about where and how you chose to decorate with black accents.
TRY INSTEAD
FAQs
What is the angriest color?
“In colour psychology, red is the colour linked to anger and frustration,” says Karen Haller. “Red is intense, stimulating, and can even feel aggressive in certain contexts. When it’s too harsh or overpowering, it can create a sense of tension, almost like an argument unfolding right in front of us.”
The biggest lesson to takeaway is that all of these angry colors can also evoke positive emptions when used in different hues. So if you're deeply attached to a somewhat aggressive shade, using it alongside softer, more joyful colors can result in a space that's visually and emotionally harmonious.
Kate Hollowood is a freelance journalist who writes about a range of topics for Marie Claire UK, from current affairs to features on health, careers and relationships. She is a regular contributor to Livingetc, specializing in reporting on American designers and global interiors trends.
