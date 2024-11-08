Experts Warn Against Leaving These Everyday Items on Your Bathroom Countertop — Number 5 Might Surprise You!

Chic, clean, and clutter-free, that's the essence of any dream bathroom. You don't want to be knocking things over or have a million items taking up valuable space on your bathroom countertop. And with skin care routines growing in steps, the room on your counter is probably crowding day by day.

This is precisely why it's extremely important to learn how to organize a bathroom and countertops should be the first space you tackle. We understand that practicing this concept can get to be a little tricky, especially if you have an array of cosmetics and skin care splayed out at all times (guilty).

Well, lucky for us, we have a couple of home-organizing experts who have lent us their list of items that are absolute countertop red flags. These bits and bobs need to be stowed away and organized off-counter so you can enjoy your spa-like space — here's where to begin.

1. Makeup & Brushes

(Image credit: WF Arquitetos. Photo credit Fran Parente)

Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized, tells us that makeup kits from cosmetics to brushes are notorious for taking up countertop square footage. "Makeup and brushes might seem convenient to leave on the counter but they can quickly gather dust, bacteria, and moisture," she notes. "All things you definitely don't want on your face!"

When left out, Di finds that these items can also contribute to a cluttered look. "A great alternative is to keep them in a drawer organizer or a clear, lidded box stored in a nearby cabinet," she says. "This keeps everything neat, clean, and accessible without taking up countertop space."

All in all, this is a great first step to organizing your bathroom for a better morning routine.

2. Toothbrushes

(Image credit: FRENCHIE CRISTOGATIN)

Next on our list of things to vacate from your bathroom countertop are toothbrushes. Home organization expert Meaghan Kessman tells us that while they are typically found here, ideally they should be relocated for proper organization.

"Leaving your toothbrush out on the countertop exposes it to airborne germs, especially when you flush the toilet," she says. "So try storing toothbrushes in a wall-mounted holder with a cover or inside a cabinet organizer for easy access and better hygiene."

This Aluminium Toothbrush Holder from Amazon is sleek and easy to mount, making it a brilliant storage solution.

3. Jewelry & Accessories

(Image credit: Madeline Harper. Design: Emily Lauren Interiors)

"Jewelry and small accessories, though often left on the counter for convenience, can tarnish quickly in a humid bathroom environment," says Di. "There's also the risk of pieces falling into the sink or getting splashed with water."

Instead, she recommends using a small, lidded jewelry box stored in a drawer, or a sectioned organizer tray for safekeeping. "This way, each piece is protected and easy to find when you're getting ready," she explains.

When it comes to bathroom storage Meaghan suggests keeping everyday items in a small, portable tray or makeup bag. "For larger collections, stackable drawers or drawer inserts make it easy to find what you need without taking up valuable countertop space," she notes.

Cut Glass Lidded Trinket Box View at Anthropologie Price: $98

Size: 5.25"H x 5.5"W This Cut Glass Lidded Trinket Box from Anthropologie is beautiful enough to be left out in your boudoir and on your dresser, adding to the decor.

(Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Lindye Galloway Studio + Shop)

Let's be honest, leaving hair styling tools wrapped up on countertops may seem like an easy solution at the moment, but Meaghan points out that it's probably not the best idea. "Styling tools are countertop hogs and can even be dangerous if left plugged in or cooling down," she says. "Opt for a heat-resistant storage caddy mounted on the inside of a cabinet door, or a drawer organizer specifically designed for hair tools."

Di also shares a similar sentiment when it comes to storing other devices like electronic toothbrushes and razors. "Store them in a nearby drawer or cabinet and bring them out when needed," she says. Di also recommends incorporating a small charging station or enlisting the help of cord organizers like these Cable Management Ties from Walmart.

So when it comes to organizing your grooming and styling tools, perhaps adopting hotel mentality is the perfect port of call.

5. Perfume

(Image credit: Sylvie Li. Design: Blanc Marine Intérieurs)

Perfumes in their pretty jewel-toned bottles are usually displayed on countertops, allowing you to pick your vibe of the day from the collection before you. But Meaghan rightly points out that humidity and heat can alter fragrances and reduce their quality.

"Store your favorite perfumes on a decorative tray on a bedroom vanity or dresser away from the bathroom’s heat and moisture," she suggests. "Not only does it protect your fragrance, but it also adds a beautiful, personal touch to your space."

Plus, if you've ever knocked over your perfume by accident and had that moment of silence before looking down to observe the damage, reorganizing your bottles should definitely be your next move.

Metal Tray View at H&M Price: $30

Color: Dusty Rose This beautiful Metal Tray from H&M is coated in a blushing dusty rose and brushed gold finish that's perfect for perfume display.

6. Medication & Supplements

(Image credit: Maestri Studio. Photo credit Nathan Schroder)

According to Di, medications and supplements are surprisingly sensitive to bathroom conditions, where heat and humidity can reduce their effectiveness. Similar to perfumes, your health supplements should not be in this humid hotspot.

"It's better to keep them in a cooler, dry place, like a bedroom cabinet or the linen closet," she explains. "If you prefer having them nearby, use a designated drawer with organizers, away from the sink or any source of heat."

This Decorative Bathroom Organizer Tray from Walmart looks great on a dressing table but can also be put away in a drawer, too.

Now the next time you have a bit of time on your hands, you can go forth and tackle your bathroom countertop with a clear map of what to keep and what to relocate. Gorgeous minimalist bathroom visions aside, organizing your bathroom space is the best way to make this area less overstimulating.

That way, whenever you get ready next, you'll have plenty of room for comfortable rejuvenation. Plus, if you do want to sneak an OOTD or one of those super aesthetic snaps of your space, you'll have pictures that are post-ready.

Damson Madder Bow Cosmetic Bag View at Anthropologie Price: $50

Color: Red If you're looking for a fun organizer for your makeup and skincare, this Damson Madder Bow Cosmetic Bag from Anthropologie should be your next buy. Round Marble Tray View at H&M Price: $35

Color: Gray Marble Calling all minimalists, this Round Marble Tray from H&M comes in a classy gray finish that looks regal wherever you choose to home it. JIA JIA Rose Quartz Dish View at Net-A-Porter Price: $500

Color: Pink This JIA JIA Rose Quartz Dish is proof that organization solutions do not have to be boring or clunky and that they can be just as stunning as the jewelry they hold.

FAQs

What Should You Keep on Your Bathroom Counter?

Whether your bathroom counter space is limited or vast, it should be saved for items that must be in easy reach at all times. This includes handwash, hand lotion and a tissue box.

Of course, you can leave a couple of other cosmetic and bathroom necessities out but it tends to tamper with the image of an organized space. Plus, no matter how much you clean it, this area is prone to bacteria so it's best to choose your display items wisely.