How to Collect Seeds From Coneflowers — Trusted Methods Used to Harvest These Colorful Blooms

Coneflower, also known as echinacea, is a classic bloom that perfectly matches the ambiance of a cottage-core garden. These North American natives with their disk florets and dainty petals are a brilliant option for small backyards needing a floral finish.

Knowing how to grow coneflowers is a gift to your backyard as these flowers offer so much charm and beauty in brilliant vibrance. However, instead of having to constantly repurchase coneflower seeds, we find that collecting them from your existing flower garden is far easier and less expensive too.

Our experts have given us a brilliant breakdown of the two methods they often use to extract seeds from coneflowers. We'd recommend putting these easy-to-follow techniques to task the next time you're collecting from coneflowers. And before you know it, you'll have plenty of perfectly harvested seeds to extend your flourishing flower patch.

1. How to Collect Coneflower Seeds by Hand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Known as one of the hardy plants that can withstand heat and cold, if you are keen on collecting its seeds — remember to do it at the right time. When your coneflowers are beginning to dry out (this usually happens in late summer to fall) it's probably time!

In conversation with Lisa Wark, gardening expert and director at Champion Distinctive Landscaping, she tells us that collecting coneflowers by hand is simple and efficient.

"To collect coneflower seeds by hand, wait until the flower heads turn brown and the petals fall off," she says. "Then, grasp the base of the flower head and give it a firm shake over a paper bag to release the seeds."

Plus, wearing gardening gloves makes the process softer on your hands and less messy. And, if you're looking to swap your old pair out, these Suede Gauntlet Garden Gloves from Anthropologie are a fabulous find.

2. How to Collect Coneflower Seeds Using the Paper Bag Method

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Lisa, using a paper bag speeds up seed collection and prevents loss. "Simply place the bag over the flower head while it’s still on the plant and tie it around the stem with string or a rubber band," she says. "The seeds will drop into the bag as the flower dries."

For larger harvests, Lisa recommends cutting the entire flower stalk once most of the petals have dropped and hanging the stalk upside down over the bag. This way, the seeds will fall out as they dry.

As you can tell, these full-sun perennials offer plenty of seeds, and harvesting them yourself is a gardening chore that should definitely make your task list.

How to Store and Use Coneflower Seeds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Storage: For storage, Lisa finds that it's best to keep the seeds in a cool, dry place away from direct light. She tells us that an airtight container like a jar works well. "Properly stored, coneflower seeds can last 3-5 years," she says. "I like to plant some seeds the following season and save the rest, as germination rates may decrease over longer storage."

This method is a great way to save seeds for next year's garden.

Usage: When it comes to Lisa's advice on using the seeds, she recommends sowing them in spring or fall, covering them with about a quarter inch of soil, and watering regularly while germinating. "Seedlings will bloom in their second season," she notes. "Coneflower seeds collected from your own garden will produce plants well-adapted to your local growing conditions."

Now that we know how to collect coneflower seeds straight from the source, why don't you give it a go? These expert-approved methods are straight-forward enough to adopt into any gardening routine.

And it'll help you grow patches and patches of stunning coneflowers, leading to a thriving expanse of beautiful little blooms.

FAQs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Do Coneflowers Reseed Themselves?

A fun fact about echinacea is that they actually identify as self-seeding plants. Not aggressively so, but they are capable of self-seeding if you wait to cut them back until late winter.

However, collecting coneflower seeds and sowing them yourself appears to be the more trusted method, as this is more likely to guarantee successful growth.