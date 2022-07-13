5 colors to avoid in a kids room – the shades to steer clear of, according to color psychology

If you're in the process of redecorating your little one's room, how your choice of paint color affects their mood should be a big consideration. We usually think of paints as ways to decorate or lift a space, but while hues can inspire and soothe, they can also agitate or distract. And this is particularly true for children.

Kids are prone to being stimulated by their surroundings. Certain colors are known to induce energy and excitement, while others help them calm down. In fact, it isn't as much about the color as it is about its temperature or undertone. While most paint hues work in a kid's room, specific intensities and temperatures may not be ideal.

However, do keep in mind that every child is different; these generalizations don’t apply to all. We asked interior designers for their advice, whether there's any colors to avoid, and how to get these shades right.

5 colors to avoid in a kids' room

'Color psychology plays a major role in impacting the human mind,' say Hardesh and Monica Chawla, founders and interior designers, Essentia Environments (opens in new tab). 'Every color has its meaning and connection, that varies across many factors. In the field of design, the color wheel has a universal theory for each color, from mood to its impact.'

'While designing a kid's room, you have to keep in mind five basic factors – sleep, play, layout, color, study, and work,' say Hardesh and Monica. 'This room should be filled with colors, but one has to choose the right shade so that the reflections formed in the room with light and color never blind the eye, or put any stress on it.'

1. Bright purple

Purple or bright purple tends to have red undertones, which means the hue has a high-energy effect, keeping you alert, and thereby making the room less restful. While the hue looks great as a decor option, in a little boy's or girl's bedroom, it can be the enemy sleepiness.

'Purple tends to have an undertone with shorter wavelengths that awaken the brain instead of relaxing it,' say Monica and Hardesh. 'While this might be the first choice for the bedroom, purple, made up of red and blue, has a fluctuating wavelength for the human eye to perceive. Plus, people end up choosing cooler hues as people do not know or understand about color psychology or the science behind it.'

If your heart is still set on this hue, choose a more muted tone, like soft lavender, because of its cool undertones. You could go for Lite Lavender by Sherwin-Williams (opens in new tab) or Benjamin Moore's Spring Lilac 1388 (opens in new tab), for example. Alternatively, make like OAD Interiors (opens in new tab), who created this clever scheme with a stripe of purple behind the bed. This keeps it out of sight and out of mind at bedtime, but makes for an energizing space the rest of the time.

2. Bright red

Typically red is a color that evokes emotions of dominance, power, and prestige. But the shade and undertone of red are what matter the most. Phone box red or bright, orangy red can elicit aggression and frustration and can be a volatile kids' room paint color.

'While red is a fantastic color for kids' bedrooms, use it in moderation such as pieces of furniture painted in bright colors or accessories like cushions and posters, avoiding a full wall color in this tone' says Ann Marie Cousins, founder at AMC Design (opens in new tab).

'Red will do exactly the opposite of what you want a bedroom to do,' says Joshua Smith, founder and principal designer at Joshua Smith Interior Design (opens in new tab). 'It stimulates excessive brain activity and can often make kids feel agitated, and no one should ever go to bed angry.'

Red can do well as an accent tone on cushions, artwork or even on a stand-alone wardrobe. However if you're still looking to paint in this hue, choose terracotta/rust like Morocco red by Behr (opens in new tab), or Sundried Tomato by Benjamin Moore (opens in new tab)that are less jarring.

3. Fluorescents

It's rather easy for parents to think of sugary, bubblegum colors for their kid's bedrooms or shared bedrooms, but a bright, florescent shade can be quite overwhelming, both for the eyes and the mind. 'I particularly advise against the Easter egg hues as they make the bedroom look like a pre-school,' says Jennifer Morris, interior designer, JMorris Design (opens in new tab). 'If you have to use these colors, choose their warmer tones.'

'Color is a mood enhancer,' says Kellie Burke, founder and principal designer of Kellie Burke Interiors (opens in new tab). 'Fluorescents like yellow or pink are energetic, stimulate the appetite, but tire the eye and can evoke anger and agitation, so let’s keep that color out of the bedroom and settle for something more soothing.'

A few good paint tones to consider are Balsam by C2 Paint (opens in new tab) or Green 09 by Lick (opens in new tab).

4. Bright pink

Pink with brown or grey undertones can elicit tranquillity, and the same can work well in the bedroom. But when it comes to colors to avoid in a bedroom for kids, hot pink should be left for a space that creates more energy, like a playroom.

'Softer colors tend to have a more beneficial effect when it comes to relaxation and sleep, so if possible, avoid bright and overwhelming colors like hot pink in a child's bedroom,' says Ann.

A good alternative to hot pink is one with a light undertone of grey. 'My favorite pink paint color is Farrow & Ball's Calamine (opens in new tab). It reads like a neutral, but is better,' shares designer Mary Patton. It's pictured here on bespoke joinery by The London Joinery Company. Another great hue to try out is Opal 891 by Benjamin Moore (opens in new tab).

For a little pop of energy, hot pink has been added as an accent on the radiator - a fun detail that won't overwhelm the space.

5. Bright yellow

Yellow is one of the most common colors for a gender-neutral kids' bedroom and is usually associated with feelings of happiness. Many psychological studies point to this color as being bright and cheery, ideal for motivation. In some cases, it is believed that the softer or deeper tones of yellow can aid in concentration. Plus, there are many other colors that go with yellow.

However, beware of using an acidic, or cool yellow in large doses it may create feelings of agitation and even anger. 'It’s all about balance, designing a space that feels playful and fun to play in, but also calm enough to sleep,' says interior designer Emma Shone-Saunders of Design & That (opens in new tab). 'Getting the color right key - yellow is a bright and cheerful colour, but a soft yellow can also very soothing.'

Try layering in shades of cream or white for some softness and contrast. Plus, add soft, cuddly textiles in the room for comfort. A good alternative for acidic yellow is a dusty yellow like Farrow & Ball's Hay (opens in new tab) or muted gold like Benjamin Moore's Inner Glow (opens in new tab).

What are the best colors for kids' bedroom?

Before you look at a shade card and start selecting paint colors for the kid's bedroom, remember to keep temperatures and undertones in mind. 'The temperatures or undertones to avoid are more linked to the orientation of the room rather than the room use itself,' says Ann. 'It feels like an obvious thing to focus on, but it is the one thing you can’t change to allow for warmer colors in north-facing rooms and keep the light and airy color schemes to south-facing rooms.'

'Whichever way it faces, the room needs to have some calm to it, so even when designing for small children who respond well to bright colors, keeping a calm and soothing base is important, and keeping vibrant colors to accents is the best way to ensure that small people aren’t too energetic at bedtime,' says Ann.

When it comes to picking tones for a kid's room or even a teenager's room, it's not entirely a bad idea to go for perceived 'grown-up colors' as they give the room longevity and help you avoid redecorating through the growing years. 'Smart, deep greens or moody, smoky blues such as De Nimes (opens in new tab) are a great choice,' says Patrick O'Donnell, Farrow and Ball (opens in new tab)'s brand ambassador.

'Warm neutrals, those with a little red or yellow through them, allow to effortlessly layer all other fun elements into space, from brightly colored linen to pops of color on a painted bed,' says Patrick. 'Archive (opens in new tab)is a warm stone shade that will soften a room, even if starved of much natural light.'