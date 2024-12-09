8 Guest Bathroom Mistakes That'll Leave Your Visitors With a Bad Impression — But Are so Simple to Fix
The rules of bathroom design don't always apply in the same way to guest spaces, as these experts explain
Being a visitor in someone's house isn't always easy, but if you find yourself with a less-than-ideal bathroom set-up, it can make the guest experience feel a little strained.
As a host, it's far from what you want people to feel, but are some of your guest bathroom ideas om ideas that are causing discomfort? While these guest bathroom mistakes might not be enough for your visitors to have a bad time staying with you, they can easily be remedied to make their time in your house feel like home from home.
Here are eight pitfalls to avoid, and what to do instead.
1. Going too bold with design choices
There are not many times we advocate for not expressing a bold interior style in your home, but if there's one space where we think it's potentially a bad idea, it's a guest bedroom and bathroom.
"You should stay away from overly bold or polarizing design choices," says bathroom expert Laura Pall of James Martin Vanities. "Neutral tones and classic styles are better for appealing to diverse tastes."
The problem with a divisive interior scheme is that your guests might feel less comfortable using the bathroom, especially if they're staying with you for a longer period. Use bolder ideas in powder rooms, where guests don't need to feel as at home.
2. Making it characterless
However, avoiding polarizing design isn't the same as going bland for guest bathrooms. "Don't treat the guest toilet like the black sheep," says interior designer Daniela Gottschalk. "Don't make it matter-of-fact and cold, but rather create warm facts that matter."
A neutral, simple scheme can easily be dressed up with the right fixtures, and accessories. "A brass faucet and an extravagant brush will make all the difference," Daniela says.
Price: $29
Fluffy and plush, this bath mat will let guests now you've thought about their comfort.
Price: $652.61
This beautiful brass faucet will make a guest bathroom feel anything but overlooked.
3. Making it feel cramped with oversized furniture
Guest bathrooms don't have to be workhorses in the same way that a family bathroom does. With that in mind, you shouldn't stuff a space with furniture and storage if you want it to feel comfortable for guests.
"Choose a wall-mounted or floating bathroom vanity and streamlined furniture to prevent the bathroom from feeling cramped," says Laura Pall of James Martin Vanities.
4. Neglecting functionality
A good guest bathroom doesn't just focus on looks and feel. As our experts suggest, the biggest mistake is a bathroom that can't satisfy your guests' practical needs, too. "Avoid neglecting functionality; ensure there is adequate lighting and storage, and keep plumbing fixtures in excellent condition to avoid inconveniences for guests," Laura says.
5. Not providing for all eventualities
We all know the feeling — you're a guest in someone's house and you've forgotten something. If it's a sensible hour, you can sheepishly ask to borrow it, or if it's not, you'll just have to go without.
A well-stocked guest bathroom is always going to be of benefit, so experts say it's worth investing in some good basics in terms of toiletries, towels, and other bathroom accessories, to keep your guests happy.
6. Leaving personal toiletries in the shower
At the same time, if you leave products in a bathroom that isn't clearly for guest use, they may feel confused about what's been left in the bathroom — especially when it comes to a shower room.
"The biggest no-no is to leave your personal products in the shower," says Jennifer Jones, principal designer of Niche Interiors. "Tuck personal products inside the cabinet and make sure there is ample room for your guests to put out their toiletries."
7. Putting family photos on walls
It's fair to say that when it comes to wall decor for a modern bathroom, there are certain choices you should avoid in a guest space.
"I recommend steering away from accessorizing your guest bathroom with any personal items like family photos; those are best displayed elsewhere in the home," says interior designer Alexandra Peck.
8. Using overly strong fragrances
You might think an amazing-smelling bathroom is what all guests want, but you can go too far, according to some experts. "Strong fragrances or scented products can be off-putting, especially for those with sensitivities," says Elissa Hall, lead designer at Awning.
Avoid plug-in fresheners and anything that you might consider overpowering. Natural methods for making a bathroom smell nicer are preferable, or the likes of oil diffusers are well suited for these sorts of spaces.
Hugh is Livingetc.com’s editor. With 8 years in the interiors industry under his belt, he has the nose for what people want to know about re-decorating their homes. He prides himself as an expert trend forecaster, visiting design fairs, showrooms and keeping an eye out for emerging designers to hone his eye. He joined Livingetc back in 2022 as a content editor, as a long-time reader of the print magazine, before becoming its online editor. Hugh has previously spent time as an editor for a kitchen and bathroom magazine, and has written for “hands-on” home brands such as Homebuilding & Renovating and Grand Designs magazine, so his knowledge of what it takes to create a home goes beyond the surface, too. Though not a trained interior designer, Hugh has cut his design teeth by managing several major interior design projects to date, each for private clients. He's also a keen DIYer — he's done everything from laying his own patio and building an integrated cooker hood from scratch, to undertaking plenty of creative IKEA hacks to help achieve the luxurious look he loves in design, when his budget doesn't always stretch that far.
