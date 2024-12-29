Are Modern Farmhouse Kitchens Out of Style? Designers Tell Us Which Elements Are Kicky — and Which to Kick Out

If you're considering a reno in the coming months, you might be wondering whether a modern farmhouse kitchen is still the timeless choice, or if it's gone out of fashion.

Of course, it's vital to choose a style of kitchen that's not going to date any time within the next 10 years, so if you love the look, it's important to ensure your modern farmhouse kitchen ideas hit up the latest kitchen trends.

Most designers agree that the modern farmhouse kitchen has enough classic elements that it's in little danger of dating. It's a style that's easy to personalize, to display precious family in heirlooms, and to adapt, even for a contemporary home.

However, there are elements that can date a modern farmhouse kitchen fairly quickly. So, what do we hold on to and what should we let go of? We spoke to leading interiors designers to discover the must-have elements that will keep your space feeling fashionable.

Apron-Front Sinks

The apron sink is definitely a keeper.

“It blends utility with charm,” says Nina Lichtenstein, founder of Custom Home Design, and it’s said the purpose of it is to actually gain the few inches of counterspace to alleviate strain when reaching over; a highly practical detail.

Nowadays, the apron sink is available in a plethora of different finishes, Nina suggests, “Opt for sleek finishes like matte black or fireclay to modernize this classic piece, or make it a statement piece with chiseled marble or granite.”

LA-based Avenue Interior Design’s Co-Founder, Andrea DeRosa agrees, "While this style has garnered a lot of fanfare in recent years, it’s also evolved and been modernized in ways that are slightly more contemporary and on trend (think black framed windows and white finishes). Farmhouse style sinks are truly timeless in style and are so functional that they have inherent staying power.”

Shaker Cabinets

(Image credit: Paige Rumore Messina. Design: Sabbe Interior Design)

"A simple and sophisticated Shaker kitchen cabinet is a classic addition and it’s here to stay," affirms Lucy Searle, Content Director for Audience at Livingetc and a veteran of installing modern farmhouse kitchens.

"The good thing about the Shaker silhouette is that you can dress it up or down with color and hardware to the level you desire. In my freestanding-style kitchen, one run of cabinetry is painted an off-white, while the upright larder and refrigerator cabinet is a pale gray. This gives my farmhouse-style space a fairly laid-back, relaxed look that's really easy to live with. And I've matched it with marble countertops to make the cabinetry look more sophisticated and contemporary."

Nina’s suggestion is pairing a Shaker cabinet with modern hardware in brass or matte finishes – this will no-doubt provide a fresh take on a traditional style and increase the standard of your kitchen.

Open Shelving

(Image credit: deVOL)

Not all designers think open kitchen shelving is still in style, but a space for open shelving with artwork, plants, or sentimental items is one of the most homey features in a farmhouse kitchen.

Evelina Juzėnaitė, Principal Interior Designer at Planner 5D explains, “There are different opinions on this, but I think it's not outdated if you integrate it properly. Open shelves are not just about functionality, but also about aesthetics, so it’s better to have a combination of both closed and open shelving.”

Nina elaborates, “It’s perfect for showcasing curated pieces but can feel impractical when overused.” She suggests instead, mixing open shelves with closed cabinetry to strike a balance between aesthetics and functionality, “Glass-front cabinets strike the perfect balance, adding depth to your space while showcasing your items and keeping them safely protected from dust.”

Neutral, Natural Materials

(Image credit: Margaret Rajic. Design: Eric Drozd)

A soft palette of neutral natural materials such as stone, wood, and ceramic tiles continue to define modern farmhouse kitchens and they’re easy to pair with. You can tie them in when styling too, for example, rattan adds a decent soft but crunchy texture, chopping boards will add earthy tonal value on the countertop – this kind of detail provides textural versatility and a calming foundation for layering.

Wood or Marble Countertops

(Image credit: Erick Kruk. Design: Cdot Design Studio)

Both wood and marble kitchen countertops exude timeless appeal, and continue to offer a combination of character and elegance. Evelina makes the point: “Only the pattern and the texture itself can be evaluated as outdated or not. But as a whole, wood and stone will always be relevant.”

This is definitely something worth considering when choosing your kitchen countertop material to allow for a long-lasting look. If maintaining marble feels daunting, Nina recommends quartz with marble-like veining as an equally chic alternative.

Natural Wood Flooring

(Image credit: Michael Clifford Photography. Design: Lisa Staton)

There’s nothing better than a solid dark wood floor, especially if original and brought back to life. The richness of the timber sets up the space for adding more warmth through brass finishes, light marble surfaces and color where desired. It instantly provides the ultimate homey layer to a space, you could even layer with kitchen rugs for a little warmth and personality.

However, currently lighter finishes are very popular and Nina ensures, “Lighter floors and natural wood tones enhance the perception of space and bring a brighter ambiance to the kitchen.” You could go either way — this one is pure preference.

Statement Lighting

(Image credit: Yond Interiors)

Industrial-style light fixtures were once a farmhouse kitchen staple, but now we seem to be giving way to sleeker, more modern designs, and that’s okay. Nina suggests looking for statement pendants or fixtures with a blend of metal and glass.

Interestingly, the contrast of rustic materials against a beautifully sleek and sophisticated pendant can be what makes a space come together. Evelina reminds us, “A modern pendant light (or two, or three!) will always be relevant because they bring beauty, ergonomics and functionality.”

Lighting expert Dara Greaney says, ”Just focus on an updated look that draws your attention to the island.”

Kitchen islands

(Image credit: Thomas Richter. Design: White Arrow)

Kitchen islands don’t seem to be going anywhere fast! The kitchen island stands for so much – storage, countertop space, a place for gathering, eating breakfast, hosting guests, the list goes on. They’re good in too many ways to be disappearing off our list of things to include in the perfect kitchen, let alone the perfect modern farmhouse kitchen.

"That said," says Lucy Searle, "it's really important to ensure you get the styling right. Dairy tables, such as the one above, are really having a bit of a moment in contemporary farmhouse kitchens. What you sacrifice in storage space (because they stand on show-legs), you more than make up for in aesthetic. Plus, having an island that isn't solid to the floor is a good way to make a small kitchen look bigger."

Farmhouse Kitchen Dining Table

Who doesn’t love a farmhouse table?

“A farmhouse table in the kitchen evokes a sense of community and charm,” says Nina. “Pairing it with mixed seating or sleek dining chairs can give it a contemporary edge. But, pair it with banquette seating and you’ll create coziness and comfort.”

Evelina agrees: “The rustic style is about space, and large and cozy gatherings – so such a table will always be timeless.”

Shiplap

(Image credit: Rumor Designs / David Patterson Photography)

“While shiplap was once the hallmark of modern farmhouse kitchen design, its overuse has made it feel overplayed,” Nina explains.

To keep the kitchen feeling fresh, consider applying shiplap sparingly, as an accent on a ceiling or wall, or replacing it with vertical paneling for a more modern twist. If you decide to include it, painting it in a color of your choice to fit with your space, maybe double drenching, to consolidate your scheme is a good way to keep it feeling modern.



Distressed Materials

(Image credit: Tom Ferguson. Design: Studio P Architecture & Interiors)

Naturally, worn antique finds or heirlooms are great for a modern farmhouse kitchen, but designers advise drawing the line at purposely-distressed items.

Instead, “focus on natural materials, clean lines, and functionality while avoiding overly rustic or heavily themed decor,” Nina says. By striking this balance, you can create a kitchen that feels warm, inviting, and effortlessly on trend.