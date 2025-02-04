Serving Tenniscore — McGee & Co’s Spring 2025 Collection Aces Racket Club Realness

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, tennis, tenniscore, and pickleball — any leisure activity tied to country club memberships and collared polos — has been acing more than just matches. Last year’s The Challengers (2024), styled by Loewe Creative Director JW Anderson, gave the already elevated game an even more polished facelift. Luxury brands like Gucci quickly followed suit with their own tennis-inspired capsules. Now, McGee & Co. is serving up their take on the trend with their Spring 2025 collection, bringing the outdoor game inside for a change.

This isn’t tenniscore’s first match in the interiors arena, but early iterations leaned a little on the nose. You might recall the viral ‘Ball Boy’ candle — a collaboration between Price and Vacation that smelled of sweatbands, rubber tennis balls, and cucumber sandwiches — or Ralph Lauren’s homeware collections featuring embroidered racquets and tennis ball motifs on pillows.

McGee & Co.’s spring drop, however, channels these sentiments with masterful subtlety. Sure, the Rackets 1 wall art might be more than a hint, but the collection’s true brilliance lies in its nuance — for instance, green velvet upholstery or sportily striped sisal wallpaper. Together, they create a refreshingly abstract take on the "old money" athletic aesthetic we’ve been lusting over ever since Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist brought their drama-filled romance to the courts.

Essentially, this leisure-adjacent lineup delivers private members’-style home decor without the need for a trust fund, club card, or even a real interest in sports. Now that’s our kind of game.

