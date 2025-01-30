2025's Oscar-Nominated Movies, but as Interiors — Design Lessons From This Year's Most Stylized Films
Whether you're a film fanatic or design devotee (or both, like me), here's our take on interior styles inspired by the silver screen, and how to shop the looks for your home
Awards season is in full swing. As a part-time movie lover and full-time interior design enthusiast, I can’t help but draw connections between the aesthetics of Oscar-nominated films and the moods that are inspiring home design right now — from prominent colors or textures to the underlying moods.
And I'm in good company here at Livingetc. We all live and breathe design, and take any excuse to connect it back to the goings-on of life. Whether it's finding rom-com décor inspired by our favorite movies, or identifying homes that look like they belong to a James Bond villain, we know that the silver screen is always impacting interior design trends, and vice versa.
So, this awards season recognized some powerhouse movies that had me thinking: what would these films look like as interiors? Focusing on the colors, materials, and mood, I've matched three films to stylish interiors, from the dark and frightening Nosferatu to the artistic and nostalgic A Complete Unknown.
Here's what these films tell us about interior design.
Darkness Has an Attractive Allure
Nosferatu is one of the top horror films of the year, filled with dark desires and formidable terror. Throughout the film, the audience is introduced to different settings, from Orlok's intimidating castle to the cold and disease-ridden town of Wisborg. While terrifying and sinister, I couldn't help but feel this strange allure to the production's somber and chilling set design.
But, when I thought about it, I knew exactly why I felt that way. In interiors, dark color schemes or home décor can make a space feel hauntingly beautiful and, in a way, somewhat comforting. Colors like black and gray don't need to be overwhelming. Rather, their boldness can add intrigue and uniqueness to a space, giving it a sophisticated elegance.
Price: $229.99, Was: $254
Reminiscent of the gothic-style arches that appear in windows and door frames throughout the film, this mirror would be a great addition to a Nosferatu-inspired interior. Hang this in your home to feel like you are looking at a version of yourself from the 19th century.
Price: $26.99
Flowers, particularly lilacs, have a strong significance throughout the film, so it's only fitting that a Nosferatu-inspired home features a lovely gothic vase. This one adds a unique bit of texture as well as the necessary darkness to contrast the flowers it holds.
Price: $599
The antique style of this nightstand looks like it could be straight out of Ellen's bedroom in Nosferatu. It's traditional in shape and the onyx finish of the wood makes this nightstand ideal for any dark room. Plus, the gold hardware adds just the right amount of contrast.
Glamor Has Depth
While Sean Baker’s Anora follows the tumultuous relationship between an exotic dancer and the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch, I was following the glamorous and contemporary set design that featured throughout the film. There's somewhat of a dichotomy between the cold opulence of some sets like Vanya's Brooklyn mansion, and the lavish richness of the Vegas scenes, and the interior of Ani's club. So while some argue the characters in Anora lack depth, I'd argue it's all made up for in scenery.
While I was dazzled by the bright lighting throughout the film and its link to the recently 'strategic neon' interior trend, I couldn't help but feel captivated by the lush and sumptuous settings, as well as symbolic prominence of red throughout the film. This helped me envision this movie as an interior space that feels luxurious through fabrics like velvet, and simultaneously moody which could be translated into color drenching spaces in shades of red, dark pink, or purple.
Price: $1,199
Through its rich fabric and moody color, this swivel chair reminds me of a chair that might be in Ani's club, and it would look magical in a dark red, color-drenched space. This chair is sure to add a touch of luxuriousness to any corner of your Anora-inspired interior.
Price: $29.99
Size: 11” L x 14” W x 2” H
The glitzy and opulent scenes throughout Anora can manifest themselves into various home items, like this decorative tray. Its mirrored style makes me think of the mirrors in the entryway of Vanya's house. Plus, it's the perfect catchall for any jewelry pieces, or perhaps, a wedding ring.
Price: $129
Size: 14" x 22"
Soft and sumptuous, this velvet pillow cover is essential for any Anora-inspired room. Along with its luxe fabric, the pillow's color matches that of the film, and the red trim is reminiscent of Ani's red scarf. It'll serve its purpose as both a comfortable cushion and statement piece in your home.
3. The Past Is Always Present
A Complete Unknown transports us back in time through its set design, in spaces like Bob's small apartment as well as the spirited streets of New York. Each set reflects the artistic nature of the film and gave me a strong sense of nostalgia.
And this return to nostalgia is running strong in the design world, too, at the moment, as it just so happens that old-school interior design is all anyone seems to want these days. From modern retro interiors to wood drenching and mid-century modern homes, the desire for the past is becoming the hottest topic in the present.
That's just how I envision an interior inspired by A Complete Unknown — characterized by warm wood features, organically shaped décor, vintage-inspired furniture, and an underlying yearning for the styles of yesteryear.
Price: $19.95
You can get the retro style in your home through small décor items, like this candle holder. It's amber smoked glass feels like something straight out of the 60s or 70s, and the round shape feels very natural, just like other furniture or décor items from this time.
Price: $25.99
Any interior inspired by A Complete Unknown can't be finished without some sort of Bob Dylan memorabilia. This record bowl will do just the trick—it's made from a Highway 61 Revisited vinyl, one of Dylan's most famous albums. Style this bowl in your entryway as a catchall to let everyone know your music taste when they enter your home.
Price: $599
The organic shape of this tiered side table make it the perfect piece for any retro-inspired interior. Along with the unique shape, the natural coloring of the wood feels nostalgic in a stylish way. You never know, Bob Dylan himself might even want this side table for his living room.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
