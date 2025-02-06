Dinner Parties Are My Love Language — Here's 12 Pieces I'm Setting My Valentine's Day Table With This Year

I'm always down for a dinner party, but there is truly nothing better than a themed-fête. And with Valentine's Day right around the corner, I'm preparing for a fun-loving feast dressed with only the chicest holiday décor. While a romantic dinner for two is lovely, a dinner party with friends is the loveliest, and I've found the accessories to do it in style.

Of course, every holiday calls for themed décor and table centerpiece ideas, but that doesn't mean your standards have to drop, or that you need to be so literal with your style. Yes, varying shades of red and pink are often prominent in most Valentine's Day décor, but this year, I'm considering the top interior design trends to help me create my table setting instead. Opting for dark, cherry reds and dusty pinks accented with cool metallics will ensure you setting fits the brief, but still feels design-forward.

As a style editor, I consider it my duty to share the most stylish home décor for any occasion with you, and for a Valentine's Day dinner party, you're going to fall in love with these stunning pieces.

The best thing about most of these pieces is that they don't need to be banished to storage after February 14. Pink color palettes and decorating with red are always in style when it comes to interior design, regardless of the time of year, so you'll be feeling the love all year round.