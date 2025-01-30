2025's Oscar-Nominated Movies, but as Interiors — Design Lessons From This Year's Most Stylized Films

Awards season is in full swing. As a part-time movie lover and full-time interior design enthusiast, I can’t help but draw connections between the aesthetics of Oscar-nominated films and the moods that are inspiring home design right now — from prominent colors or textures to the underlying moods.

And I'm in good company here at Livingetc. We all live and breathe design, and take any excuse to connect it back to the goings-on of life. Whether it's finding rom-com décor inspired by our favorite movies, or identifying homes that look like they belong to a James Bond villain, we know that the silver screen is always impacting interior design trends, and vice versa.

So, this awards season recognized some powerhouse movies that had me thinking: what would these films look like as interiors? Focusing on the colors, materials, and mood, I've matched three films to stylish interiors, from the dark and frightening Nosferatu to the artistic and nostalgic A Complete Unknown.

Here's what these films tell us about interior design.

Darkness Has an Attractive Allure

(Image credit: Left: "Nosferatu" film poster. Right: Custom furniture and styling, CLO Studios. Building design, Frank Macchia. Photography, Caitlin Mills.)

Nosferatu is one of the top horror films of the year, filled with dark desires and formidable terror. Throughout the film, the audience is introduced to different settings, from Orlok's intimidating castle to the cold and disease-ridden town of Wisborg. While terrifying and sinister, I couldn't help but feel this strange allure to the production's somber and chilling set design.

But, when I thought about it, I knew exactly why I felt that way. In interiors, dark color schemes or home décor can make a space feel hauntingly beautiful and, in a way, somewhat comforting. Colors like black and gray don't need to be overwhelming. Rather, their boldness can add intrigue and uniqueness to a space, giving it a sophisticated elegance.

Ophelia & Co. Metal Arched Window Pane Black Wall Mirror View at Wayfair Price: $229.99, Was: $254 Reminiscent of the gothic-style arches that appear in windows and door frames throughout the film, this mirror would be a great addition to a Nosferatu-inspired interior. Hang this in your home to feel like you are looking at a version of yourself from the 19th century. Sullivans 9" Modern Black Ribbed Vase View at Target Price: $26.99 Flowers, particularly lilacs, have a strong significance throughout the film, so it's only fitting that a Nosferatu-inspired home features a lovely gothic vase. This one adds a unique bit of texture as well as the necessary darkness to contrast the flowers it holds. Chris Loves Julia Modern Traditional Nightstand View at Pottery Barn Price: $599 The antique style of this nightstand looks like it could be straight out of Ellen's bedroom in Nosferatu. It's traditional in shape and the onyx finish of the wood makes this nightstand ideal for any dark room. Plus, the gold hardware adds just the right amount of contrast.

Glamor Has Depth

(Image credit: Left: "Anora" film poster. Right: Image credit, Derek Swalwell. Design, Studio Doherty.)

While Sean Baker’s Anora follows the tumultuous relationship between an exotic dancer and the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch, I was following the glamorous and contemporary set design that featured throughout the film. There's somewhat of a dichotomy between the cold opulence of some sets like Vanya's Brooklyn mansion, and the lavish richness of the Vegas scenes, and the interior of Ani's club. So while some argue the characters in Anora lack depth, I'd argue it's all made up for in scenery.

While I was dazzled by the bright lighting throughout the film and its link to the recently 'strategic neon' interior trend, I couldn't help but feel captivated by the lush and sumptuous settings, as well as symbolic prominence of red throughout the film. This helped me envision this movie as an interior space that feels luxurious through fabrics like velvet, and simultaneously moody which could be translated into color drenching spaces in shades of red, dark pink, or purple.

Medoc Swivel Chair View at Crate & Barrel Price: $1,199 Through its rich fabric and moody color, this swivel chair reminds me of a chair that might be in Ani's club, and it would look magical in a dark red, color-drenched space. This chair is sure to add a touch of luxuriousness to any corner of your Anora-inspired interior. Rectangle Silver Mirror Decorative Tray View at Amazon Price: $29.99

Size: 11” L x 14” W x 2” H The glitzy and opulent scenes throughout Anora can manifest themselves into various home items, like this decorative tray. Its mirrored style makes me think of the mirrors in the entryway of Vanya's house. Plus, it's the perfect catchall for any jewelry pieces, or perhaps, a wedding ring. Signature Velvet Pillow Cover View at Williams Sonoma Price: $129

Size: 14" x 22" Soft and sumptuous, this velvet pillow cover is essential for any Anora-inspired room. Along with its luxe fabric, the pillow's color matches that of the film, and the red trim is reminiscent of Ani's red scarf. It'll serve its purpose as both a comfortable cushion and statement piece in your home.

3. The Past Is Always Present

(Image credit: Left: "A Complete Unknown" film poster. Right: Image credit, Margaret Austin. Design, Cathie Hong Interiors)

A Complete Unknown transports us back in time through its set design, in spaces like Bob's small apartment as well as the spirited streets of New York. Each set reflects the artistic nature of the film and gave me a strong sense of nostalgia.

And this return to nostalgia is running strong in the design world, too, at the moment, as it just so happens that old-school interior design is all anyone seems to want these days. From modern retro interiors to wood drenching and mid-century modern homes, the desire for the past is becoming the hottest topic in the present.

That's just how I envision an interior inspired by A Complete Unknown — characterized by warm wood features, organically shaped décor, vintage-inspired furniture, and an underlying yearning for the styles of yesteryear.