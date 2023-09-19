Sarah Sherman Samuel's new furniture collection for Lulu & Georgia proves the "wiggle" trend isn't dead

The LA-based designer's fall collection features some spectacular new pieces featuring the latest design trends

A collection of fall decor pieces
(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia)
Interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel has a brilliantly unique aesthetic, and it's one we really adore. It's whimsical in its nature, but seriously stylish - striking the perfect balance. 

Fortunately for any Sarah fans, her line with Lulu & Georgia (one of the best home decor stores if you ask us) means you can get the look yourself, and for fall, we've been treated to a new release of products. 

As part of the roster are furniture, rugs, and decor pieces, accompanied by her first-ever collections of lighting and bedding. 

'With this collection my intention was to further round out my existing line by embracing my love for the pull of contemporary and classic forms within one space,' Sarah said on Instagram. Good news for us that means more "wiggles", a design motif that worked so brilliantly in her earlier collections.

The wiggle interior design trend has become a natural successor to the scallop - something that feels a little more modern and sophisticated, and a little less juvenile.  Here are some of favorite, wiggly picks from Sarah Sherman Samuel's fall collection for Lulu & Georgia

What are the highlights?

A wooden nightstand
Ripple Nightstand

Price: $998
Material: Wood

Consider this stunning bedside nightstand in a distinctive cylindrical shape, made with timeless woodwork, and finished with curved drawer fronts. 

sarah shermna samuel light
Kuku chandelier

Price: $1,298
Finish: Brass

Sarah's foray into lighting makes a strong first impression, and this modern chandelier is a scene-stealer. We like its Art Deco styling in this brass finish, too. 

a ripple countertop stool
Ripple counter stool

Price: $698
Material: Linen, oak veneer

Want to add an eye-catching look to your kitchen? Choose this wavy countertop stool with a barrel back, built-in wood with a sleek upholstered seat. 

A wavy lighting piece
Kukka sconce

Price: $248
Finish: Brass

In this lighting piece, whimsy meets art. Consider this opal glass orb set with a scoop shade to add a signature look to your modern decor. 

A textured rug
Kivi rug

Price: $4,498
Material: 90% wool, 10% cotton

Add a textural impact to your interiors with this clean and simple rug. The raised woolen shapes create a cobblestone effect with a soft yet durable touch underfoot. 

A bed with a wavy headboard
Gladys platform bed

Price: $2,198
Material: Manufactured wood, polyester fiber

The sculptural lines of this bed define chic comfort. With bespoke upholstery, the piece adds a signature design touch to the room.

wiggle mirror
Rook mantel mirror

Price: $748
Material: Brass, steel

This simple wiggly mirror might be the next step on from the "blob" mirror for decorating your walls. A super simple, but super effective design. 

a ripple mirror
Ripple full length mirror

Price: $998
Material: Honey oak

For some wow factor in a bedroom or closet, this full length ripple mirror is the perfect idea. You'll find it in a black finish, as well as this natural honey oak.  

a wiggle dining chair
Ripple dining chair

Price: $648
Material: Linen, Solid Sungkai wood, wood veneer

The Ripple accent chair was a standout from Sarah's earlier collections, and now there's a dining chair and kitchen countertop stool to match. 

Aditi Sharma Maheshwari
Aditi Sharma Maheshwari

Aditi Sharma Maheshwari is an architecture and design journalist with over 10 years of experience. She's worked at some of the leading media houses in India such as Elle Decor, Houzz and Architectural Digest (Condé Nast).  Till recently, she was a freelance writer for publications such as Architectural Digest US, House Beautiful, Stir World, Beautiful Homes India among others. In her spare time, she volunteers at animal shelters and other rescue organizations. 

