Should You Put a Rug in Your Bathroom? Designers Say "Yes" But With Warnings — Plus Our 6 Best to Shop

There’s no denying that bathrooms can feel a bit cold at times. Tile floors, drafty windows, cold water … there has to be a way to warm it up. The first option is, of course, a rug, but in a bathroom that usually looks like a shower rug or bath mat. But what about an area rug? Can you use one in this space? And better yet, should you?

In an attempt to find an answer to this pressing problem, I spoke to multiple interior designers about the pros and cons of adding an area rug to your washroom. And no, I'm not talking about something that’s meant just to stand on while wet; something that warms up the space, and adds a design-forward touch to perhaps a sterile, monochromatic space.

The good news is the answer appears to be a resounding yes — a rug in the bathroom is totally fine (although there are a few caveats that we'll chat through). And to help you on your journey, I even have a few bathroom rug ideas to share with you.

So, let's get going, shall we?

So, Should You Put a Rug in a Bathroom?

The overarching answer here is yes, of course … so long as you make the right selection. We’ll get into more below — specifically a few of the important pros and cons — but just know that, when taking the 10,000 foot view, it’s totally fine and honestly encouraged to add an area rug to your bathroom.

“We are firm believers that adding a rug to any room, including your bathroom, can completely transform the space,” says Ally-Catherine Trenary, interior designer and founder of rug brand June St. George. “A beautiful rug instantly elevates the look, giving your bathroom a sophisticated, curated vibe that feels less like a utility space and more like a relaxing retreat. Plus, there’s nothing quite like stepping onto a cozy rug instead of cold tiles — it’s a little touch of luxury that also adds a layer of anti-slip safety.”

What Are the Pros of Adding a Rug in a Bathroom?

To expand upon Ally-Catherine’s response, a rug in a bathroom offers three main benefits: comfort and warmth, aesthetic elevation, and enhanced safety, per interior designer Christiane Lemieux. “A luxurious rug softens the tactile experience of cold stone or tiled flooring, offering a sumptuous underfoot feel reminiscent of antique Aubusson or Moroccan carpets,” Christiane tells me, speaking to that first point. “This not only enhances comfort but also adds an inviting warmth to the room.”

As she outlines in point two, bathroom rugs have a design purpose, as well. A "carefully curated rug introduces a painterly quality to the bathroom. It can serve as a focal point, anchoring the space with texture, pattern, or color, that harmonizes with architectural detailing or bespoke cabinetry."

But perhaps most surprisingly is the fact that rugs with “high-quality non-slip backings” offer the benefit of “improved footing in a space prone to dampness” and moisture, “blending form with function without compromising on style,” Christiane continues. Indeed, if you are older or perhaps just a bit more accident-prone, a bathroom rug not only offers a soft place to fall, but it will help keep you from falling in the first place.

What Are the Cons of Adding a Rug in a Bathroom?

There aren’t many drawbacks of styling a rug in your bathroom, but there are a few cons (for lack of a better word). For one thing, “if you’re a “shoes on” type of household, the [bathroom] rug can get dirty (and look dirty) more visibly than a hardwood or tiled floor,” notes Amy Wasserman of the Unoriginal Bathroom Company.

In the same way that a bathroom rug can improve footing, it “can also be a tripping hazard if it isn’t thin enough or affixed to the floor,” she continues. And finally, “a rug in a full bathroom risks mold and mildew growth if not regularly cleaned, dried and maintained — which might be a little more work than some homeowners would want.” So, it's important to know how to clean a rug if you're going to style one in your bathroom.

What is a Good Material and Style for a Bathroom Rug?

“Opt for patterned, low-pile rugs that won’t leave you panicking if you accidentally spill some concealer or coffee on it,” Amy advises. “A Turkish or Persian-style rug often works across a variety of bathroom styles and has enough pattern running through it that you don’t have to be too precious with it.”

As for material, wool is a fabulous option for the bathroom as it is naturally mildew and moisture resistant, notes Ally-Catherine.

