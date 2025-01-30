2025's Oscar-Nominated Movies, but as Interiors — Design Lessons From This Year's Most Stylized Films

Awards season is in full swing. As a part-time movie lover and full-time interior design enthusiast, I can’t help but draw connections between the aesthetics of Oscar-nominated films and the moods that are inspiring home design right now — from prominent colors or textures to the underlying moods.

And I'm in good company here at Livingetc. We all live and breathe design, and take any excuse to connect it back to the goings-on of life. Whether it's finding rom-com décor inspired by our favorite movies, or identifying homes that look like they belong to a James Bond villain, we know that the silver screen is always impacting interior design trends, and vice versa.

So, this awards season recognized some powerhouse movies that had me thinking: what would these films look like as interiors? Focusing on the colors, materials, and mood, I've matched three films to stylish interiors, from the dark and frightening Nosferatu to the artistic and nostalgic A Complete Unknown.

Here's what these films tell us about interior design.

Darkness Has an Attractive Allure

Nosferatu movie poster and a dining room scene with black walls, table, and furniture

(Image credit: Left: "Nosferatu" film poster. Right: Custom furniture and styling, CLO Studios. Building design, Frank Macchia. Photography, Caitlin Mills.)

Nosferatu is one of the top horror films of the year, filled with dark desires and formidable terror. Throughout the film, the audience is introduced to different settings, from Orlok's intimidating castle to the cold and disease-ridden town of Wisborg. While terrifying and sinister, I couldn't help but feel this strange allure to the production's somber and chilling set design.

But, when I thought about it, I knew exactly why I felt that way. In interiors, dark color schemes or home décor can make a space feel hauntingly beautiful and, in a way, somewhat comforting. Colors like black and gray don't need to be overwhelming. Rather, their boldness can add intrigue and uniqueness to a space, giving it a sophisticated elegance.

metal arched mirror with black panes
Ophelia & Co. Metal Arched Window Pane Black Wall Mirror

Price: $229.99, Was: $254

Reminiscent of the gothic-style arches that appear in windows and door frames throughout the film, this mirror would be a great addition to a Nosferatu-inspired interior. Hang this in your home to feel like you are looking at a version of yourself from the 19th century.

black ribbed vase with flowers
Sullivans 9" Modern Black Ribbed Vase

Price: $26.99

Flowers, particularly lilacs, have a strong significance throughout the film, so it's only fitting that a Nosferatu-inspired home features a lovely gothic vase. This one adds a unique bit of texture as well as the necessary darkness to contrast the flowers it holds.

black nightstand with gold hardware
Chris Loves Julia Modern Traditional Nightstand

Price: $599

The antique style of this nightstand looks like it could be straight out of Ellen's bedroom in Nosferatu. It's traditional in shape and the onyx finish of the wood makes this nightstand ideal for any dark room. Plus, the gold hardware adds just the right amount of contrast.

Glamor Has Depth

movie poster with red tv room, red couch, pillows, and curtains

(Image credit: Left: "Anora" film poster. Right: Image credit, Derek Swalwell. Design, Studio Doherty.)

While Sean Baker’s Anora follows the tumultuous relationship between an exotic dancer and the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch, I was following the glamorous and contemporary set design that featured throughout the film. There's somewhat of a dichotomy between the cold opulence of some sets like Vanya's Brooklyn mansion, and the lavish richness of the Vegas scenes, and the interior of Ani's club. So while some argue the characters in Anora lack depth, I'd argue it's all made up for in scenery.

While I was dazzled by the bright lighting throughout the film and its link to the recently 'strategic neon' interior trend, I couldn't help but feel captivated by the lush and sumptuous settings, as well as symbolic prominence of red throughout the film. This helped me envision this movie as an interior space that feels luxurious through fabrics like velvet, and simultaneously moody which could be translated into color drenching spaces in shades of red, dark pink, or purple.

red velvet swivel chair
Medoc Swivel Chair

Price: $1,199

Through its rich fabric and moody color, this swivel chair reminds me of a chair that might be in Ani's club, and it would look magical in a dark red, color-drenched space. This chair is sure to add a touch of luxuriousness to any corner of your Anora-inspired interior.

silver mirror decorative catchall tray
Rectangle Silver Mirror Decorative Tray

Price: $29.99
Size: 11” L x 14” W x 2” H

The glitzy and opulent scenes throughout Anora can manifest themselves into various home items, like this decorative tray. Its mirrored style makes me think of the mirrors in the entryway of Vanya's house. Plus, it's the perfect catchall for any jewelry pieces, or perhaps, a wedding ring.

rectangular velvet pillow cover in pink with a red trim
Signature Velvet Pillow Cover

Price: $129
Size: 14" x 22"

Soft and sumptuous, this velvet pillow cover is essential for any Anora-inspired room. Along with its luxe fabric, the pillow's color matches that of the film, and the red trim is reminiscent of Ani's red scarf. It'll serve its purpose as both a comfortable cushion and statement piece in your home.

3. The Past Is Always Present

a complete unknown film poster and a retro living room with wood paneling

(Image credit: Left: "A Complete Unknown" film poster. Right: Image credit, Margaret Austin. Design, Cathie Hong Interiors)

A Complete Unknown transports us back in time through its set design, in spaces like Bob's small apartment as well as the spirited streets of New York. Each set reflects the artistic nature of the film and gave me a strong sense of nostalgia.

And this return to nostalgia is running strong in the design world, too, at the moment, as it just so happens that old-school interior design is all anyone seems to want these days. From modern retro interiors to wood drenching and mid-century modern homes, the desire for the past is becoming the hottest topic in the present.

That's just how I envision an interior inspired by A Complete Unknown — characterized by warm wood features, organically shaped décor, vintage-inspired furniture, and an underlying yearning for the styles of yesteryear.

round glass candle holder with candle inside
Coco Round Smoked Amber Glass Hurricane Candle Holder Small

Price: $19.95

You can get the retro style in your home through small décor items, like this candle holder. It's amber smoked glass feels like something straight out of the 60s or 70s, and the round shape feels very natural, just like other furniture or décor items from this time.

bowl made out of a vinyl record in black and red
Bob Dylan - Highway 61 Revisited Record Bowl

Price: $25.99

Any interior inspired by A Complete Unknown can't be finished without some sort of Bob Dylan memorabilia. This record bowl will do just the trick—it's made from a Highway 61 Revisited vinyl, one of Dylan's most famous albums. Style this bowl in your entryway as a catchall to let everyone know your music taste when they enter your home.

tiered side table in walnut wood finish
Oro Natural Walnut Wood Tiered Side Table

Price: $599

The organic shape of this tiered side table make it the perfect piece for any retro-inspired interior. Along with the unique shape, the natural coloring of the wood feels nostalgic in a stylish way. You never know, Bob Dylan himself might even want this side table for his living room.

