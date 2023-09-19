Sarah Sherman Samuel's new furniture collection for Lulu & Georgia proves the "wiggle" trend isn't dead
The LA-based designer's fall collection features some spectacular new pieces featuring the latest design trends
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel has a brilliantly unique aesthetic, and it's one we really adore. It's whimsical in its nature, but seriously stylish - striking the perfect balance.
Fortunately for any Sarah fans, her line with Lulu & Georgia (one of the best home decor stores if you ask us) means you can get the look yourself, and for fall, we've been treated to a new release of products.
As part of the roster are furniture, rugs, and decor pieces, accompanied by her first-ever collections of lighting and bedding.
'With this collection my intention was to further round out my existing line by embracing my love for the pull of contemporary and classic forms within one space,' Sarah said on Instagram. Good news for us that means more "wiggles", a design motif that worked so brilliantly in her earlier collections.
The wiggle interior design trend has become a natural successor to the scallop - something that feels a little more modern and sophisticated, and a little less juvenile. Here are some of favorite, wiggly picks from Sarah Sherman Samuel's fall collection for Lulu & Georgia.
What are the highlights?
Price: $998
Material: Wood
Consider this stunning bedside nightstand in a distinctive cylindrical shape, made with timeless woodwork, and finished with curved drawer fronts.
Price: $1,298
Finish: Brass
Sarah's foray into lighting makes a strong first impression, and this modern chandelier is a scene-stealer. We like its Art Deco styling in this brass finish, too.
Price: $698
Material: Linen, oak veneer
Want to add an eye-catching look to your kitchen? Choose this wavy countertop stool with a barrel back, built-in wood with a sleek upholstered seat.
Price: $248
Finish: Brass
In this lighting piece, whimsy meets art. Consider this opal glass orb set with a scoop shade to add a signature look to your modern decor.
Price: $4,498
Material: 90% wool, 10% cotton
Add a textural impact to your interiors with this clean and simple rug. The raised woolen shapes create a cobblestone effect with a soft yet durable touch underfoot.
Price: $2,198
Material: Manufactured wood, polyester fiber
The sculptural lines of this bed define chic comfort. With bespoke upholstery, the piece adds a signature design touch to the room.
Price: $748
Material: Brass, steel
This simple wiggly mirror might be the next step on from the "blob" mirror for decorating your walls. A super simple, but super effective design.
Price: $998
Material: Honey oak
For some wow factor in a bedroom or closet, this full length ripple mirror is the perfect idea. You'll find it in a black finish, as well as this natural honey oak.
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Aditi Sharma Maheshwari is an architecture and design journalist with over 10 years of experience. She's worked at some of the leading media houses in India such as Elle Decor, Houzz and Architectural Digest (Condé Nast). Till recently, she was a freelance writer for publications such as Architectural Digest US, House Beautiful, Stir World, Beautiful Homes India among others. In her spare time, she volunteers at animal shelters and other rescue organizations.
-
-
A boucle pillow is the smartest way to embrace this fabric trend (without buying a whole couch) – these 9 are the best
Boucle pillows are probably the easiest (and most stylish) way to transition your home into fall, so we found the top picks for you to shop
By Valeza Bakolli Published
-
What can I use instead of pea gravel in my yard? This is what most landscape designers I asked prefer to use
Gravel might be having a moment in landscaping, but it's not without its drawbacks. Here's what landscape designer suggest instead
By Luke Arthur Wells Published