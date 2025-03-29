How Long Will My Kitchen Extension Take? From Planning to Building, Here's a Rough Guide

So, you're thinking of expanding your kitchen space? Perhaps you've grown weary of your cramped, uninspiring cooking area, ready to experience the joy of preparing a meal in a space with room for more than one person at a time. Or, maybe this has been in the works for years, and now just so happens to finally be the right time to get started with the process. But how long does a kitchen extension take exactly?

No matter the reason why an extension is on your mind, we're here to help add some much-needed context to those kitchen extension ideas that have been floating around up there. Because, quite frankly, if you've never done one before, it can be a thoroughly confusing process to navigate alone.

Our kitchen experts share how long the process takes and what you need to do during that process. And while it can be stressful, once you're left with a gorgeous, spacious kitchen, it will all be worth it.

How Long Does a Kitchen Extension Take?

Floor-to-ceiling skylights ensure your kitchen is filled with light. (Image credit: Olive and Barr)

Getting right into what you really want to know, how long is this all going to take? Cue the least satisfying answer... it depends. However, you can find a rough estimate to work around.

"Typically, a kitchen extension takes approximately four months from start to finish," suggests Al Bruce, founder of Olive and Barr. "There are many factors within those timings, but for a standard side return kitchen extension in London or a main city, those are the typical timelines homeowners should expect," he explains.

While four months is a good standard to keep in mind, less ambitious projects could take even less time, whereas with larger undertakings, you can expect the timeline to creep up towards the six-month mark.

Robert Burnett, co-founder and director of Kitchens by Holloways, says, "As with any project, it will depend on the size of the extension and scope of the project. There will be an initial design process and time to factor in, which should typically be around 2-3 months. Once the design side is completed, the works will generally take anywhere between 5-6 months for any type of extension, dependent on size."

While 8 months total may sound extreme, once you're left with your dream modern kitchen design, it'll all feel worth it.

Al Bruce Founder of Olive and Barr Al Bruce began his career over 25 years ago as a cabinet maker. From here, he quickly worked his way up the handmade kitchen industry, finally opening his own company in 2018. Since then, Al has developed a company that prides itself on its quality and craftsmanship, with all their kitchen made and designed in the UK. Utilising local cabinet makers, and hand-sourced materials, Olive and Barr are supplying the country with bespoke, affordable kitchen designs.

What's a Typical Kitchen Extension Schedule?

Double-height glass doors bring an industrial elegant feel to this project. (Image credit: Kitchens by Holloways)

Starting at the very beginning, before you can even break ground, you'll need to receive full planning permission. This, as many of you may have already encountered, can be an extremely drawn-out process, sometimes taking over 3 months.

"Most kitchen extensions will require planning permission or approval for permitted development. Both require production of scaled architectural drawings which clearly outline the existing property and proposed development," explains Robert. He continues: "Before the extension can be built, a more detailed set of drawings will be required to ensure the construction meets current building regulations."

These drawings will act as a map for the local council, which needs to approve the design, and later, the architects. Once full permission has been granted, you'll be able to start the structural work.

"Each project is different, but generally the process starts with structural work," says Al, "First, the back of the house is removed, walls are repositioned, and new foundations are laid. If any floors above need support then steel beams are installed to keep everything structurally sound."

From here, your team will begin building the kitchen; it's in this phase that the space will begin to look more reflective of the final project, as opposed to just piles of rubble. "Then it’s time to get the building watertight, meaning new concrete floors, building the roof and installing glass windows and doors," says Al, "After that, the first fix of plumbing and electrics happens, followed by plastering and installing the finished floor."

Once the kitchen flooring is installed, this empty room can begin the final stage of its transformation into a fully functional kitchen. "Then the exciting part, the kitchen can be fitted. This typically happens in three weeks, with the delivery of cabinets happening in week one, along with the worktops templated. The second week homeowners can expect their worktops to be delivered and installed. By the third week, it’s all of the final touches, from painting the cabinetry, added hardware, and final fixes of electrics and plumbing such as plug sockets, connecting the sink and taps, and appliances," Al explains.

