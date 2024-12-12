This Bedding Material is the “Hermès of Cotton” — Our Style Editor Breaks Down What It Is (And Where to Buy It)

What’s the most luxurious bedding material you can think of? Cotton might not top your list — it’s classic, sure, but perhaps a little pedestrian. But what if I told you there’s a cotton that’s anything but ordinary — a fabric so lustrous it rivals silk, softer than cashmere, and rarer than both. Meet Sea Island cotton bedding.

Durable and ultra-long staple, Sea Island cotton is one of the world’s most exclusive materials, grown only in the unique climate of the British West Indies. Production is minuscule — just a few hundred bales are made each year for the best bedding sets, accounting for less than 0.0004% of global cotton production.

Its rarity and quality have earned it the nickname “the Hermès of cotton,” and like a Birkin, it’s often imitated. To guarantee authenticity, the West Indian Sea Island Cotton Association (yes, that’s a real thing) certifies each piece with a hologram seal of origin.

As you might expect, Sea Island cotton doesn’t come cheap. Historically reserved for bespoke shirting and royal wardrobes, it’s now gracing our beds. Some sheets made from this fabric cost upwards of $4,000. But don’t despair — I found options from the best bedding brands that, while still splurge, won’t require you to remortgage your home.

Get ready to sleep like a king.

Sea Island Cotton Percale Fabric Swatch View at Letto Price: $10 You've likely already noticed that Sea Island cotton is very expensive. If you're on the fence, this fabric swatch from Letto is a fabulous place to start. While the cotton itself is grown in the West Indies, its transformation in the hands of Italian artisans takes it to an entirely new level of luxury. Lucea Pillowcase View at Scandia Home Price: $575 Think Savile Row shirting — in the form of a pillowcase. Luxury bedding brand Scandia Home's latest collection, Lucea Sea Island, leads the charge in rare textile materials with its small but intentional lineup of bedding. Spun in Switzerland and woven and sewn in Italy, this pillowcase is extra special for its warm fawn hue — Sea Island cotton is nearly impossible to come by in anything other than white. Sea Island Oxford Pillowcase View at Harrods Price: $470 Spun exclusively for Harrods, Peter Reed’s Sea Island collection in optic white is a study in minimalist sophistication, accented with a subtle yet striking black picot trim. Though the material has royal roots — it was beloved by Queen Victoria and Edward VIII for its silky texture — you’ll be pleased to know this pillowcase is as practical as it is luxurious: it’s machine washable. Letto Sea Island Cotton Sateen Flat Sheet View at Perigold Price: $1,598 (Queen) Described as “ultra-soft, cool, buttery, and transcendent,” this flat sheet has me sold. I know there’s some discourse about the necessity of a top sheet, but I’m firmly in the pro camp. This layer is the one you feel most, making it essential for an all-over indulgent experience. If you’re not quite ready to commit to an entire duvet or sheet set, start here — your skin will thank you. Amalia Sea Island Cotton Eden Duvet Cover Set View at Harrods Price: $2,350 (Super King) Crafted from the world’s softest and most durable cotton, this duvet leaves even the finest hotel percale sheets in the dust. Its smooth, uniform texture and silky luster would already be standout features, but the elegant gray borders and tailoring-inspired button closures elevate it to perfection. Lucea Sham View at Scandia Home Price: $275 Silk may never go out of style, but this white bedding from Scandia Home just might make you question it. Each flanged pillowcase is woven with double-twisted warp and weft in one of Italy’s oldest mills, resulting in heirloom-quality pieces that bring a polished, formal touch to any bedscape. Rest your head on the ultimate quiet luxury.