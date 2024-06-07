12 Outdoor Lounge Chairs For Relaxing in Style — Your Patio Has Never Looked So Good

Is there any better feeling than getting a bit of sun on your skin? As the days start to heat up, it's time to embrace more hours outdoors, but first you must invest in some of the best outdoor furniture. For this, my criteria is stylish, affordable pieces built with seasonal heat and rain in mind. Things like sectionals, coffee tables, patio umbrellas...all of which are key to crafting the perfect lounging experience to soak up the sun in style.

'Online shopping is great and all, but it's really essential to try out your outdoor lounge chairs to make sure they're a good fit for you,' advises Rafi Friedman, President of Coastal Luxury Outdoors. 'Either choose an online retailer with a generous return policy, or take the time to visit an actual showroom to make sure you're getting something that fits you well.'



He's right — you're crafting an oasis, after all. And while I can't personally bring you into a showroom, I can show you some great online options (most, if not all, of which are from retailers with excellent return policies). So let's get into it, shall we? It's time to style that patio.

12 stylish, budget-friendly outdoor lounge chairs

Armond Outdoor Acacia Chaise Lounge Set View at Wayfair Price: $229.99

Was: $295.99

Rating: 4.5/5 (1596 reviews) When writing this piece, I really wanted to feature something curved and wooden that wasn't too expensive (such pieces can understandably cost a pretty penny). I was quite happy, therefore, when I stumbled upon this acacia wood set from Highland Dunes. The price point is great, with or without a discount, and the reviews are solid to boot. Wood is both timeless and versatile, which means these loungers should work in any yard, no matter the design scheme or look. The Acacia wood is durable and weather-resistant, and the foldable design makes transport and storage that much easier. Idle White Outdoor Sun Lounger View at CB2 Price: $318.99

Was: $399

Rating: 4.2/5 (122 reviews) The Idle Sun Lounger from CB2 is available in black as well, but something about the white called to me. It might be harder to keep clean, but the minimalist, monochromatic appeal was too much to pass up (plus, you can always touch things up with some mild detergent and water). The frame is aluminum with a white powdercoat, while the seat and adjustable back are crafted from white polymesh. The whole piece is outdoor safe, but CB2 recommends covering or storing it inside during inclement weather. Also flagging that the seat is supposedly more firm than it is soft, if that is important to you. Nadine Wood Patio Chaise Lounge Chair View at Target Price: $102.19

Was: $145.99

Rating: 5/5 (3 reviews) I'll be the first to admit we aren't working with a large sample size here, but three out of three reviewers who rated the Nadine Patio Chaise from Christopher Knight Home gave it 5 stars. That, plus a gorgeous customer-provided photo (you'll have to go to Target.com to see it for yourself), tells me everything I need to know about how sleek these look in a backyard. Crafted from that durable acacia, this lounger is stylish, durable, adjustable, and breathable (thanks to its slatted design). And you'll want to act fast to take advantage of the current 30% discount. Carrol Chaise Lounge With Cushion View at Walmart Price: $163.19

Was: $211.99

Rating: 5/5 If minimalism is for you, then so is the Carrol Chaise, a bare-bones lounger with style in mind. Its frame is fully foldable for added convenience, while the decadent mahogany finish of the acacia wood frame adds a touch of elegance and luxury. Some assembly is required, but customers seem happy regardless (although one of three reviewers did express some discontent with the provided cushion, despite loving the contemporary frame). Toro Dravite Black Chaise Lounge View at Article Price: $1199

Rating: 5/5 If you're willing to splurge, consider the Toro Chaise Lounge from Article, which cleverly combines an outdoor lounger with a wrap-around side table for books, sunscreen, and more. There aren't many reviews on the website — just two, in fact — but both customers gave the product 5 stars. 'Beautiful and original outdoor lounge chairs,' wrote one. 'Frame is nice and sturdy, cushions are great quality, adjustments are easy to make. Straightforward assembly.' As an added bonus, the lounger slides left or right so you can even customize the position of the built-in side table. Safavieh Newport Chaise Chair & Side Table View at Walmart Price: $275.01

