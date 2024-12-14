I'm Refreshing My Guest Towels Ahead of the Holidays, and Parachute's Are Currently Up to 50% Off — Perfect Timing
Why not treat your guests to a five-star stay by stocking up on fresh and luxurious towels while they're still on sale
Hosting season is hurtling towards us at a startling speed. That’s not to say I don’t relish the special time spent with my family and friends, but it does bring with it a certain amount of pressure — especially if you have any relatives with particularly high standards. So, for the next week, I’m on a mission to make my home as guest-ready as possible. I know my family deserve the best, so I want to treat them to the 5-star experience, and nothing screams luxury quite like a plush set of fresh new guest towels.
Luckily for me, Parachute's sale has come just in time. We've already waxed lyrical about their ridiculously soft bedding and quilts here at Livingetc, and their towels are no exception. Made with sustainable and super soft fabrics (and absolutely no synthetic dyes), Parachute have both their customers and the planet in mind. They've also pioneered an innovative Aerocotton Technology which allows for unparalleled fluffiness, making their towels all the more special.
Yes, premium quality comes at a premium price point, which is why I am so excited to see Parachute's towels on sale for up to 50% off in their last-minute gifting sale (and even more in their warehouse sale, with a further 30% off). You'll regret not making the most of these rare and well-timed discounts, so I'm here to help you work out which styles to shop for. But first, I'm going to grab a set for myself...
10% off
Price: $280.80, Was: $312
Includes: 4 x Hand Towels, 4 x Bath Towels
If you're looking for a one and done purchase this hosting season, this is the set for you. With four hand towels and four bath towels included, your guests will be more than satisfied with this 100% Turkish cotton offering.
5% off
Price: $176.70, Was: $186
Includes: 2 x Hand Towels, 2 x Bath Towels
It's not a huge discount, but every dollar counts. Inspired by a seaside hotel, the Resort Stripe Towels will transport your mind to a better, sunnier place. Plus, we love the brown and black color combo.
65% off
Price: $32.90, Was: $59
These Soft Rib towels live up to their name, offering unparalleled softness. Made from 100% Turkish cotton and crafted with Spinsoft Technology, this range promises long-lasting softness that will keep you coming back.
15% off
Price: $474.29, Was: $558
Includes: 6 x Hand Towels, 6 x Bath Towels
If you're opening your home for the extended family, plus some extras this holiday, it's time to stock up on all your supplies. The 6+6 set comes stocked with six hand towels, and six bath towels. Buying them in bulk means your getting the best possible price, without having to sacrifice anything on quality.
30% off
Price: $23.80, Was: $34
Includes: 2 x Face Towels
It's the little touches that set apart the great hosts from the good, and these embroidered makeup towels are exactly the kind of added extra that will score you those brownie points. I could also see these making a thoughtful stocking stuffer for any girl in your life.
5% off
Price: $148.19, Was: $156
Includes: 2 x Hand Towels, 2 x Bath Towels
If you want to create spa-break levels of relaxation for your guests, these waffle towels will not disappoint. The honeycomb, open waffle weave is fast-drying and light, while being supremely soft and comforting, making them a perfect year-round option.
5% off
Price: $176.7, Was: $186
Includes: 2 x Hand Towels, 2 x Bath Towels
Who said towels have to be boring? This mosaic print set is anything but. The funky, retro pattern adds some character and interest to your bathroom, but the soft, neutral tones keep it from becoming overwhelming.
51% off
Price: $27.30, Was: $49
The perfect example of an elevated basic, the Organic Cotton towels from Parachute improve upon your typical cotton towel with upgraded 100% organic cotton. Fluffy and fast-drying, these will become your new staple.
10% off
Price: $266.39, Was: $296
Includes: 4 x Hand Towels, 4 x Bath Towels
We are obsessed with the cozy cabin vibes these plaid print waffle towels give off. Coupled with the ultra-soft honeycomb effect and open weave, you can't go wrong with this set.
