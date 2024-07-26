"Solar Tables" Are the Unexpected Trick for Lighting Your Patio That Makes Outdoor Spaces Feel Magical
These outdoor furniture designs could be the perfect solution for backyards in need of a little glow
Summer is my favorite season, but it always flies by, thanks in no small part to a packed social calendar and plenty of weekends away. It's a great problem to have, don't get me wrong, but it still bums me out every year.
This year, however, I'm committed to a new outlook. Instead of whining about how summer is almost over, I will enjoy every minute I have left. I will lounge on my and friends' outdoor furniture; I will cook s'mores over the fire; I will jump in the pool; and I will probably squeeze in a bit of patio shopping to numb the pain (because I am a style editor, after all).
And as for what I might be adding to my cart next? Well, I'm heavily considering this set of solar-powered coffee tables from Amazon, which look perfect for adding a lovely bit of ambiance to my outdoor space — no power outlet needed.
I first encountered these beauties in a reel from interiors content creator Morgan Winton (@ourwintonhome). I was immediately intrigued — why would a table need solar power? Well, I quickly learned. After setting up both tables next to her outdoor sofa, Morgan cuts to a clip filmed at sunset, when each wicker cylinder is awash in a gorgeous golden glow, adding to the garden lighting scheme.
Price: $179.99
Dimensions: 17.75"D x 17.75"W x 17.75"H (large) / 13.75"D x 13.75"W x 13.75"H (small)
According to the Amazon listing, each table is crafted weather-resistant, wicker-wrapped steel that evokes a beachy, coastal interior design vibe. (Wicker, rattan, and seagrass are great materials for outdoor decor thanks to their lightweight look and natural origin.) And the showstopping golden glow can be attributed to an under-mount accent light that recharges via solar panel during the day and automatically turns on at dusk (an included auto-sensor can turn the light off again at dawn).
The wicker wrapping is rated for 1500 UV hours — a fancy way of saying it can withstand 1500 hours of sun exposure in a hot, humid climate — and boasts a waterproof rating of IP54 — a fancy way of saying it should not be submerged or constantly barraged with water, but it shouldn't suffer material damage if it is splashed or caught in a light rainfall. If something does happen, though, each purchase includes a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty from the original purchase date.
All that is great, of course, but my main draw to this set of tables had more to do with style than anything. I love the trendy wave pattern and the clean, open-concept frame, which keeps the surrounding area from looking too cluttered. The wicker wrap has more in common with Pottery Barn and Serena & Lily than other outdoor side tables on Amazon. And, most importantly, I love the glow these beauties cast. Lighting an outdoor space is challenging, especially without an outlet nearby. These tables solve that problem perfectly. And from what I can tell, the glow is soft and subtle, not overbearing, which is exactly what you want after the sun goes down. Enough light to see the path in front of you, but not so much that it feels like you're under a floodlight.
You could style the tables together as Morgan did, accenting the corner of your vignette with a pool of light. Or, you could separate them on either side of the space to keep the light a bit more even. Better yet, buy two pair and arrange them diagonally for optimal light and design balance.
Customer reviews are a bit lacking (there are only 14 as of this writing), and I was a bit disappointed to see that the overall rating was only 3.9 stars. That said, just two 1-star reviews are bringing down that average; the majority of customers are pleased with their purchase and noted that customer service was quick to respond to any issues if they had them. "Light is powerful, and the quality is great, they look so good outside that I may order another pair!" said one buyer. "I am absolutely pleased with the Nesting Tables and the customer service offered by Grand Leisure. I did have an initial concern that was quickly addressed to my delight," said another.
All in all, I think I'm going to give these tables a try. They look to be well-made, stylish, and highly functional in that they seamlessly solve a common patio problem in seconds — no assembly required. If you too are looking for some outdoor living room decor to dull the pain of a fast-fading summer, look no further.
9 outdoor lighting solutions
Unfortunately, not every piece of outdoor furniture can include a light-up component and (as we already know) not every backyard vignette is near a power source. So if an end table is not in the cards, I've collected nine additional patio lighting solutions, from candles to table lamps to glowing decorative accents, that light up the night on their own — no plug needed.