Rating: 4.2/5 (24 reviews) I consider this Safavieh lounger the budget luxury version of a Castlery piece you'll see further down the list. For less than $300, this lovely product boasts all the trappings of something much more expensive: back wheels, a sliding table, and a eucalyptus wood frame. The majority of customers are pleased with their purchase, though two mentioned how the wood stain bled onto their patios after the first rain. Laila Ali Stackable Patio Chaise View at At Home Price: $89.99

Rating: 4.6/5 (330 reviews) I was drawn to these stackable striped lounge chairs for their European feel — it's as if you're lounging by the water on the Amalfi Coast or south of France. A very luxurious aesthetic when done right, and one you could contrast against a modern, industrial exterior. And for just $90? That's a steal. I'm drawn primarily to the black and white stripe colorway, but those who aren't as much can choose instead from 13 additional options, including cerulean, peach, sage green, and brown. Also important to note is the seat's mesh fabric construction and the reclining back panel for ultimate comfort. Monterey Stacking Outdoor Single Chaise View at Pottery Barn Price: $699

Was: $999

Rating: N/A White straps criss and cross around a mahogany and eucalyptus wood frame to form the Monterey's relaxed woven seat, the style stand-out of this marked-down piece of Pottery Barn outdoor furniture. What's more, it's stackable, so you can take advantage of vertical storage when bringing two or more in for the winter. Run, don't walk, for $300 off; we're not quite sure when these savings will end. Outdoor Chaise Lounge (set of 2) View at Wayfair Price: $279.99

Was: $329.99

Rating: 5/5 (1 review) Much like the chaise from At Home, this set from Wayfair label Latitude Run looks satisfyingly traditional to me, as though each piece is a relic of your old neighborhood pool. The mint coloring is incredibly on trend (very close to the Matcha Green look my style editing counterpart, Julia, is loving right now), and the price point is fabulous; $280 for two. A dark gray colorway is also available for those who don't share my affinity for olive and sage green hues. Sorrento Outdoor Chaise Lounge View at Home Depot Price: $599

Rating: N/A The Sorrento is the luxury version of the Safavieh lounger from Walmart (although both are great); it's from the brand Castlery, one of my newfound favorites for quality pieces at fair prices. I have yet to try anything from the brand myself, but I am consistently wowed by the customer reviews and feedback; I wouldn't recommend it to you if I wasn't. This gorgeous piece is built for all seasons and boasts five adjustment settings for the perfect recline. Its mesh seat is crafted from quick-dry foam (great for sweaty or rainy days and nights), while the aluminum wheels on the back make for easy transport and set-up. Langley Outdoor Fabric Chaise Lounge View at Wayfair Price: $470

Was: $740

Rating: 4.7/5 (158 reviews) The Langley plays expertly on minimalist ideals with its simple boxy frame that's undoubtedly chic and covetable; this might be my favorite of the bunch (and plenty of customers agree). Much closer in concept to a bed than an outdoor lounger, this water-, UV-, mildew-, and rust-resistant piece looks like the perfect place to relax after a long day in the office or working in the yard. Haven Sun Lounger View at Neighbor Price: $1000

Rating: 4.9/5 (13 reviews) The Haven Sun Lounger from Neighbor is definitely not a budget buy, but it is so unique and chic in its design that I felt I had no choice but to include it. The adjustable frame and built-in side table are crafted from durable teak, while the removable cushion (not pictured or included) is made with quick-drying foam and spill-proof fabric. And to Rafi's earlier point, Neighbor offers free shipping, a full 5-year warranty, as well as a free 45-day trial.

What is a good material for an outdoor lounge chair?

'Honestly, just about anything other than injection-molded plastic is going to have some advantages,' Rafi tells me. Properly-finished metal, for example, 'is going to last basically forever and offer a good combination of durability and light weight.'

Wood like 'cedar or teak' is probably 'some of the most attractive stuff you can use, and will also last for years if you take good care of it.' And if you'd prefer a sustainable option, try 'wood/plastic composites like Trex. This stuff is much more durable and fade-resistant than ordinary plastic.'



For a more trending look, Rafi suggests trying wicker for your outdoor lounge chair. 'I'm seeing a new love for vintage and upcycled pieces, modern designs using the material, and plastic furniture that imitates wicker's style,' he tells me.