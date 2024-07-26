"Solar Tables" Are the Unexpected Trick for Lighting Your Patio That Makes Outdoor Spaces Feel Magical

Summer is my favorite season, but it always flies by, thanks in no small part to a packed social calendar and plenty of weekends away. It's a great problem to have, don't get me wrong, but it still bums me out every year.

This year, however, I'm committed to a new outlook. Instead of whining about how summer is almost over, I will enjoy every minute I have left. I will lounge on my and friends' outdoor furniture; I will cook s'mores over the fire; I will jump in the pool; and I will probably squeeze in a bit of patio shopping to numb the pain (because I am a style editor, after all).

And as for what I might be adding to my cart next? Well, I'm heavily considering this set of solar-powered coffee tables from Amazon, which look perfect for adding a lovely bit of ambiance to my outdoor space — no power outlet needed.

A post shared by Morgan Winton (@ourwintonhome) A photo posted by on

I first encountered these beauties in a reel from interiors content creator Morgan Winton (@ourwintonhome). I was immediately intrigued — why would a table need solar power? Well, I quickly learned. After setting up both tables next to her outdoor sofa, Morgan cuts to a clip filmed at sunset, when each wicker cylinder is awash in a gorgeous golden glow, adding to the garden lighting scheme.

Solar Nesting Tables With Built-In Lights View at Amazon Price: $179.99

Dimensions: 17.75"D x 17.75"W x 17.75"H (large) / 13.75"D x 13.75"W x 13.75"H (small)

According to the Amazon listing, each table is crafted weather-resistant, wicker-wrapped steel that evokes a beachy, coastal interior design vibe. (Wicker, rattan, and seagrass are great materials for outdoor decor thanks to their lightweight look and natural origin.) And the showstopping golden glow can be attributed to an under-mount accent light that recharges via solar panel during the day and automatically turns on at dusk (an included auto-sensor can turn the light off again at dawn).

The wicker wrapping is rated for 1500 UV hours — a fancy way of saying it can withstand 1500 hours of sun exposure in a hot, humid climate — and boasts a waterproof rating of IP54 — a fancy way of saying it should not be submerged or constantly barraged with water, but it shouldn't suffer material damage if it is splashed or caught in a light rainfall. If something does happen, though, each purchase includes a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty from the original purchase date.

All that is great, of course, but my main draw to this set of tables had more to do with style than anything. I love the trendy wave pattern and the clean, open-concept frame, which keeps the surrounding area from looking too cluttered. The wicker wrap has more in common with Pottery Barn and Serena & Lily than other outdoor side tables on Amazon. And, most importantly, I love the glow these beauties cast. Lighting an outdoor space is challenging, especially without an outlet nearby. These tables solve that problem perfectly. And from what I can tell, the glow is soft and subtle, not overbearing, which is exactly what you want after the sun goes down. Enough light to see the path in front of you, but not so much that it feels like you're under a floodlight.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You could style the tables together as Morgan did, accenting the corner of your vignette with a pool of light. Or, you could separate them on either side of the space to keep the light a bit more even. Better yet, buy two pair and arrange them diagonally for optimal light and design balance.

Customer reviews are a bit lacking (there are only 14 as of this writing), and I was a bit disappointed to see that the overall rating was only 3.9 stars. That said, just two 1-star reviews are bringing down that average; the majority of customers are pleased with their purchase and noted that customer service was quick to respond to any issues if they had them. "Light is powerful, and the quality is great, they look so good outside that I may order another pair!" said one buyer. "I am absolutely pleased with the Nesting Tables and the customer service offered by Grand Leisure. I did have an initial concern that was quickly addressed to my delight," said another.

All in all, I think I'm going to give these tables a try. They look to be well-made, stylish, and highly functional in that they seamlessly solve a common patio problem in seconds — no assembly required. If you too are looking for some outdoor living room decor to dull the pain of a fast-fading summer, look no further.

9 outdoor lighting solutions

Unfortunately, not every piece of outdoor furniture can include a light-up component and (as we already know) not every backyard vignette is near a power source. So if an end table is not in the cards, I've collected nine additional patio lighting solutions, from candles to table lamps to glowing decorative accents, that light up the night on their own — no plug needed.