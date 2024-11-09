Out With the Old, In With the New — 5 Simple Ways On How You Can Get Rid of an Old Sofa
Expert advice on how you can (correctly) dispose of your used furniture and bring new life into your space
Your sofa can experience much wear and tear after many years of use. I, for one, love cozying up to my couch, but I also know when it's time to let go. Whether you're moving locations or seeking to add a new addition to your home, it's important you know how to get rid of an old sofa the right way.
Although knowing how to clean a sofa is the key to your furniture's longevity, you'll need to know when to let go of it when the time comes. "There are several reasons one should get rid of an old sofa," says Ken Doty, cleaning expert at The Maids. "The most important detail is the negative impact it has on the hygiene and cleanliness of a house. These old sofas can accumulate dust, allergens and even pests that severely degrade the quality of health in your home. Structural integrity of older sofas may degrade over time and lead to discomfort or even potential harm if the old wood were to suddenly give way and send you tumbling to the floor."
From donating to selling, here are a few ways you can get rid of an old sofa — according to this expert.
How Do I Get Rid Of an Old Sofa?
You've decided to make a change in your home and maybe even bring in a different type of sofa that fits in perfectly with your living room space. But what do you do with the old sofa you have sitting in the corner? It's time to dispose of it in the best way, and according to cleaning expert Ken Doty from The Maids — there are five ways you can do just that.
Donate your sofa: Ken tells us that there are lots of charities willing to accept used sofas that are still well-kept. "This method will keep your sofa out of the landfill and allows it to be put to good use by someone in need," he adds. "Ensure that your sofa is clean and usable condition before contacting your local charities and shelters."
Recycle: Ken says: "If your sofa is beyond repair or reuse, recycling is an environmentally friendly option to consider." According to the expert, there are lots of individual components of sofas that can be recycled — including metal springs, wooden frames, and some upholstery.
Sell your old sofa: "It is possible to recoup some value from sofas in good condition by selling them," explains Ken. "Use online platforms such as Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, or local buy/sell groups. Provide clear photos and honest descriptions of the sofa's condition to attract potential buyers."
Upcycling: The expert says you should also consider upcycling the sofa by repurposing parts of it. Ken notes : "Outdoor seating can be made from the cushions, or a garden bench can be built from the frame. By using this creative approach, waste can be reduced and unique, personalized items can be created."
Professional Removal Services: Lastly, Ken says you could also opt for professional removal services. "There are plenty of companies that offer convenient removal services," he says. "They will ensure proper disposal, whether it's through recycling, donation, or responsible waste management. This option is particularly useful for those who lack the means to transport large furniture items themselves."
When Should I Consider Getting Rid of My Sofa?
Even the most on trend sofas can only last so long. "The average lifespan of a sofa ranges from 7 to 15 years," says Ken. "This obviously depends on how hard the sofa has been used and the quality of the material."
Ken says you should keep an eye out for the following signs that your sofa may need to be disposed of: If you notice a damaged frame, your sofa cushions have completely lost their shape, there are visible stains and tears beyond repair, and you notice a terrible odor. If these things sound familiar, then it's probably time to get rid of it.
FAQs
Which sofa material lasts the longest?
Bouclé vs velvet or a firm vs soft couch, which material lasts the longest?
Cleaning expert Ken tells us: "Our experience with cleaning various types of furniture has shown us that leather can have a lifespan of 15-20 years with proper maintenance. High-quality cotton and linen can last 10-15 years (though this is very rare in a high traffic or large family household)."
He continues: "We’ve also seen synthetic fabrics such as microfiber or polyester last 5-10 years with good care. Speaking on that, regular cleaning and maintenance will be the key to significantly extending the life of your sofa regardless of the material. Deep clean at least once a year to maintain a clean fabric and healthy appearance.”
Faiza is the Advice & Gardens Editor at Livingetc. To further her skills, she is currently taking on the 'Gardening in America' course with the American Horticultural Society (AHS). Faiza previously worked for The Independent as a News Feature Writer, where she crafted lifestyle, entertainment and news stories. She also worked as an Audience Editor for the newspaper for almost two years. Thriving in the busy newsroom, Faiza also spent her time crafting stories for Sky News as an SEO reporter, where she produced stories based on trending topics. Lifestyle and Interior design is a space she has been interested in for quite some time and as she blossoms in this field, she will continue to further her skills in design and gardening. Faiza has a background in SEO, social media and reporting. Her passion for writing goes beyond her work as she loves all things poetry and creative writing.