Price: $10
Size: 10" x 5.93"
While this outdoor candle holder doesn't light up on its own, it only needs a candle to cast a gorgeous yellow glow. Add one or two to your coffee table for some extra light, or for some extra fun, use the notched handle to carry the torch from place to place. The iron shell should protect your from flames and hot wax. A great hack for budget brightness.
Price: $55
Size: 9.8" H x 5.5" diam.
I've come back to these portable table lamps from the MoMA Design Store time and time again. Available in three different colorways, these modern beauties exude minimalism and style. Charge for three to four hours for up to 20 hours of light (and perhaps more if you keep it on the lowest of 3 brightness settings). Add a few of these to your patio or porch and call it a night.
Price: $29.95
Was: $44
Size: 6"H, 6" diameter
Terrain is my go-to retailer for trendy outdoor finds and chic gardening tools with signature Anthropologie flair. This solar-powered LED lantern carries that torch (pun intended) quite beautifully. I love how the light itself is wrapped in a lampshade silhouette — extra glow, but with personality to match. It also comes with a Velcro strap, so you can easily hang the lantern from your deck, balcony, or pergola.
Price: $39.99
Size: 5.2"D x 5.2"W x 8.3"H
This modern beauty actually advertises itself as a shower lamp, a term that gained popularity thanks to a viral TikTok video and a renewed interest in spa-like bathrooms. But it's actually perfect for the outdoors, too — if it's good enough to withstand a baths , it's good enough for a bit of rain and dew outside. I'll admit I was at first a bit skeptical here, seeing as the lamp was from Amazon, but reviews have proved me wrong. The brightness is supposedly on the lower side and it takes a bit to charge, but otherwise, buyers sound pleased. "Really nice lamp with even glow and smooth dimming," said one user. "I liked this one so much I immediately ordered a second."
Price: $275
Size: 25'' H X 10'' W X 10'' D
Available in four funky colors, the Mooon outdoor table lamp is everything you'd want for a high-design patio. From French outdoor living brand Fermob, this modern beauty was inspired by street lamps in Paris' 19th district. That's a oui, oui from me.
Price: $139
Size: 8'' H X 8'' W X 8'' D
Design junkies are likely familiar with Dutch brand Fatboy, purveyors of bean bag chairs, funky lamps, and more, and the Bolleke hanging light tells you everything you need to know about its design ethos: simple and clean, as Dutch design often is, with an unexpected, often whimsical twist. Here, that whimsy is the hanging loop, inspired by hair elastics and sailing binder smart systems. No outlet needed — just hang the battery-powered light and be on your way.
Price: $33.99
Was: $39.99
Size: 3.46"D x 1.77"W x 1.85"H
These solar-powered deck lights cling to the top of your fence, deck, or exterior garden wall for a bit of added light (and curb appeal) in seconds. They turn on and off automatically, and attach via adhesive — no screws or drills needed. Most importantly, they're actually the #1 best seller in the "Outdoor Step Lights" category on Amazon, and more than 10,000 units were purchased within the last month. Such a simple way to light up your yard.
Price: $55.65
Was: $79.50
Size: 9"
Create your own magic garden with these illuminated rocks from Grandin Road, which you can easily scatter along a dark path or inside a flower bed for both light and ambiance. These battery-operated beauties even come with an optional timer, so you can set them to light at the same time every night, without trudging in and out of landscaping.
Price: $159.99
Was: $199.99
Size: 32'' H X 15.75'' W X 15.75'' D
The Rumba planter is perhaps the most hi-tech solution on this list (and the most similar to our the end tables above). Once charged, you can control these light-up geometric planters with your smart phone, adjusting brightness and even color all night long. They are also waterproof, so you needn't worry about a few errant storms ruining the fun. Super modern and oh-so-convenient, I think these planters would look fabulous around a pool, where they'd make a night swim feel all the more enticing.
