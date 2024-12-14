I'm Refreshing My Guest Towels Ahead of the Holidays, and Parachute's Are Currently Up to 50% Off — Perfect Timing

Hosting season is hurtling towards us at a startling speed. That’s not to say I don’t relish the special time spent with my family and friends, but it does bring with it a certain amount of pressure — especially if you have any relatives with particularly high standards. So, for the next week, I’m on a mission to make my home as guest-ready as possible. I know my family deserve the best, so I want to treat them to the 5-star experience, and nothing screams luxury quite like a plush set of fresh new guest towels.

Luckily for me, Parachute's sale has come just in time. We've already waxed lyrical about their ridiculously soft bedding and quilts here at Livingetc, and their towels are no exception. Made with sustainable and super soft fabrics (and absolutely no synthetic dyes), Parachute have both their customers and the planet in mind. They've also pioneered an innovative Aerocotton Technology which allows for unparalleled fluffiness, making their towels all the more special.

Yes, premium quality comes at a premium price point, which is why I am so excited to see Parachute's towels on sale for up to 50% off in their last-minute gifting sale (and even more in their warehouse sale, with a further 30% off). You'll regret not making the most of these rare and well-timed discounts, so I'm here to help you work out which styles to shop for. But first, I'm going to grab a set for myself...