How to clean walls without removing paint – 3 expert tips on keeping your paintwork bright and fresh

Knowing how to safely clean your walls without removing your paintwork is a skill very few are clued up on. It might seem obvious - dampen a cloth, wipe the walls, and voila; no more grubby splatters or scuff marks. But alas, this common cleaning mishap is likely to rub away the beautiful paint job you worked so hard to achieve, too.

As much as we all take great pride in our homes, mess is inevitable. High traffic areas or functional spaces like the kitchen often result in dirty scuffs, greasy splatters and unsightly spills. And then there's the constant upkeep that comes with sharing a home with kids. Cleaning your walls just has to be done.

To save yourself the cost of an entire repaint, we've asked some experts in the painting and decorating business for their tips on how to safely clean walls without removing your beautiful paint idea. So buckle up and read this advice before simply grabbing the first cloth and cleaning spray you have to hand (and hint, these aren't what you should be using).

Lilith Hudson Junior Writer

1. Determine which paint type you have

Although your natural instinct to a spillage might be to instantly attack it with lots of water and soap, before you make any hasty decisions you should determine what kind of paint you have on your walls.

Different paint finishes have different durability, and whether it's water, latex or oil-based will also play a part too. 'If you don’t remember which type of paint you used, you can always test a small section first before launching into the project,' advises Matt Kunz, President of Five Star Painting (opens in new tab).

'Types of paint that hold up the best during cleaning are semi-gloss and glossy enamel paints,' they explain. 'However, flat, satin, and eggshell latex paints may not do so well.'

If you know that you have one of these latter paint types on your walls, the safest option might be to put on a fresh coat rather than attempt to clean. You could also consider hiring a professional wall cleaner.

2. Start by dusting your walls

Another vital step you should carry out before trying to clean straight away is dusting. A dreaded chore by some, dusting your walls regularly can actually minimize the need for cleaning and improve the life span of your painted walls.

'A microfiber cloth or hand duster can reach into nooks and crannies and pick up dust without spreading it around,' explains Beatrice Flores, cleaning expert at Living Pristine (opens in new tab). 'Once the dusting is done, you can move on to washing the walls.'

Skipping out this step could result in a bigger mess than the one you started out with, as you'll be working more dust and grime into your walls leaving a patchy area in its wake.

3. Use a mild formula and wash gently

Now for the serious business. Cleaning stubborn stains may be a challenge, but don't be tempted to reach for harsh chemical cleaners and apply them with lots of elbow grease. To properly clean your walls, 'gentle' is key.

This applies to your method, and the formula you use. In most cases, you can get away with a mild dish soap and warm water. 'Add a little bit of dish soap to a bucket and use a sponge or washcloth to scrub any dirt or stains,' says Beatrice. 'Start at the top of the wall and work your way down, rinsing the sponge or washcloth often to avoid re-depositing dirt on the clean areas of the wall.'

If you have tough stains, she advises using a diluted vinegar solution or a non-abrasive cleaner, testing it in an inconspicuous spot first to make sure it doesn't damage the paint color. It's a good idea to use a towel or sheet on the floor to prevent your flooring getting wet.

A cellulose sponge is also a good option to clean with. For more stubborn marks, try using one in a formula of baking soda and water. 'This is because baking soda is mildly abrasive and may be all that's needed to remove scuffs,' says Matt. 'As you clean, rub in gentle circular motions to minimize the risk of stripping the paint.'

For less serious scuff marks, he recommends using a clean tennis ball to help remove scuffs as the outer layer of felt acts like a soft-bristled eraser. When you’re finished cleaning, it's a good idea to lightly clean the entire wall with a damp cloth to remove any soap residue.