A New Pottery Barn x Monique Lhuillier Collection is Here, and It's Drop-Dead Perfect for Spring

If, like me, you're a huge fan of legacy homes retailer Pottery Barn, you are likely no stranger to its long-standing partnership with Monique Lhuillier, a fashion and lifestyle designer known for her work in the bridal space. Since 2017, Monique and Pottery Barn have collaborated on an ever-growing collection of delicate, romantic pieces of home decor and furniture characterized by soft colors and couture countryside motifs — a fan-favorite and best-selling curation that continues to this day.

And speaking of, the duo just yesterday released a brand new selection of home goods in a drop reminiscent of the French countryside and Parisian style and elegance. For all you PB heads, it has arrived just in time for a changing of the seasons; and for all you fashion lovers, it's conveniently available at the retailer's ever-accessible prices. (There are plenty of reasons Pottery Barn is one of the best home decor brands out there and those are two of them. Another? The ongoing Pottery Barn sale.)

Though it was difficult to play favorites, I spent a bit of time with the new collection to determine which pieces I loved the most — and, as I tend to do, organized the selects in a highly-shoppable, quite aesthetic round-up for you below.

The best of Pottery Barn x Monique Lhuillier