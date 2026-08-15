4 Ways Designers Make a Narrow Garden Feel Twice As Wide — "I Like to Create a Sense of Journey," Says One Expert

Not every garden is blessed with abundant space. From short and wide to tall and thin, gardens come in all shapes and sizes, so it’s important to know how to maximize your space and elevate your design, no matter the shape.

So you've got yourself a narrow garden? Often seen in more urban areas, especially in Victorian and Edwardian properties, long narrow gardens may seem tricky at first, but with the right treatment, they’re a dream for a keen gardener — especially if you’re a bit indecisive!

One of the most common questions asked is 'how can I make a small garden look bigger?' After all, no one wants their garden to feel cramped, especially if your interior is a squeeze. With help from the experts, we’re going to shed some light on the tricks designers use to draw the eye around a space and give narrow gardens that airy illusion. So, here's what to do.

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1. Section Your Space

Creating garden zones, whether through pergolas, planter boxes, or walls, helps to expand the feeling of your narrow garden. (Image credit: Ellie Walpole. Design: GRDN)

If you’ve inherited a garden that’s more post-apocalyptic wasteland than botanical beauty, don’t panic. Blank narrow gardens are more common than you may think, especially with first-time buys. But according to designers, it’s actually a great place to start. From here, you can conquer the all-important layout.

Layout is the foundation of every design, but particularly in narrow gardens. To create the illusion of width, you need to break up the length into smaller sections. “Zoning is one of the most effective ways to make a narrow garden feel wider and more spacious,” says expert garden designer Kitti Kovacs. “Rather than allowing the eye to take in the entire garden at once, I like to create a sense of journey, with different areas gradually revealed as you move through the space.”

Kitti Kovacs Social Links Navigation Award-winning Garden Designer Kitti Kovacs is an award-winning designer, digital artist, and founder of Kitti Kovacs Garden Design. She specializes in creating bespoke, sustainable gardens for busy professionals and families in Surrey, Sussex, Kent, and Greater London who want to elevate their outdoor space and enjoy more quality time in nature.

Turns out, seeing the end of your garden is a big no-no for high-end designs; as Kitti points out, “Even in a large garden, if everything is visible at first glance, we can lose interest quickly. A successful garden layout should always invite exploration.”

Instead, designers strive to break up the linear space with contrasting curves and shapes. Garden and plant expert Julian Palphramand adds, “Anything that breaks up a straight run helps a narrow garden. Curved beds, angled paths, and planted stopping points stop the eye racing to the end. It’s a simple way to take the corridor feel out of the space."

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To figure out a section’s starting points, Kitti advises paying close attention to your garden’s surroundings. “It also helps to blur the division between the garden and its surroundings,” says Kitti. “Existing trees in neighboring gardens can be treated as a borrowed backdrop and incorporated into the overall composition. When boundaries are softened with planting, it becomes less clear where the garden begins and ends, making the space feel considerably larger.”

Julian Palphramand Social Links Navigation Head of Plants at British Garden Centres Julian Palphramand is Head of Plants at British Garden Centres, leading the group’s plant-buying team and helping shape its nationwide horticultural range.

2. Frame Your Plants with Fencing

Horizontal slatted fences help trick the eye into thinking the space is wider than it really is. (Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells)

Just as a paint color affects an interior, the same can be said for garden fences. If you’ve got a long-narrow garden, chances are you’re looking at a lot of fencing, so a replacement may be out of budget. But one of the real perks of fencing is how drastically it can be changed just with a lick of paint.

Now comes the all-important question — what fence color makes a garden look bigger? Kitti recommends something dark. “I would focus less on making the fence a feature and more on helping it visually recede,” she says. “Dark, muted colors such as charcoal, deep olive, soft black, or earthy brown work particularly well because they create depth and allow foliage and flowers to stand out."

That said, the end boundary can be treated differently, she adds. "A slightly lighter tone, a focal feature, or generous planting can visually bring it closer, helping the garden feel less like a corridor and more balanced in proportion.”

If you have money to invest in your fencing, head for the horizontal fence panels. “Horizontal fencing can also help the garden feel broader,” says Julian, adding that fence climbers such as “clematis, climbing roses, or espalier fruit trees, can make the boundaries start to feel much softer.”

