This Bedding Material is the “Hermès of Cotton” — Our Style Editor Breaks Down What It Is (And Where to Buy It)
Lustrous like silk, softer than cashmere, and rarer than both, it’s no wonder this fabric has been dubbed the cotton of all cottons. Here’s why it’s worth the hype
What’s the most luxurious bedding material you can think of? Cotton might not top your list — it’s classic, sure, but perhaps a little pedestrian. But what if I told you there’s a cotton that’s anything but ordinary — a fabric so lustrous it rivals silk, softer than cashmere, and rarer than both. Meet Sea Island cotton bedding.
Durable and ultra-long staple, Sea Island cotton is one of the world’s most exclusive materials, grown only in the unique climate of the British West Indies. Production is minuscule — just a few hundred bales are made each year for the best bedding sets, accounting for less than 0.0004% of global cotton production.
Its rarity and quality have earned it the nickname “the Hermès of cotton,” and like a Birkin, it’s often imitated. To guarantee authenticity, the West Indian Sea Island Cotton Association (yes, that’s a real thing) certifies each piece with a hologram seal of origin.
As you might expect, Sea Island cotton doesn’t come cheap. Historically reserved for bespoke shirting and royal wardrobes, it’s now gracing our beds. Some sheets made from this fabric cost upwards of $4,000. But don’t despair — I found options from the best bedding brands that, while still splurge, won’t require you to remortgage your home.
Get ready to sleep like a king.
Price: $10
You've likely already noticed that Sea Island cotton is very expensive. If you're on the fence, this fabric swatch from Letto is a fabulous place to start. While the cotton itself is grown in the West Indies, its transformation in the hands of Italian artisans takes it to an entirely new level of luxury.
Price: $575
Think Savile Row shirting — in the form of a pillowcase. Luxury bedding brand Scandia Home's latest collection, Lucea Sea Island, leads the charge in rare textile materials with its small but intentional lineup of bedding. Spun in Switzerland and woven and sewn in Italy, this pillowcase is extra special for its warm fawn hue — Sea Island cotton is nearly impossible to come by in anything other than white.
Price: $470
Spun exclusively for Harrods, Peter Reed’s Sea Island collection in optic white is a study in minimalist sophistication, accented with a subtle yet striking black picot trim. Though the material has royal roots — it was beloved by Queen Victoria and Edward VIII for its silky texture — you’ll be pleased to know this pillowcase is as practical as it is luxurious: it’s machine washable.
Price: $1,598 (Queen)
Described as “ultra-soft, cool, buttery, and transcendent,” this flat sheet has me sold. I know there’s some discourse about the necessity of a top sheet, but I’m firmly in the pro camp. This layer is the one you feel most, making it essential for an all-over indulgent experience. If you’re not quite ready to commit to an entire duvet or sheet set, start here — your skin will thank you.
Price: $2,350 (Super King)
Crafted from the world’s softest and most durable cotton, this duvet leaves even the finest hotel percale sheets in the dust. Its smooth, uniform texture and silky luster would already be standout features, but the elegant gray borders and tailoring-inspired button closures elevate it to perfection.
Price: $275
Silk may never go out of style, but this white bedding from Scandia Home just might make you question it. Each flanged pillowcase is woven with double-twisted warp and weft in one of Italy’s oldest mills, resulting in heirloom-quality pieces that bring a polished, formal touch to any bedscape. Rest your head on the ultimate quiet luxury.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
What Pro-Organizers Are Currently Loving — And Would Like to See More of in 2025
If you're wondering what organization tactics are busy being adored by the experts, look no further
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
A Designer and Trend Forecaster Reveals Her 'Ins and Outs' for Kitchens in 2025
Some new ideas and some reimagined classics; these unique ideas are perfect for anyone wanting to make a statement in their kitchen
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Cups, But Make Them Sexy — The Only 6 Sipping Essentials You Need This Hosting Season
Pour into cups for every holiday occasion and get ready to charm, surprise, and delight your guests
By Julia Demer Published
-
Equestrian Is In. Seems Like the Horse Girls Were Onto Something — Shop “Old Money” Decor
Our resident equine editor shares exactly how to get the look
By Julia Demer Published
-
"Agreeable, Rich, and Refined" — Shop 6 Stylish Homewares, All in Shades of Pantone's 'Mocha Mousse'
Timeless yet modern, sweet but sultry — meet Mocha Mousse, the indulgent hue you’re about to see everywhere
By Julia Demer Published
-
Let’s Party — The Disco Decor Trend Has Us Channeling Studio 54 Glamour
NYE is almost here, and we’re in the mood for good old-fashioned disco. Shop opulent, anything-but-subtle decor to ring in the nostalgia in style
By Julia Demer Published
-
I've Just Discovered the 'Entryway Bed' — A Double-Duty Daybed That's Perfect for Small-Space Dwellers Who Still Want to Host Stylishly
Living in a smaller space doesn't mean you can't have it all — it just means you need to find furniture that can do it all, like these pieces
By Maya Glantz Published
-
Kelly Wearstler Has Released a Bar Cart That Costs $30k — And, Yes, It Looks As Extravagant as You'd Expect (and Want)
It certainly takes the phrase 'raising the bar' to new heights
By Julia Demer Published
-
I've Just Found the Coolest Iron Garlands From Anthropologie — And the Best News? They'll Not Just Work for Christmas, but Year-Round
Whether styled inside or out, these unique garlands might just be the coolest way to decorate these holidays
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
I've Always Wanted One of Joanna Gaines' Stylish Rugs, and I've Just Found Them on Sale — These Are the Styles I'm Tossing Up
It's the perfect way to add a stylish touch of old-world-money to your interiors without having to actually spend too much
By Maya Glantz Published