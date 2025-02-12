How Long Does Carpet Last? And the Signs Yours Is Ready to be Replaced

Replacing carpets is a big task — it comes with all the disruption that follows emptying a room of its furniture, and that's before we start to talk about the cost. But, if you're starting to ask 'how often should carpets be replaced?', there's a good chance yours are heading that way.

To answer that question, we need to know something. Are you looking to replace yours to keep up with the latest carpet trends, or just replace carpet that's looking a little worse for wear?

If the former — well, that's up to you — maybe the better question is 'how long do people keep carpet for?' "There is a proxy that goes around the flooring world that says a carpet on average is changed every seven years," says Rupert Anton, of the Carpet Foundation, "but with the dawn of Instagram and faster trends this will probably become a faster half life than before as people reset their interiors more rapidly and are influenced more widely."

If the latter, we can offer some expert advice on the signs to look out for, and the average lifespan of carpet in the home. If you give this question a cursory Google search, it'll probably tell you that carpets should be replaced every five to 15 years — a broad range, but how accurate is that? We talked to carpet experts to get the lowdown on what factors play a role.

What's the Average Lifespan of a Carpet?

Layering a rug over a carpet can help protect your floor covering, but can also lead to the exposed carpet fading in sunlight. (Image credit: Sawyers Design)

Andrew Giquel of Ulster Carpets agrees with the five to 15 years timeframe, but does say where your carpet sits in that period really depends on where and how it's used. "Carpet lifespan depends on the material, underlay, foot traffic, and cleaning," Andrew says. "A carpet in high traffic areas will last about 5 to 10 years plus, while carpet with less foot traffic can last 15 to 20 years plus. A wool mix, woven product will look better for longer."

High traffic areas are more likely to include entryways and living room carpet, while bedroom carpet often gets a much easier ride. Carpet laying beneath a table or where it's unlikely to be walked across frequently is going to last far longer than one that's been added to your bedroom flooring, or high-traffic areas like the living or dining room.

Can a carpet last 20 years? "Yes it can," says Rupert of the Carpet Foundation. "A well-made wool carpet made of quality yarn from quality raw materials can indeed last a long time. Long enough the color may be on its second trip around being fashionable!"

How Do I Know When My Carpet Needs Replacing?

You'll probably know when your carpet really needs replacing, but there are signs that it's time, for sure. "The carpet will start to look “tired” and flat with potential color loss, and the underlay will no longer support adequately," Andrew says. "Also, stains and odors could occur over time."

Color loss often occurs where sun directly hits your carpet, thanks to UV rays, but there are plenty of anti-fade carpet options on the market now, too. Something like carpet wrinkling on stairs or around the edges of the room is more likely to be an installation issue, and may be easily fixed, rather than replacing the whole carpet.

However, replacing your carpets is, of course, a personal decision, and you may decide to hang on for a few more years from when you first notice signs of wear.

What Type of Carpet Lasts the Longest?

Certain carpet types have a longer lifespan than others. "When it comes to durability, wool and wool blends are a great option, known for their natural resilience, bouncing back even in high-traffic areas," says David Cormack from Cormar Carpet Company"Alternatively, for those prioritizing stain resistance and easy upkeep, high-quality polypropylene carpets are an excellent choice."

"A wool mix (80% wool / 20% Nylon) will perform the best over time," Andrew suggests.

What Color Carpet Lasts the Longest?

When it comes to choosing a carpet color for durability, stick to the middle, says David. "For longevity, mid-tone and darker shades are the most practical choices," he says. "Grays, taupes, and heathered blends not only help disguise everyday wear and dirt but also remain timeless in home décor trends."

How Do You Prolong the Life of Your Carpet?

If you're looking for an option to last a lifetime, invest in a high-quality, wool rug. (Image credit: Chris Warnes. Design: Brooke Aitken)

Of course, once you've invested in a carpet that you love, it's going to be in your best interest to learn how to make it last for as long as possible. Although there will eventually come a time when your floors are too worn out to go on, there are always tricks and switches you can try out to keep that day far, far in the future.

Carpet expert Rupert Anton, from the Carpet Foundation, has plenty of handy tricks and ideas to keep your carpet in its best condition. As a starting point, Rupert says doormats are a must. "They will significantly reduce the rate at which your carpet will soil and so look better for longer," he says. If you don't want to shell out for a whole new set of doormats for each room, Rupert suggests using carpet offcuts instead.

Another key tool in maintaining the health of your carpet is the vacuum. "Vacuum regularly," says Rupert. "This prevents dirt and grit etc from matting the fibers. An upright vacuum cleaner fitted with a beater bar and/or brushes is recommended for cut pile carpets."

Andrew and David both suggest that a good underlay is the secret to a long-lasting carpet, too — skimping here is a false economy in the long run.

Ensuring all your products are certified by Woolsafe is crucial when selecting cleaning products for your carpets. Steer clear of traditional detergents, like liquid soap, as these can be extremely damaging to the fibers of your carpet. Try to keep up with cleaning your carpets properly and find the best products. For example, this Furniture Clinic Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Spray from Amazon should do the trick, or this Carpet Stain remover with a cleaning applicator from Amazon.

Who would have thought carpet could be so complicated? Want to know what's replacing carpet? There's a list to keep an eye on, especially if you're looking to redecorate your home.

But alas, if you choose to stick to carpet, there are a few things you should keep in mind, as stated by the experts above.