I'm Refreshing My Guest Towels Ahead of the Holidays, and Parachute's Are Currently Up to 50% Off — Perfect Timing

Hosting season is hurtling towards us at a startling speed. That’s not to say I don’t relish the special time spent with my family and friends, but it does bring with it a certain amount of pressure — especially if you have any relatives with particularly high standards. So, for the next week, I’m on a mission to make my home as guest-ready as possible. I know my family deserve the best, so I want to treat them to the 5-star experience, and nothing screams luxury quite like a plush set of fresh new guest towels.

Luckily for me, Parachute's sale has come just in time. We've already waxed lyrical about their ridiculously soft bedding and quilts here at Livingetc, and their towels are no exception. Made with sustainable and super soft fabrics (and absolutely no synthetic dyes), Parachute have both their customers and the planet in mind. They've also pioneered an innovative Aerocotton Technology which allows for unparalleled fluffiness, making their towels all the more special.

Yes, premium quality comes at a premium price point, which is why I am so excited to see Parachute's towels on sale for up to 50% off in their last-minute gifting sale (and even more in their warehouse sale, with a further 30% off). You'll regret not making the most of these rare and well-timed discounts, so I'm here to help you work out which styles to shop for. But first, I'm going to grab a set for myself...

4+4 Classic Turkish Cotton Bath Bundle - White10% off

Classic Turkish Cotton Bath Bundle

Price: $280.80, Was: $312

Includes: 4 x Hand Towels, 4 x Bath Towels

If you're looking for a one and done purchase this hosting season, this is the set for you. With four hand towels and four bath towels included, your guests will be more than satisfied with this 100% Turkish cotton offering.

2+2 Organic Resort Stripe Bath Bundle - Camel With Soft Black5% off
Organic Resort Stripe Bath Bundle

Price: $176.70, Was: $186

Includes: 2 x Hand Towels, 2 x Bath Towels

It's not a huge discount, but every dollar counts. Inspired by a seaside hotel, the Resort Stripe Towels will transport your mind to a better, sunnier place. Plus, we love the brown and black color combo.

Soft Rib Towels - Clay / Bath Sheet65% off
Soft Rib Bath Sheet

Price: $32.90, Was: $59

These Soft Rib towels live up to their name, offering unparalleled softness. Made from 100% Turkish cotton and crafted with Spinsoft Technology, this range promises long-lasting softness that will keep you coming back.

6+6 Soft Rib Bath Bundle - White15% off
Soft Rib Bath Bundle

Price: $474.29, Was: $558

Includes: 6 x Hand Towels, 6 x Bath Towels

If you're opening your home for the extended family, plus some extras this holiday, it's time to stock up on all your supplies. The 6+6 set comes stocked with six hand towels, and six bath towels. Buying them in bulk means your getting the best possible price, without having to sacrifice anything on quality.

Makeup Towel Set - Makeup Towel Set30% off

Makeup Towel Set

Price: $23.80, Was: $34

Includes: 2 x Face Towels

It's the little touches that set apart the great hosts from the good, and these embroidered makeup towels are exactly the kind of added extra that will score you those brownie points. I could also see these making a thoughtful stocking stuffer for any girl in your life.

2+2 Waffle Bath Bundle - White5% off
Waffle Bath Bundle

Price: $148.19, Was: $156

Includes: 2 x Hand Towels, 2 x Bath Towels

If you want to create spa-break levels of relaxation for your guests, these waffle towels will not disappoint. The honeycomb, open waffle weave is fast-drying and light, while being supremely soft and comforting, making them a perfect year-round option.

2+2 Organic Mosaic Bath Bundle - Moss and Dusk5% off
Organic Mosaic Bath Bundle

Price: $176.7, Was: $186

Includes: 2 x Hand Towels, 2 x Bath Towels

Who said towels have to be boring? This mosaic print set is anything but. The funky, retro pattern adds some character and interest to your bathroom, but the soft, neutral tones keep it from becoming overwhelming.

Organic Cotton Towels - White / Bath Sheet51% off
Organic Cotton Bath Sheet

Price: $27.30, Was: $49

The perfect example of an elevated basic, the Organic Cotton towels from Parachute improve upon your typical cotton towel with upgraded 100% organic cotton. Fluffy and fast-drying, these will become your new staple.

4+4 Organic Plaid Waffle Bath Bundle -10% off
Organic Plaid Waffle Bath Bundle

Price: $266.39, Was: $296

Includes: 4 x Hand Towels, 4 x Bath Towels

We are obsessed with the cozy cabin vibes these plaid print waffle towels give off. Coupled with the ultra-soft honeycomb effect and open weave, you can't go wrong with this set.

