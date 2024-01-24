5 Home Office Design Tips from Jeremiah Brent that Will Revolutionize Your Work-from-Home Set-Up

'WFH' is the new normal for many of us, and it doesn't look like the hybrid working setup will be going anywhere in our post-pandemic world. With this in mind, it's time we got serious about our home office, a space that needs to balance beautiful design with functionality (something that isn't always as easy as it seems).

Fortunately, interior design authority Jeremiah Brent has shared the tips he's learned firsthand on how to create a functional and stylish home office. In a recent Instagram video, he revealed six design tricks that promise to fix common mistakes you might be making in this space so, if you want a Jeremiah-approved WFH set-up, here's what you need to know.

1. Invest in lighting

(Image credit: Patricia Goijens. Design: DVV Architects)

Lighting is one of the most important features of a home. When creating a modern living room, warm ambient lighting is one of the first things we consider, so why do we not prioritize it in the office?

'Historically they've been really conventional and institutional,' Jeremiah says in his video. Instead, he highlights how utilizing warm ambient lighting creates a far more welcoming environment that you'll enjoy being in.

The designer encourages people to use lamps, wall lights, and sconces in their office space as it 'adds a lot of layers' and means the 'space can transition through the day'. There are so many chic, practical, and affordable options for lighting these days, and you could always consider cordless rechargeable lamps too.

2. Curate break out areas

(Image credit: Sara Ligorria Tramp)

If we've learned anything from the pandemic and subsequent working-from-home routine, it's that we need a better balance. According to Jeremiah, creating a practical working space should encourage this, and comfortable 'break out' areas are the answer.

The designer wants his office to feel like a 'home away from home' where his team has space to disconnect whilst sitting on a beautiful comfortable sofa with pretty things to look at. This applies to solo offices, too. Sometimes during the workday you just need to take five, so try to include a comfy chair in the corner or a little reading nook to provide space for that moment.

3. Use matching mugs

(Image credit: Raquel Langworthy. Design: Christina Kim Interior Design)

One thing the designer is not here for is mismatched dishware, and while it might not sound like the obvious problem in an office space, it's worth hearing him out.

Everyone has their own preference when it comes to how they feel about an eclectic collection plates, mugs, and cutlery, but Jeremiah says it's one key thing to avoid in a home office. He says this productive space often becomes a 'graveyard of dishes you don't care about' so, to avoid this, we should try to invest in one central dishware set. A purposeful collection of mugs within your office on a neat caddy tray will do wonders for both your surrounding space and your mind.

4. Maximize your storage

(Image credit: Anson Smart)

Storage is arguably more important than dishware in these productive parts of the home, but this is something that even designer gurus apparently still need reminding of. Jeremiah's key message is that not everything can be beautiful, but there are things that you will inevitably need to keep.

Finding a beautiful storage solution that works for you and your space is the answer to disguising the likes of binders, paperwork, and files. From built-in storage ideas to more simple solutions such as woven baskets (like this one from Target), there's something for everyone.

5. Prioritize functional chairs

(Image credit: Mylands)

For the design lovers out there this might be a tough pill to swallow, but you need to invest in functional chairs. Sometimes, this will mean sacrificing style, but when productivity is at play, it's a necessary evil.

This is something that Jeremiah himself had to come to terms with himself after buying some gorgeously impractical cubist chairs. 'You need to find a balance between beauty and ergonomics,' he says in the video. While this isn't always the easiest task, it's essential you get right. The reality of working from home is sitting at your desk for ten hours straight so finding a stylish office chair that supports you through the day is the key to perfecting a comfortable home office.

