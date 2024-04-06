A New Pottery Barn x Monique Lhuillier Collection is Here, and It's Drop-Dead Perfect for Spring
This is not a drill — the next iteration of the Pottery Barn x Monique Lhuillier collab is here ... and will be living in my mind rent-free for the rest of the season.
If, like me, you're a huge fan of legacy homes retailer Pottery Barn, you are likely no stranger to its long-standing partnership with Monique Lhuillier, a fashion and lifestyle designer known for her work in the bridal space. Since 2017, Monique and Pottery Barn have collaborated on an ever-growing collection of delicate, romantic pieces of home decor and furniture characterized by soft colors and couture countryside motifs — a fan-favorite and best-selling curation that continues to this day.
And speaking of, the duo just yesterday released a brand new selection of home goods in a drop reminiscent of the French countryside and Parisian style and elegance. For all you PB heads, it has arrived just in time for a changing of the seasons; and for all you fashion lovers, it's conveniently available at the retailer's ever-accessible prices. (There are plenty of reasons Pottery Barn is one of the best home decor brands out there and those are two of them. Another? The ongoing Pottery Barn sale.)
Though it was difficult to play favorites, I spent a bit of time with the new collection to determine which pieces I loved the most — and, as I tend to do, organized the selects in a highly-shoppable, quite aesthetic round-up for you below.
The best of Pottery Barn x Monique Lhuillier
Price: $129
This embroidered tablecloth sets the vibe instantly — we're in the south of France, sipping limoncello, not a care in the world.
Price: $49
These delicate glass tumblers are etched in lilies of the valley, one of Monique's favorite motifs. Great for special occasions and casual dining alike.
Price: $119
If a whole lilac-adorned tablecloth is too much for your style, this neutral cotton-linen table runner adds a touch of botanicals in an understated way.
Price: $59
These wine goblets harken back to meals of centuries past; a different style of wine-sipping, but equally as elegant.
Price: $69.50
I love the convenience of this chip and dip server — one gorgeous epicenter for both pieces of the classic appetizer. If chips aren't your thing, try filling the outer edge with vegetables or even tiny crostinis.
Price: $39.50
These 3 handcrafted vases might not look alike, but they complement each other perfectly; some short and stout, others tall and slim.
Price: $39.50
I love the look of wicker combined with cloth ... something about the contrasting materials makes such a stand-out statement. A great natural touch.
Price: $39
Picture this: crisp, sweet lemons floating in a pitcher of water, surrounded by cool ice cubes. And added texture on the sides for extra dimension. The embodiment of summer!
Price: From $139
I love the sweet look of these scalloped sheets, perfect for layering under a more neutral comforter or duvet. Playful and whimsical.
Price: $139
Sweet and romantic, this feminine tablecloth keeps it basic and simple, but with a twist. Easy for everyday meals or special events.
Price: $169
Of all the bedding in this collection, this is by far my favorite. Muted pinks, blues, and greens on a plush beige comforter? So romantic and understated. Love!
Brigid Kennedy
