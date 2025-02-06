Dinner Parties Are My Love Language — Here's 12 Pieces I'm Setting My Valentine's Day Table With This Year
The loveliest holiday of the year is here, and I've fallen in love with these chic holiday-themed table decorations
I'm always down for a dinner party, but there is truly nothing better than a themed-fête. And with Valentine's Day right around the corner, I'm preparing for a fun-loving feast dressed with only the chicest holiday décor. While a romantic dinner for two is lovely, a dinner party with friends is the loveliest, and I've found the accessories to do it in style.
Of course, every holiday calls for themed décor and table centerpiece ideas, but that doesn't mean your standards have to drop, or that you need to be so literal with your style. Yes, varying shades of red and pink are often prominent in most Valentine's Day décor, but this year, I'm considering the top interior design trends to help me create my table setting instead. Opting for dark, cherry reds and dusty pinks accented with cool metallics will ensure you setting fits the brief, but still feels design-forward.
As a style editor, I consider it my duty to share the most stylish home décor for any occasion with you, and for a Valentine's Day dinner party, you're going to fall in love with these stunning pieces.
Price: $77.70/set of 6
Any dinner party calls for a sleek set of plates, and these will function as the perfect backdrop to your holiday meal. The dusty pink color is not too bold, making these plates feel mature and sophisticated, with a touch of romance. And because of the muted color, you could easily use these any time of year.
Price: $32.50
At your Valentine's Day dinner party, make your guests feel welcome with personalized place cards in heart-shaped holders. With their trendy chrome finish and cute shape, these place card holders are a stylish way to dress up your table setting.
Price: $22
These glasses are a fun and modern take on traditional champagne flutes with their unique colored base. I'm loving the light pink color which makes these perfect for a Valentine's Day celebration with friends. While their style is simple, the funky shape is sure to be a conversation starter at your dinner party.
Price: $100
This decorative plate not only shares the same color as a rose, but also it's shape, with its warped petal-like rim. Use it to hold a side dish during your dinner party, or fill it with chocolate candies for your guests to enjoy throughout the evening. After the holiday, you could easily style this bowl in your entryway as a stylish catchall.
Price: from $39.95 (sold individually)
A great way to style your tablescape is with taper candles. But rather than your typical round-jar style, go for something fancy for the holiday. A few of these candle holders (or even just one) will elevate the style of your table. Plus, chrome finish is a trend I'm loving right now in all home décor, and these candle holders introduce it in a subtle yet chic way.
Price: $39.95/set of 4
These little appetizer plates are just what your guests need for finger food as they mingle before your sit-down meal. Made of glazed stoneware with a cute red heart in the middle, these plates are sure to have your guests feeling the love.
Price: $16
I've been on the hunt for decorative match boxes recently (they really are such a chic décor piece), and I absolutely adore this Valentine's Day-themed set. This box is a bit larger than your traditional match boxes, as it holds over 100 match sticks, and it'll be perfect for setting the mood throughout the night with candles.
Price: $31.95
Whatever dish you're planning on cooking for your Valentine's Day feast, make it in this adorable Le Creuset mini Dutch oven. Le Creuset always comes through with highly functional and durable styles, as well as aesthetically appealing designs — and this mini cocotte is just that. Plus, I'm obsessed with the gold heart-shaped knob.
Price: $79.99, Was: $160
Dinner party or not, you need a sleek set of cutlery in your kitchen. I love the gold color of this set, and the tumbled finish gives these utensils a slightly rustic look. They'd be the perfect addition to your Valentine's Day tablescape by adding a pop of metallic coloring. These are bound to have your kitchen looking stylish all year long.
Price: $34.95/set of 4, Was: $56
Greet your guests with a Valentine's Day-themed cocktail, served in a pink coupe glass. These highly-reviewed set of glasses look sophisticated in style but add an element of fun with their color. They're bound to enhance the look of your holiday table setting.
Price: $49.95/set of 4
When it comes to dinner parties, linen napkins are the way to go. They offer an outlet for more decorative design on your table setting, and they make for easy clean up as you can toss these in the wash after the party. This solid red set is the perfect option for your Valentine's Day table setting — the dark hue will gracefully contrast with shades of pink and metallic accents.
Price: $9.99/set of 3
Of course, it wouldn't be Valentine's Day without lots and lots of flowers. These bud vases offer a stylish way to decorate your dining table. Since they're relatively small, add only one or two flowers to each and spread them around your table. They're the perfect size and shape to ensure your guests can still see (and speak to) each other across the table.
The best thing about most of these pieces is that they don't need to be banished to storage after February 14. Pink color palettes and decorating with red are always in style when it comes to interior design, regardless of the time of year, so you'll be feeling the love all year round.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
-
-
Beware the "Three-Sided" Living Room — Interior Designer Christian Bense on This Mistake, and Designing a Versatile Space
Designer Christian Bense knows that a perfect living room should cater to all the sides of your personality, and what pieces allow to be both calm and to have a party
By Christian Bense Published
-
Never Mind the Super Bowl — The 30 Best Things to Do in New Orleans Right Now, as Recommended by Local Culture Insiders
Make your stay in the Big Easy count with our curated guide to its most spirited hotspots, from historic boutique hotels to charming eateries and bars
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Interior Designer Brigette Romanek Just Launched the Most Luxe Version of the Our Place Pan — And It's on Sale
From Beyoncé’s kitchen to yours, Brigette Romanek’s Our Place collaboration gives us a taste of her signature “liveable luxe” aesthetic
By Julia Demer Published
-
I'm a Modernist Design Geek — These 9 Desk Accessories Put an Unexpected Spin on Office Organization
Turn every working day into an inspiration session with our designer selection of cool desk accessories, blending artistry and functionality
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Serving Tenniscore — McGee & Co’s Spring 2025 Collection Aces Racket Club Realness
Vintage sporting stripes, racquet motif art, and green velvet upholstery serve up plenty of reasons to rally this winter
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Danish Design Company Makes Minimalism Easy — Shop 6 Chic, Art-Forward Organizers
Clutter meets its match with Ferm LIVING’s Scandi-style storage solutions
By Julia Demer Published
-
I Found Out Which Comforters Soho House Uses — Here's Where to Buy Your Own
Sleep like an insider, no strings attached
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Palm Beach-Style Collab Has Replaced the Ugliest Seat in the House — Shop 'Gaming Furniture' That's Actually Chic
From board game tables, to more chic seats for the media room, this luxury collection is a vibe for family fun time
By Julia Demer Published
-
Coffee Machines Are Getting More High-Tech, So Why Can I Only Think About These Retro, Lo-Fi Ones?
Nothing beats the comfort of classic, and the pull of retro coffee makers, emerging as a trend for the kitchen, is undeniable
By Julia Demer Published
-
Everyone Will Be Fighting Over These Archived 1985 Shelves That IKEA is Re-releasing Next Month — Mark My Words
Vintage chairs, oak accents, and colorful shelving — the sixth edition of IKEA's Nytillverkad collection is promising some seriously sell-out styles
By Olivia Wolfe Published