How to Get Rid of Flies Quickly Inside? An Expert Guide to Keep Your Home Bug-Free

Pleasant weather finds us in the best of moods, with our windows open and the fall breeze wafting through, but this dreamy mood is commonly interrupted by the buzz of pesky little flies.

There's nothing like the taunting cacophony of a fly to ruin the vibe and it's the last thing you want when you're entertaining. Not only do they give off the impression of an unclean home but they're also so hard to get rid of in the moment.

But we're always looking for solutions to ensure that we can maintain our beautiful homes. So whether it's learning about how to prevent flying ants in the house or getting rid of those pesky houseflies, we've got you covered. And the experts have come through with some genius advice to put an end to your fly problem, once and for all.

How to Get Rid of Flies Quickly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In conversation with cleaning expert Muffetta Krueger, she tells us that dealing with flies in your home can be frustrating, but with a systematic approach, you can effectively manage and eliminate them. Here are some brilliant hacks to deter flies from lounging in your home.

1. Home Remedies: The first thing that comes to mind when dealing with insects is time-honored home remedies. "One simple solution is to fill a bowl with apple cider vinegar, cover it with plastic wrap, and poke a few small holes in the wrap," she says. "Flies are attracted to the vinegar and will enter through the holes, where they become trapped. Another effective remedy involves creating a sugar and milk trap."

And if that doesn't work, Muffetta has another quick hack that requires common household items that you probably already have in your kitchen. "Boil sugar, milk, and a bit of black pepper together, let it cool, and place it in a dish," she says. "The sweet smell attracts flies, leading them to get trapped."

2. Natural Repellants: Using natural home fragrances in the form of essential oils is a great way to get rid of flies, while also gifting your home a spa-like scent. "Essential oils such as eucalyptus, peppermint, and lavender are known to repel flies," says Muffetta. "You can use these oils in a spray bottle mixed with water to create a natural fly repellent or diffuse them throughout your home."

Mufetta also recommends bringing in a couple of pest control plants to help ward flies off. "Placing basil or mint plants near entry points can help repel flies, as they find the scent unpleasant," she notes.

3. Fly Swatters & Traps: Rocky Vuong, founder of Neatbrite, tells us that traditional fly swatters are also a great option, especially if your fly problem is fortunately minimal. "While low-tech, a good old-fashioned fly swatter can be surprisingly effective for immediate relief," he says. "I also recommend commercially available sticky traps and light traps to help catch and control fly populations."

4. Proper Sanitation: Last but not least, the most important trick to keeping flies out is to maintain the cleanliness of your home. "Ensure all surfaces are regularly cleaned, and dispose of food waste properly," says Muffetta. "Also, keep your kitchen and dining areas free from crumbs and spills."

Muffetta also explains that garbage bins should be tightly sealed and emptied frequently to prevent them from becoming a breeding ground. And also recommends regular drain cleaning as this could also be a key factor contributing to your fly problem. "Regularly clean your drains with a mix of baking soda and vinegar or a commercial drain cleaner to remove any organic matter that might attract flies," she says.

Additionally, if you happen to have a home with pets, Ricky recommends ensuring swift clean-up of any accidental messes to avoid attracting flies. This includes making sure that your furry friends and their pet buys are washed frequently for a clean living space.

Why Are Flies Inside Your Home?

(Image credit: Marcus Meisler for Dacotah Studio)

According to Bob Gilbert, board-certified entomologist at Blue Sky Pest Control, when flies appear inside a home the first question to tackle is "why?”. And he explains that the answer to that question usually leads to the solution to the problem.

"The sudden appearance of flies is typically due to a sanitation issue of some kind," he says. However, he also tells us that other causes could be rotting trash that isn’t properly sealed and finds that quick removal of the waste, followed by sanitization will take care of the flies with ease.

Muffetta tells us that common reasons include the presence of food sources such as overripe fruits, improperly stored food, and exposed food waste. "Additionally, sinks and drains that accumulate food particles and organic matter can become breeding grounds," she says. "Indoor pets that are not cleaned up promptly, as well as overwatered houseplants with decaying matter, can further contribute to a fly problem."

So aside from making sure your house is well-cleaned on a regular basis, it's also important to make sure that your beautiful houseplants aren't home to pools of excess water as it happens to be a popular fly hot spot.

When Should You Consult An Exterminator?

(Image credit: Virtually Here Studios)

Rocky tells us that calling an exterminator is a viable option but should definitely be a last resort. "If the fly infestation is severe or persistent despite your efforts, it's wise to consult a professional exterminator," he advises. "They can assess the situation, identify the type of flies, and implement targeted treatments to eliminate the problem at its source."

However, he urges homeowners to remember that prevention is key. "Maintaining a clean and tidy home, sealing any potential entry points, and promptly addressing any food or waste sources will significantly reduce the likelihood of a fly infestation," he says.

If you're looking for ideas on how to get rid of earwigs, flies or gnats and no amount of solutions seem to be bringing your home relief, then an exterminator is your best call. But it's always best to give some home remedies and basic hacks a try before doing so.

For all you know, one of these clever little tricks could rid your space of any pesky pests and you'll also end up saving money in the process. All to say that these bugs should not stop you from living your main character life and as long as you take a note from the experts, we doubt they will.

FAQs

What smell do flies hate?

Flies are very sensitive to smell and lucky for us, they happen to be repelled by some fragrances that are beloved in most homes. Lavender, eucalyptus, and peppermint are some of the best scents to get flies out of your home.

Plus, if you want to get into the fall mood, there's nothing like the scent of cinnamon wafting through your home. And flies simply despise the fragrance - so that's a win-win all around.

How do flies get into a house?

Most people love to leave their windows open and get a little fresh air in but unfortunately, this could also give flies an open invitation. Besides open windows and gaping doors, flies are sneaky creatures and happen to be small enough to get through the smallest gaps.

So it's important to make sure that your doors aren't giving too much way and that you don't have any open gaps in and around your abode. If they end up getting in anyway, you can use one of the trusty tips above to get them out.