And experts agree that if you’re able to invest, horizontal fence panelling will give an illusion of a much wider design. Kitti adds, “Horizontal battens can also make the space feel broader, especially when softened with layered planting, climbers, or trained shrubs. However, the pattern should remain simple; too many decorative panels or contrasting colors can draw attention to the narrow shape.”

Designer Vicky Lincoln adds that, "Fencing is really important for a narrower garden, especially as you can’t hide it behind a three-meter garden border. Horizontal slated fences work really well. If you can go custom, choose really wide boards. It really does change the proportions, and it acts like a piece of art in itself.”

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Vicky Lincoln Social Links Navigation Award-Winning Garden Designer Vicky Lincoln is a professional garden and landscape designer based in Hampshire. She works with busy homeowners to create beautiful, enduring gardens shaped around the way they live. Her recent showcase garden, Nature's Spa, won Gold and the People's Choice Award at the BBC Gardeners' World Spring Fair.

3. Use Large Plants for Sectioning

(Image credit: Paul Massey)

Just because your garden is on the narrower side doesn’t mean you have to shy away from larger trees and shrubs. That’s the beauty of a sectioned design. Simply position the trees in between sections, and you'll form a beautiful natural barrier that creates shade and vertical interest.

Kitti Kovacs thinks trees and shrubs have a well-earned place in a design, and shouldn’t be overlooked in a narrow garden. “Used carefully, they can add drama, structure, and a sense of maturity that smaller plants alone may struggle to achieve," she adds. "They encourage the eye to travel upwards, rather than focusing on the narrow boundaries."

The same principle can be applied to bare new-build gardens, too. A new garden full of small plants can often feel incomplete. It’s the addition of larger shrubs and trees that make a design feel established and like it’s always been there, plus they’re great at creating movement and curves in a design.

But which trees and shrubs work best for narrow gardens? "I like to include one or two well-positioned small to medium-sized specimen trees, particularly varieties with elegant forms, light canopies and strong seasonal interest," says Kitti. "Acers, Amelanchier lamarckii, Sorbus, Cercis canadensis, multi-stemmed Himalayan birches, and flowering cherry trees are all excellent examples. They create attractive focal points, make the garden feel established, and can provide welcome dappled shade during increasingly hot summers.”

And then there are the plants worth avoiding in narrow gardens.“Scale and placement are crucial," says Kitti. "I would avoid very large trees with dense canopies or vigorous root systems, as they may overwhelm the garden, block valuable light, and create deep shade.”

Julian Palphramand agrees: “Too many bulky plants will crowd the space,” he says. “In a narrow garden, balance is everything.”

4. Plan Your Paths

The dog-leg path in this narrow terrace garden creates a sense of journey that breaks up the view from the house to the back of the garden. (Image credit: French + Tye. Design: Bradley Van Der Straeten)

The path to a perfect narrow garden design never runs straight — literally. Straight lines are a dimension-killer for narrow gardens and, according to the experts, will only make the space feel more boxy. The answer? Curved paths.

“An interesting path can also change how the space is perceived," says Kitti. "A gently meandering route draws the eye from side to side rather than straight towards the end boundary, helping the garden feel broader and create a sense of journey.”

Vicky Lincoln agrees, adding that garden paths and paved patio areas can actually play a big part in distracting your eye. “We really try and use shapes," she says. "We don’t want pathways that just run straight up the center. You don’t want to be able to measure the space with your eyes, so we use things like diagonals or zigzags, or even diamond-shaped patios to trick the eye.”

Natural path materials, like limestone slabs, are great for nestling inside a lawn. The darker tones of the grass contrast beautifully against the light stone — perfect for more contemporary or Japanese-inspired garden designs. Or, if cottage-core is more your vibe, gravel paths can feel more traditional. Just be sure to edge your gravel path well and provide a physical barrier against any grass, otherwise, you'll be sweeping spilled pea shingle all summer.

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Though narrow gardens can seem a disadvantage, with the right design treatment, they can be made to look twice the size. Each section — or 'room' as designers like to call them — offers a chance to explore a new design feature. A cut flower patch in one section, a fruit and vegetable garden in another, a Japanese-inspired water feature in the next? The world is your oyster!

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