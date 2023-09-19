Sarah Sherman Samuel's new furniture collection for Lulu & Georgia proves the "wiggle" trend isn't dead

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel has a brilliantly unique aesthetic, and it's one we really adore. It's whimsical in its nature, but seriously stylish - striking the perfect balance.

Fortunately for any Sarah fans, her line with Lulu & Georgia (one of the best home decor stores if you ask us) means you can get the look yourself, and for fall, we've been treated to a new release of products.

As part of the roster are furniture, rugs, and decor pieces, accompanied by her first-ever collections of lighting and bedding.

'With this collection my intention was to further round out my existing line by embracing my love for the pull of contemporary and classic forms within one space,' Sarah said on Instagram. Good news for us that means more "wiggles", a design motif that worked so brilliantly in her earlier collections.

The wiggle interior design trend has become a natural successor to the scallop - something that feels a little more modern and sophisticated, and a little less juvenile. Here are some of favorite, wiggly picks from Sarah Sherman Samuel's fall collection for Lulu & Georgia.

What are the highlights?