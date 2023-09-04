Trust me, I browse decor stores for a living – these luxe buys are the ones that will elevate your coffee table
I’ve looked high and low to find the most elevating pieces for the focal point of your living room
Coffee tables are one of the most important pieces of furniture in your living room. The natural focal point of the room everyone gravitates towards - whether for lounging or entertaining - you could even call it the hub of your home. It’s a space to gather round and, of course, a key opportunity to show off your most stylish decor finds!
Styling your coffee table is a fine art, just as (if not more) important as your walls, shelving, and side tables. If you’re daunted by the task (or just need some inspo) then not to worry as I’ve done all the hard work for you and scoured the best home decor stores to find the most luxurious-feeling pieces to adorn your coffee table. From statement-making decorative objects to stylish storage solutions that are both practical and chic, here are the 9 best decor buys to elevate your coffee table.
Our top 9 coffee table decor picks
Best coffee table bowls
This hand-carved paulownia wood bowl is the ideal organic addition to your table. Use it to store small decorative pieces like candles and coasters – the whitewashed finish keeps it minimal and elegant.
I've been seeing ruffled bowls left, right, and center when browsing through decor stores recently, and this marble design has to be one of my favorites. It comes in three sizes which you can style together or alone.
Statement coffee table decor
I couldn't collate a list of coffee table decor without including a statement hardback book! This bestselling Assouline book fits the brief perfectly – It's eye-catching but will still pair perfectly with your more minimal pieces.
A vase is a classic addition to a coffee table – 'cause who doesn't love an uplifting display of flowers? This gingko-design vase doesn't just capture the eye, the wide shape wont stick out awkwardly on low-standing coffee tables.
Minimalist coffee table decor
This decorative marble chain is sleek minimalist decor at its absolute finest. Casually drape it over your favorite coffee table book for an effortlessly elegant finish.
These textured ceramic trays are both minimalist and playful. I adore their abstract wavy design which matches together perfectly, doing most of the hard styling work for you.
What should you display on a coffee table?
Failsafe coffee table decor choices include (but are by no means limited to): artistic hardback books, decorative bowls, trays, and candles. If you’d like your table to feel both elegant and on-trend, decorative objects like oversized marble chain links, designer scented candles, and ruffled bowls will make your space feel effortlessly elevated.
When it comes to the style of decor that you display, clean minimalist silhouettes, muted tones, and organic materials are the safest (and most on-trend) choice. Pieces like the ash wood bowl and marble chain above will fit into pretty much any decor scheme. If you keep the rest of your decor in a similar style, you can also then easily mix and match pieces with your tabletop and shelf decorative pieces to keep your living room feeling interesting and fresh.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
