How to Clean Your Backsplash — Easy Techniques to Keep Yours Smart

When it comes to keeping every square foot of your space pristine, one of the most overlooked spots in a kitchen is the backsplash. When, in fact, this is the one spot that should get extra attention, considering its proximity to the stove and food prep zones.

So, in order to help retain the beauty of timeless kitchen backsplashes while keeping your culinary space neat and tidy, we have curated some expert cleaning techniques.

Featuring some of the most popular backsplash materials, these step-by-step methods will ensure that your kitchen is guest-ready at any point in time.

How to Clean A Ceramic Tile Backsplash

One of our favorite kitchen tile trends is the highlight of a bold backsplash. It draws the room together with ease and the last thing you want knocking off style points is a couple of stains.

While chatting away about cleaning woes with Alessandro Gazzo of Emily's maids, he happened to share his go-to method for tidying ceramic tile backsplashes. Spoiler: it's easy to follow and only involves three simple steps.

TOOLS

. Neutral all-purpose cleaner or dish soap — Alessandro recommends this Apple Scented Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray from Amazon.

. Hot water

. Two to three microfiber towels — this E-Cloth Kitchen Pack from QVC includes a microfiber and polishing cloth that's perfect for kitchen tile cleaning.

METHOD

Step 1 — Spritz: "Start by spraying your surface with your cleaning product," he says. "Then, wait five to ten minutes to let your product act on the surface."

Step 2 — Cleanse: Next, he tells us to scrub the tiled backsplash in a circular motion with a microfiber towel. "You might need a soft sponge to scrub stubborn stains, but this should be the exception and not the rule," he explains. "The grease should be wiped easily and without having to scrub, as you don’t want to scratch or damage your tiles."

On the off chance that you have some persistent stains that need a light scrub, we recommend using this set of Non-Scratch Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges from Walmart.

Step 3 — Dry: "Last but not least, wipe your ceramic tiled kitchen backsplash with a clean, dry cloth," he concludes.

How to Clean a Glass Backsplash

If cleaning your kitchen's glass backsplash is currently jotted into your household cleaning schedule, this four-step method will make accomplishing this task as easy as ABC.

TOOLS

. All-purpose cleaner spray, like this Neroli Leaf Surface Cleaner Spray from Homecourt.

. Glass cleaner — Alessandro recommends this Zep Ammonia Free Glass Cleaner Concentrate from Amazon.

. Glass cloth, like this pack of MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloths from Amazon.

. Squeegee — this up&up Squeegee with Hanging Hook from Target is highly-rated and well-priced.

METHOD

Step 1 — Spray: "Use a quick spray of your all-purpose cleaner to cut through the grease on your kitchen's glass backsplash," he says. "If you notice a lot of grease on the backsplash, mix your cleaner with ¼ cup of hot water to loosen up the grime."

Step 2 — Clean: He then tells us to follow the spray by wiping off the surface with a microfiber cloth.

Step 3 — Shine: "Then, re-spray the surface with a glass-specific cleaner for further tidying," he suggests.

Step 4 — Wipe: "Lastly, wipe the backsplash with a glass cloth or with a squeegee for a gleaming surface that's free of stains," he says.

If you're all out of all-purpose cleaner or simply prefer to approach the mess with a DIY solution, Alessandro tells us that a concoction of vinegar, hot water, and dish soap should do the trick.

How to Clean a Brick and Stone Backsplash

If your kitchen backsplash takes on a more rustic aesthetic, with stone or brick being the star of the space, this material-specific cleaning guide is definitely worth perusing. But first, here's what you need to tackle this task.

TOOLS

. Soapy water or a specialized natural stone cleaner — Alessandro swears by this Method Daily Granite Cleaner Spray from Amazon.

. Non-scratch sponge or a soft-bristled brush, like this Clorox 5-in-1 Detail Brush Set from Target.

. Microfiber cloths — this pack of Mainstays Microfiber Assorted Solid Color Dishcloths from Walmart is a best-seller.

METHOD

Step 1 — Spritz: Alessandro tells us to begin by spraying the surface with a stone or brick cleaner since these materials are sensitive to harsh ingredients. "Stay away from acidic products like lemon juice, white vinegar, or bleach," he warns.

Step 2 — Scrub: Next, he tells us to gently brush at the surface. "If your backsplash is textured, you might need a non-scratch sponge or a soft-bristled brush, to scrub through all the nooks and crannies," he says.

Step 3 — Cleanse: "Now, wipe or blot with a microfiber cloth to remove any remaining cleaner on your backsplash," he says.

Step 4 — Thoroughly Dry: "Finish by wiping your backsplash again to make sure it’s completely dry," he says. "Natural stone and brick backsplashes are sensitive to water spots or streaks so this step is especially important."

FAQs

How Can You Keep a Backsplash Clean for Longer?

According to Alessandro, minimal regular cleaning is the best way to keep it clean for longer. "Just like your oven, if you let grease sit for too long, it’s going to stick more and will eventually become tough to remove," he says. "Just spraying a touch of soapy water every day after cooking should be enough."

When cooking greasy food, he also recommends using a splatter screen like this BergKoch Splatter Screen from Amazon. "Purely because it’s much easier to wash this utensil, rather than having an oil-sprayed backsplash and kitchen counter," he explains.

How Often Should You Clean Your Backsplash?

"I always try to recommend reasonable frequencies for cleaning any area in your home," says Alessandro. "Assuming you cook every day, I find cleaning your kitchen backsplash twice a week is more than enough."

If you happen to whip up a particularly greasy meal, he recommends cleaning your backsplash after each use for easy maintenance.

Kitchens without backsplashes are likely to need entirely different approaches, depending on the material yours is made of. Learning how to clean walls without removing paint would be a useful first step.