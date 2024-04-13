8 Fruits you Should be Planting in April for a Delectable Home-Grown Harvest

With temperatures rising and your backyard flourishing as the spring season rolls in, it's officially the best time to get your outdoor space in tip-top shape. Besides shrubs and flowers to bring some much-needed color to your garden, that includes planting some delicious fruits to harvest later this year.

Not only will a home-grown fruit patch offer a feast for the eyes with a beautiful-looking garden dotted with delectable fruits, but it'll also give you the chance to experiment with your fresh ingredients. A flourishing fruit garden means fresh jams, refreshing lemonade, and many more summer treats right from your backyard.

We spoke to the experts to find out what seeds we should be planting in our modern garden right now for a bountiful yield in the coming months. Before you know it, you'll be venturing into a backyard full of ripening produce and trust us, it's just as joyful as it sounds.

1. Strawberries

Strawberries make such a great addition to a fruit and vegetable garden due to their low-maintenance nature and the abundant yield they provide. Founder of Simplify Gardening, Tony O'Neill tells us that April is an ideal time to plant strawberries, whether from bare-root crowns or young plants.

'Strawberries planted now can provide a delicious crop as early as June, depending on the variety,' he says.' They need well-drained soil rich in organic matter and thrive in the sunlight.' He also suggests mulching with straw to help keep the soil moist and protect the fruits from soil contact.

Gardening expert Allison Jacob points out that strawberries are a great option for people with small gardens looking to grow their own produce. She also suggests treating the strawberries with a balanced fertilizer every 2-4 weeks during the growing season for a healthy crop.

2. Blueberries

Blueberries are a perennial plant that happens to be a particularly trendy grow around this time of the year. Plant expert Carrie Spoonemore tells us that the last few years have brought awareness to the abundant health perks linked to consuming blueberries, making them a popular garden crop.

'Plant blueberry bushes about 6-8 feet apart and keep the soil consistently moist during the fruiting season,' she says. 'Don't forget to prune the blueberry bushes annually to remove dead or weak growth and encourage fruit production.' Carrie points out that blueberries are typically ready to harvest in midsummer when they turn a deep blue and easily detach from the bush when gently pulled.

Allison informs us that these antioxidant-rich gems love acidic soil (pH 4.5-5.5), so she urges budding gardeners to consider planting them in raised beds or large containers filled with a mix of peat moss, compost, and pine bark. The next time you're at the supermarket ask yourself why you're hurting your wallet buying a plastic box containing a measly amount of blueberries when you can just grow them in your own backyard - which is undeniably the healthier and more sustainable option!

3. Raspberries

If you've found yourself stocking up on frozen raspberries to add to your berry coulis or your morning smoothie, this is probably the best time for you to ditch store-bought produce and plant your own. Tony tells us that bare-root raspberry canes are perfect for planting in early to mid-April. 'Choose a sunny spot with fertile, well-drained soil and consider planting in rows to allow for easier training of canes and harvesting,' he says. 'Raspberries will need support as they grow, so consider installing a post and wire system.'

Carrie points out that raspberries are typically ready to harvest in early to mid-summer when they turn a deep red color and easily detach from the cane when gently pulled. She encourages gardeners to organically fertilize the soil and prune back the shrub when needed for lush growth. Take it from the experts - cultivating a fruit patch is a key gardening trend and raspberries will perfectly complement your blooming home garden.

4. Lemons

There's something idyllic about having a lemon tree growing in your backyard, especially in time for summer. Sometimes all you need is a refreshing glass of ice-cold lemonade and the thought of switching out bruised browning lemons for fresh off-the-tree ripe ones is deeply satisfying. And when it comes to nurturing this citrus plant, it's an easy fruit tree to grow that's perfect for beginners.

According to Allison, Meyer lemons are a favorite for their sweet-tart flavor and compact size, making them ideal for a spring garden. 'Plant in well-draining soil, water deeply and regularly, and fertilize every 3-4 months with a citrus-specific fertilizer,' she says. Introducing a lemon tree to your garden doesn't just provide you with the produce but also allows you to reap the visual benefits of the beautiful fruiting tree. Let's just say that adding in a lemon tree won't make it a fool's garden.

5. Oranges

Another citrus fruit that is perfect for planting in April is orange. If you're like me and you pride yourself on being a dedicated consumer of oranges - be it freshly juiced or cut in wedges, growing an orange tree may sound like a dream. However, this is not a far-fetched goal to harbor. All you need is to plant your seeds now and diligently care for the crop, and you'll have a glorious citrus tree sprouting on home soil.

'From sweet navels to juicy Valencias, there's an orange variety for every taste,' says Allison. 'Plant the tree in a sunny spot with well-draining soil, water deeply and consistently (especially during fruit development), and fertilize 3-4 times per year with a balanced citrus fertilizer.' You can also grow this fruit tree in a pot and transfer it into the ground as it matures.

6. Peaches

Warm weather calls for fresh juicy peaches free from any and all unnatural preservatives. Lucky for us, you can grow these cute fruits in your garden. Allison suggests planting these fuzzy delights in a sunny spot with well-draining soil. 'Prune annually to maintain an open center and encourage fruiting,' she says. 'Thin fruits when they're about the size of a quarter to ensure larger, healthier fruits at harvest.'

Tony points out that planting peaches in April allows the tree to establish its root system before the hot summer months. The next time you're dining outdoors and you're in the mood for a sweet treat to finish off your meal, all you'll need to do is saunter over to your peach tree and pick off your dessert.

7. Plums

A gorgeous plum tree can perfectly fill up an empty spot in your backyard while also providing tasty fruit upon bloom. Allison tells us that European and Japanese plums are the two main types, with varying chill requirements. 'Plant in full sun, prune annually to maintain shape, and encourage fruiting, and thin fruits as needed,' she says.

While these plants can be sown directly into moist soil, they can also be planted into a pot before transferring into the ground. So you can also buy a pretty pot, and grow your plum tree by your patio. Just ensure that it is receiving enough sunlight so it can grow healthily. A fun fact about plum trees is that they make great privacy plants. If you are looking to add a layer of privacy to your backyard so you can screen unwanted attention away from your backyard, planting a plum tree will do just the trick, all thanks to its lush foliage.

8. Apples

As a classic backyard grower, you can't go wrong with an apple tree. While fall is traditionally the best time for planting apple trees, Tony tells us that container-grown apple trees can be planted in spring, especially in April.

'Choose a sunny, sheltered spot with well-draining soil,' he instructs. 'It's important to select a variety that suits your climate and to consider if you need more than one for cross-pollination purposes.' If well-cared for, these trees - one of the best bare-root fruit trees - will give you the crisp apples you need to satisfy your hankering for fresh fruit.

As you can probably tell, having a whimsical garden complete with your home-grown fruit patch is not as difficult as it may seem. As long as you have the determination to put in the effort and regularly check in on your blooms, you'll be traipsing through your garden with a full fruit basket in hand in next to no time.

