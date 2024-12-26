The Nightmare After Christmas! 3 Expert Tricks for Getting Glitter Out of Your Carpet

As joyful as decorating for Christmas can be, there tends to be some inevitable cleaning aftermath to tackle. And that can be the one con to dressing your home up for the holidays.

Now, one of the more irritation-inducing tasks is definitely freeing your home from the glitter residue that drops off baubles as they sway from your tree. And if your living room happens to be carpet-clad, then this can seem all the more daunting. However, knowing how to clean your carpet thoroughly and getting rid of glitter in the process can be completed in three simple steps.

Don't believe us? The experts have weighed in on their best tips for a refreshed carpet that shines all on its own without a speck of glitter in sight.

What You'll Need

(Image credit: Douglas Friedman, Design: The Future Perfect)

"Glitter is one of those things that can be so frustrating to clean up because it sticks on the carpet," says Vanessa Terra Bossart, owner of Green Terra Cleaning. She goes on to explain that the best way to approach this chore is to arm yourself with the right supplies.

So before you slot this task into your household cleaning schedule, here's what you'll need.

TOOLS

• A vacuum cleaner with a hand wand attachment, like this Shark Wandvac Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum from Walmart.

• A dual-motor vacuum cleaner - this dreame R10 Cordless Carpet Vacuum Cleaner from Amazon is a top choice.

• A sticky or lint roller, like this up&up Lint Roller from Target.

How to Get Glitter Out of Carpet

(Image credit: Chango)

Carpet flooring requires regular housekeeping to ensure that it stays in tip-top shape. So in order to avoid any rug cleaning mistakes or carpeting in this instance, you should aim to clean out glitter as soon as possible.

Here is Vanessa's go-to method for ridding carpet of glitter with the flair of a professional.

Step 1 - Start with the Hand Wand: First, she recommends grabbing your vacuum and using the hand wand attachment. "This tool will focus on the spots where the glitter is concentrated," she explains. "Thereby helping you pick up the bulk of the glitter without pushing it deeper into the carpet or scattering it to other areas."



Step 2 - Switch to a Dual-Motor Vacuum: After you’ve tackled the glittery areas with the wand, she suggests switching to a more heavy-duty machine like a dual-motor vacuum cleaner. She finds that these vacuums will work efficiently since they combine powerful suction with a rotating brush.

"The brush loosens any glitter trapped in the carpet fibers while the suction pulls it right out," she says. "It’s hands-down one of the most effective tools for stubborn messes like glitter."



Step 3 - Use a Lint Roller for the Stubborn Bits: If there’s still some glitter hanging on after vacuuming, she recommends going in with a lint roller. "This is especially great for picking up those tiny, persistent specks," she notes. "Or if you don't have a roller, you can even wrap some duct tape around your hand, sticky side out."

If you're using our pre-holiday cleaning list to prepare your home for a NYE soirée, then this is one task you'll want to tack onto your schedule. It's the little things that take a home to the next level, especially when entertaining.

And while accessorizing your space is a must-do, so is giving your home a thorough clean. Glitter aside, if you've had a spill or two, you can always use enzyme liquid detergents like Tide Ultra Stain Release to remove stubborn spills and return your carpet to its stylish self.

Plus, if you opted for glimmering baubles and glitter-soaked ornaments, knock this chore off your to-do list now and enjoy the holidays in peace.

FAQs

Can Glitter be Vacuumed?

"Yes, a standard vacuum can handle glittered carpet as long as you use the right attachment," says Elizabeth Shields, operations manager at Super Cleaning Service Louisville. "But it’s even better if you use those designed for pet hair."

She explains that these tend to do a better job of picking up the littlest of specks. "But still, even if glitter is light, it can still clog up the bag or filter if you’re not careful," she warns. "So if you’ve got a lot to clean up, empty halfway through, just to be safe."

Does Glitter Come Off in Wash?

If you’re dealing with a washable rug, Vanessa finds that a gentle wash or steam cleaning can help. However, she notes that glitter can be stubborn even in water. "So, always vacuum thoroughly first, as glitter often clings to carpet fibers due to static or sticky residue," she guides.

Elizabeth also warns against washing as it doesn't always clean it thoroughly. "You might need to shake or brush them off afterward and I suggest using cold water while washing," she says. "Hot water can melt the glitter and cause it to bond more tightly to the fabric making it way harder to remove."