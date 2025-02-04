Serving Tenniscore — McGee & Co’s Spring 2025 Collection Aces Racket Club Realness
Vintage sporting stripes, racquet motif art, and green velvet upholstery serve up plenty of reasons to rally this winter
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, tennis, tenniscore, and pickleball — any leisure activity tied to country club memberships and collared polos — has been acing more than just matches. Last year’s The Challengers (2024), styled by Loewe Creative Director JW Anderson, gave the already elevated game an even more polished facelift. Luxury brands like Gucci quickly followed suit with their own tennis-inspired capsules. Now, McGee & Co. is serving up their take on the trend with their Spring 2025 collection, bringing the outdoor game inside for a change.
This isn’t tenniscore’s first match in the interiors arena, but early iterations leaned a little on the nose. You might recall the viral ‘Ball Boy’ candle — a collaboration between Price and Vacation that smelled of sweatbands, rubber tennis balls, and cucumber sandwiches — or Ralph Lauren’s homeware collections featuring embroidered racquets and tennis ball motifs on pillows.
McGee & Co.’s spring drop, however, channels these sentiments with masterful subtlety. Sure, the Rackets 1 wall art might be more than a hint, but the collection’s true brilliance lies in its nuance — for instance, green velvet upholstery or sportily striped sisal wallpaper. Together, they create a refreshingly abstract take on the "old money" athletic aesthetic we’ve been lusting over ever since Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist brought their drama-filled romance to the courts.
Essentially, this leisure-adjacent lineup delivers private members’-style home decor without the need for a trust fund, club card, or even a real interest in sports. Now that’s our kind of game.
Price: $699
The only thing chicer than loving tennis is pretending you do — and letting everyone see. This athletic wall art has the heirloom look of a treasured relic, but upon closer inspection, its gallery-caliber woodgrain frame and intricate neutral strokes (no pun intended) lend a decidedly modern touch.
Price: $3
Before you officially take your serve, give this stunning sisal wallpaper a spin. Crafted from flexible yet durable grasscloth, it offers a low-key luxury texture. While it’s tricky to tell in photos, the end result is a cabana stripe effect, with each “stripe” formed by delicate, barely-there iterations. In a game about details, this wallpaper is a clear winner.
Price: $1,650
Nothing says “old money” like a new chaise. Complete with rich olive velvet upholstery, a rounded back, and turned oak legs, this is the perfect spot to luxuriate between volleys. Once you’re fully rejuvenated, dive into the ample customization options — there are endless upholsteries and finishes to suit your style.
Price: $48
A caddy for the court, and a caddy for your counter. This charming organizational piece is perfect for corralling cutlery, kitchen accessories, or even metal straws. Functions as a playful riff on the otherwise serious sport.
Price: $1,198
A chair umpire seat, perfectly suited for the main authority of the household (that’s you), to make judgment calls and scope out the competition. This elegant perch features a textured seagrass back, a cotton-linen performance seat, and a warm honey oak frame. Feeling lonely at the top? Consider making it a trio to display at your bar counter.
Price: $548
Reminiscent of a family crest, the Sussex Wall Mirror boasts a stately silhouette in its antique brass-finished frame. With gentle lines and subtle beaded details, this accent mirror quietly conveys a sense of grandeur. Pair it with green velvet accents or more overt tennis motifs, and hang it in your entryway to tell guests: “Welcome to my sports club.”
In the mood for play? Explore nine surprisingly chic games for grownups.
Formerly covering fashion at L'Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc's world of interiors. As the title's New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia's design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