After months of waiting, this final stage can feel as though it happens in the blink of an eye. However, the ease of the process will be entirely dependant on the people you are working with.

"Working with a skilled architect simplifies the planning process and ensures a better understanding of building regulations, materials, thermal performance requirements, and structural integrity," explains Alex Main, director of The Main Company. "Their expertise makes navigating these complications much easier and helps bring your vision to life seamlessly."

Robert Burnett Co-founder of Kitchens by Holloways When Robert founded the company in 2005, it was with the goal to reform the 'bespoke' kitchen industry. Frustrated by the limitations on kitchen designs enforced by other companies, Robert wanted to offer truly unique, 'one-off' kitchens, designed specifically for the individual. Now, Kitchens by Holloways hold the Designer Magazine award for British Design and Manufacturing.

How to Keep the Process On Track

Crisp lines and neutral tones keep this small kitchen extension from feeling claustrophobic. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Gunter & Co)

While the total process shouldn't be overly stressful, especially if you're working with a committed, hardworking team, it still is not one that you'd like to stretch out for longer than needs be. Plus, as anyone who has survived a kitchen remodel before will know, it's hardly a rarity that plans will take longer than you may have initially thought.

While much of it is outside your hands, there are still certain things you can do to ensure your kitchen extension stays on track. "The key is to plan ahead," says Al. "Order your key elements ahead of time, especially anything being custom-made. Sticking to the original plan is also crucial as making big changes halfway through can cause delays."

Beyond this, the people you choose to work with will by far have the most influence over the way the process runs. "Having the right set of builders who understand your vision and are dedicated to keeping on schedule will make a huge difference," says Al.

Robert further reflects the importance of working with people you can trust and says: "Working with a company such as Kitchens by Holloways, who will manage everything from start to finish, including submitting planning applications and managing the full design and build, will help to keep everything on track and run on time. It means you only have one point of contact for the project, instead of multiple people to keep on track."

What Factors Influence How Long Your Extension Takes?

Building restrictions in your area can impact the process of constructing your kitchen extension. (Image credit: Tom Carter. Design: Golden Design)

Delays can occur at any step during the process of learning how to plan a kitchen extension, beginning with receiving permission, all the way through to potential difficulties during construction.

"Planning permission can slow down a schedule as you’ll need to wait for approval before starting. Then there’s finding the availability of a good builder and gathering quotes. The materials can also cause an issue, with glass often taking longer to arrive than initially agreed timings," explains Al.

Running into difficulties during the first step can often feel the most frustrating, especially because you have no control over the council's decision-making process. However, acquainting yourself with existing rules and regulations can be a helpful way to prevent these issues.

"The best way to work out your permitted development is to go to the government website on the ‘Permitted development rights for householders: technical guidance’ page. Alternatively, your builder or architect will be able to guide you in the right direction," says Alex.

FAQs

Can You Live in Your Home During The Extension?

Whether or not you choose to stay in your home throughout the building of your extension is entirely dependent on what you consider to be a comfortable living situation.

"It’s doable to live within a renovation. However, it’s not always the easiest," comments Al. So long as the noise of construction doesn't bother you, living amongst the building works can certainly be a feasible possibility, so long as you plan ahead.

"The best approach is to seal off the construction area and set up a temporary kitchen in another room in the house – often the room in the front of the house, like the living room," Al suggests.

Bringing in a temporary, small kitchen will help you throughout the process. "Although it’s not ideal, it will still allow you to cover the basics. That approach isn’t for everyone, some homeowners prefer to move out to avoid the disruption — we typically see more of this with new homeowners versus those already living there — it really depends on personal preferences."

Although certainly worthwhile, planning your kitchen extension can be a costly and time-intensive process, making it crucial to ensure you'll stand by your decisions for years to come. Even the Livingetc team has fallen victim to kitchen renovation mistakes, but, unlike you, we didn't have these expert tips to help us.