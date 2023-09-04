Trust me, I browse decor stores for a living – these luxe buys are the ones that will elevate your coffee table

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Coffee tables are one of the most important pieces of furniture in your living room. The natural focal point of the room everyone gravitates towards - whether for lounging or entertaining - you could even call it the hub of your home. It’s a space to gather round and, of course, a key opportunity to show off your most stylish decor finds!

Styling your coffee table is a fine art, just as (if not more) important as your walls, shelving, and side tables. If you’re daunted by the task (or just need some inspo) then not to worry as I’ve done all the hard work for you and scoured the best home decor stores to find the most luxurious-feeling pieces to adorn your coffee table. From statement-making decorative objects to stylish storage solutions that are both practical and chic, here are the 9 best decor buys to elevate your coffee table.

Our top 9 coffee table decor picks

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

Best coffee table bowls

Clemente bowl $30 at Lulu and Georgia This hand-carved paulownia wood bowl is the ideal organic addition to your table. Use it to store small decorative pieces like candles and coasters – the whitewashed finish keeps it minimal and elegant. Ruffled marble bowl $48 at Anthropologie I've been seeing ruffled bowls left, right, and center when browsing through decor stores recently, and this marble design has to be one of my favorites. It comes in three sizes which you can style together or alone. Helix bowl $424 at Lulu and Georgia This helix bowl resembles the inside of a delicate rose bud – accentuated by the thin stoneware rim that has an organic, hand-formed finish. It's the perfect decorative coffee table piece, if you ask me.

Statement coffee table decor

Capri Dolce Vita by Cesare Cunaccia $105 at Net-a-Porter I couldn't collate a list of coffee table decor without including a statement hardback book! This bestselling Assouline book fits the brief perfectly – It's eye-catching but will still pair perfectly with your more minimal pieces. Gingko vase $78 at Anthropologie A vase is a classic addition to a coffee table – 'cause who doesn't love an uplifting display of flowers? This gingko-design vase doesn't just capture the eye, the wide shape wont stick out awkwardly on low-standing coffee tables. Loewe scented candle $230 at Net-a-Porter A Loewe scented candle is at the top of everyone's decor wishlists ATM, and this stylish green design releases a refreshing cucumber scent – perfect for the end of summer!

Minimalist coffee table decor

What should you display on a coffee table?

Failsafe coffee table decor choices include (but are by no means limited to): artistic hardback books, decorative bowls, trays, and candles. If you’d like your table to feel both elegant and on-trend, decorative objects like oversized marble chain links, designer scented candles, and ruffled bowls will make your space feel effortlessly elevated.

When it comes to the style of decor that you display, clean minimalist silhouettes, muted tones, and organic materials are the safest (and most on-trend) choice. Pieces like the ash wood bowl and marble chain above will fit into pretty much any decor scheme. If you keep the rest of your decor in a similar style, you can also then easily mix and match pieces with your tabletop and shelf decorative pieces to keep your living room feeling interesting and fresh.