6 Bathroom Rugs to Shop

Expert picked Celeste Performance Rug View at Quince Price: $199

Size: 5' x 7'6"

Material: 100% polyester This rug was selected by Amy herself as a top-tier pick for a bathroom. As to be expected, she has made a great selection; the pattern here would easily disguise ill-timed stains and marks, and the soft pastel colors should match with most, if not all, design schemes — it's that Persian/Turkish look she spoke about. Moreover, it has a low pile, which means it will prove easier to clean and a bit more durable in such a high-traffic space. It's kid and pet-friendly, and made from polyester, which is naturally stain resistant. As a retailer, Quince is an excellent option with lots of positive customer reviews and a reputation for being fairly priced but well-made. This is a strong get for sure (and personally my favorite one on the list). Impasto Slate Blue Rug View at Ruggable Price: $169

Size: 2.5' x 7'

Material: Polyester Much like the Celeste, the Impasto is comprised of polyester, but this time with a polyurethane water-resistant barrier — perfect for a bathroom. The abstract pattern and pale blue perfectly evoke the look and feel of an upscale spa; there's something about a gentle natural shade that really does it for me. I like the runner option here (something different to an area rug), but you could choose from any one of Ruggable's pre-determined size options. Another plus about Ruggable — all its rugs are washable, which is a big win for an area as important as the bathroom. You might be washing a dirty dog, messy shoes, or an unruly child in your tub or shower, and you want a rug that won't get ruined at the first sign of mess. Marimekko Papajo Indoor/Outdoor Rug View at West Elm Price: $349

Size: 5' x 8'

Material: 100% recycled polyester This is the rug for the obvious design-lover. The person that needs to make a statement in every room — even the bathroom. Not only is the design simple but playful (the perfect combo in my book), but it was also designed in collaboration with Finnish design house Marimekko; this specific pattern was inspired by Mayan carvings. And another thing ... this is actually an indoor/outdoor rug, meaning it is meant for damp areas with moisture; so why not use in the bathroom? And not only that, but each individual rug is handcrafted, meaning each is slightly different. Again, that's an incredible option for someone who loves their whole home to have a design story. Milord Hand-Knotted Rug View at Revival Rugs Price: $849

Size: 8' x 10'

Material: Wool The Milord is definitely the most expensive option on this list, but that's because we're working with hand-knotted New Zealand wool (the best of the best, if you didn't already know). As I said above, wool is naturally mildew and mold-resistant, which means it's a good material for a space like a bathroom. And meanwhile, the casual floral design here is also just so cool. An elevated option for anyone that loves florals but needs something that tells a different story. One thing to keep in mind — Revival only offers one size of the Milord and it's quite large. Make sure to follow all of the best rug measuring tips before taking the plunge here. expert picked Ikat Area Rug View at Chilewich Price: $250

Size: 35" x 48"

Material: Phthalate-free TerraStrand yarns, synthetic latex Chilewich comes recommended by Amy, who described the brand as modern and neutral, and great for "ultra-durable options that deliver on both form and function." The Ikat area rug, available in a few different sizes, really fits the bill on all those fronts. It's monochromatic but nonetheless interesting; you can tell just by looking at it that this is not a one-note option. Rather, it's something that will always look good, regardless of what rug trends are telling us. And the other benefit here? The back features slip-resistant latex, which means you don't need a rug pad to keep it in place. A big get financially. Abstract Treasure Rug View at Rugs USA Price: $100.99

Size: 5'3" x 7'7"

Material: 100% Polypropylene Rugs USA is one of my favorite places to buy rugs — seriously, I have purchased four rugs from them in the last year alone. The shipping is fast, the prices can't be beat, and the quality is obviously there. I have not tried the Abstract Treasure rug, so I can't vouch for it specifically; but if it's anything like the four Rugs USA products I already own, I'd expect it to be fabulous. Now, I love this for a bathroom because it is 100% polypropylene, a synthetic material that's known for its durability, its convenience for families with kids and pets, and its resistance to water. The pattern here is simple enough not to clash but busy enough to disguise stains, and while the pile is a bit higher than the other options listed here, it's still low enough that it shouldn't present a problem in high-traffic areas.

Now that you've got your bathroom rug, it's time to look for your perfect living room rug next.