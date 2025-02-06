Dinner Parties Are My Love Language — Here's 12 Pieces I'm Setting My Valentine's Day Table With This Year


I'm always down for a dinner party, but there is truly nothing better than a themed-fête. And with Valentine's Day right around the corner, I'm preparing for a fun-loving feast dressed with only the chicest holiday décor. While a romantic dinner for two is lovely, a dinner party with friends is the loveliest, and I've found the accessories to do it in style.

Of course, every holiday calls for themed décor and table centerpiece ideas, but that doesn't mean your standards have to drop, or that you need to be so literal with your style. Yes, varying shades of red and pink are often prominent in most Valentine's Day décor, but this year, I'm considering the top interior design trends to help me create my table setting instead. Opting for dark, cherry reds and dusty pinks accented with cool metallics will ensure you setting fits the brief, but still feels design-forward.

As a style editor, I consider it my duty to share the most stylish home décor for any occasion with you, and for a Valentine's Day dinner party, you're going to fall in love with these stunning pieces.

stack of plates and one lone plate in a dusty pink color
Drift Lilac Dinner Plates With Reactive Glaze

Price: $77.70/set of 6

Any dinner party calls for a sleek set of plates, and these will function as the perfect backdrop to your holiday meal. The dusty pink color is not too bold, making these plates feel mature and sophisticated, with a touch of romance. And because of the muted color, you could easily use these any time of year.

four metal heart-shaped place card holders
Metal Heart Place Card Holders

Price: $32.50

At your Valentine's Day dinner party, make your guests feel welcome with personalized place cards in heart-shaped holders. With their trendy chrome finish and cute shape, these place card holders are a stylish way to dress up your table setting.

two champagne flutes with light pink bases
Bodum Oktett Champagne Glasses

Price: $22

These glasses are a fun and modern take on traditional champagne flutes with their unique colored base. I'm loving the light pink color which makes these perfect for a Valentine's Day celebration with friends. While their style is simple, the funky shape is sure to be a conversation starter at your dinner party.

small decorative plate with wavy edges in bright red
Petal Small Glass Plate

Price: $100

This decorative plate not only shares the same color as a rose, but also it's shape, with its warped petal-like rim. Use it to hold a side dish during your dinner party, or fill it with chocolate candies for your guests to enjoy throughout the evening. After the holiday, you could easily style this bowl in your entryway as a stylish catchall.

three silver candle holders in varying sizes
Beaded Small Polished Chrome Taper Holder

Price: from $39.95 (sold individually)

A great way to style your tablescape is with taper candles. But rather than your typical round-jar style, go for something fancy for the holiday. A few of these candle holders (or even just one) will elevate the style of your table. Plus, chrome finish is a trend I'm loving right now in all home décor, and these candle holders introduce it in a subtle yet chic way.

small plate in white with a red heart in the center
Heart Appetizer Plates

Price: $39.95/set of 4

These little appetizer plates are just what your guests need for finger food as they mingle before your sit-down meal. Made of glazed stoneware with a cute red heart in the middle, these plates are sure to have your guests feeling the love.

box of match sticks with phrase 'i love you' in three languages
Ti'amo Oversized Matches

Price: $16

I've been on the hunt for decorative match boxes recently (they really are such a chic décor piece), and I absolutely adore this Valentine's Day-themed set. This box is a bit larger than your traditional match boxes, as it holds over 100 match sticks, and it'll be perfect for setting the mood throughout the night with candles.

le creuset mini round dutch oven in cherry red with a heart handle on the lid
Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte in Cerise With Gold Heart Knob

Price: $31.95

Whatever dish you're planning on cooking for your Valentine's Day feast, make it in this adorable Le Creuset mini Dutch oven. Le Creuset always comes through with highly functional and durable styles, as well as aesthetically appealing designs — and this mini cocotte is just that. Plus, I'm obsessed with the gold heart-shaped knob.

flatware set in gold with two forks, one knife, and two spoons
Reid Vintage Champagne Tumbled 20 Piece Flatware

Price: $79.99, Was: $160

Dinner party or not, you need a sleek set of cutlery in your kitchen. I love the gold color of this set, and the tumbled finish gives these utensils a slightly rustic look. They'd be the perfect addition to your Valentine's Day tablescape by adding a pop of metallic coloring. These are bound to have your kitchen looking stylish all year long.

four coupe cocktail glasses in a translucent pink color
Morgan Coupe Glasses

Price: $34.95/set of 4, Was: $56

Greet your guests with a Valentine's Day-themed cocktail, served in a pink coupe glass. These highly-reviewed set of glasses look sophisticated in style but add an element of fun with their color. They're bound to enhance the look of your holiday table setting.

set of four red linen napkins
Sur La Table Linen Napkins

Price: $49.95/set of 4

When it comes to dinner parties, linen napkins are the way to go. They offer an outlet for more decorative design on your table setting, and they make for easy clean up as you can toss these in the wash after the party. This solid red set is the perfect option for your Valentine's Day table setting — the dark hue will gracefully contrast with shades of pink and metallic accents.

three small fluted glass flower vases holding flowers

Bud Vases

Price: $9.99/set of 3

Of course, it wouldn't be Valentine's Day without lots and lots of flowers. These bud vases offer a stylish way to decorate your dining table. Since they're relatively small, add only one or two flowers to each and spread them around your table. They're the perfect size and shape to ensure your guests can still see (and speak to) each other across the table.

The best thing about most of these pieces is that they don't need to be banished to storage after February 14. Pink color palettes and decorating with red are always in style when it comes to interior design, regardless of the time of year, so you'll be feeling the love all year round.

