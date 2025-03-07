This 'Quiet Pattern' Jute Rug Is in All My Favorite Rooms Right Now — And I Just Found a Version for Less Than £200
It's the feature that can tie the whole room together, which makes it such a hard decision. This viral style is set to fix that
As someone who has been searching for a new rug ever since moving into my new rental a few months ago, I know exactly what a difference they make to a space (because mine is seriously lacking it right now). Whether fluffy wool or tight-woven jute, a bit of texture on the floor is that finishing touch that ties the room together.
But the reason so many of us struggle to find a style we like is because it needs to be something that is interesting enough to complement the space, but not so much so that it overpowers it. The best tip I've learned since being on the Livingetc team? When in doubt, go for natural materials. And in this case, go for John Lewis' Diamond Jute Rug.
Hugh Metcalf, our editor, owns this very rug (which has now gone viral on social media for looking like a much more expensive rug than its price tag). "Is the epitome of 'quiet pattern', taking checkerboard, something that can feel a little juvenile in some of its iterations, and giving it a more grown-up twist," he says.
And it's no secret that jute rugs have always been a minimalists best styling trick. The natural material adds warmth, texture, and a grounded, serene feel to any space, without too much color. With a subtle checkerboard pattern woven into the gold fibers, this style adds visual interest without being distracting; the perfect blend of subtle elegance and functionality.
Price: £175 / £300
Size: L180 x W120cm / L240 x W170cm
You can see how the light plays off the woven pattern, making it more and less visible from certain angles. It's available in a few different sizes including a runner that would look perfect styled in a kitchen or entryway. It's worth noting they recommend pairing the rug with an underlay, like this one, to stop it from slipping underfoot.
So, what catapults this style to the top of the best rugs list in my book? Much of the praise it's receiving centers around the checkerboard weave. "It's such a clever design as the pattern is created by how the jute is woven together, and how the light interacts with it, meaning it's an optical illusion of sorts — the checkerboard pattern is more pronounced when you're stepped back than it does when you're standing on top of it," explains Hugh Metcalf.
Beyond the playful pattern, jute has an innate sense of timelessness about it, transcending both styles and eras. Similarly, you can position this kind of rug under a dining table, in a cozy bedroom, or even as the centerpiece of a modern living room. I truly can't think of a room where a rug like this one wouldn't work.
Still weighing up the pros and cons of a jute rug? Here are a few similar styles that have caught my eye lately.
Price: £648
Size: 300 x 200cm
Though this Arushi jute rug from Rowen and Wren comes with a slightly higher price tag, I am obsessed with the darker color of the fibers. This shade would pair perfectly in moodier living rooms while still bringing that grounding, organic effect.
Price: £395
Size: 140 x 200cm
While we are on the topic of jute checkerboard rugs, I thought I would through in a few other variations of the pattern. The checkerboard trim gives this rug a seriously stylish edge. And if you love the playful vibes, but still want something more, Nordic Knots offers this exact style in a red colorway.
Price: £299.99
Size: 200 x 290cm
This La Redoute variation of the jute checkerboard rug is a classic and wallet-friendly choice. The pattern feels like a blend of classic checkerboard and a classic weave, ideal for those wanting that subtle mix.
Price: £139.99
Size: 120 x 170cm
Even though the checkerboard print on this rug is larger, something about it still feels subtle and refined. The off-white color is a natural pairing for jute's golden shade. I envision it in any cozy, contemporary space that still yearns for a bit of personality.
Price: £299
Size: 140 x 200cm
I don't have much to say about this check wool jute rug from Ferm Living other than, I am obsessed. The mocha brown color beautifully contrasts with the natural golden tone of the jute completely elevating the checkerboard trend. This style may not be as subtle as the John Lewis weave, but it definitely has flair.
Price: £695
Size: 180 x 270cm
Something I love about an indoor outdoor rug is that the rules on rug placement are boundless. Tired of the way your rug lays in your living room? Move it to your patio when the weather warms up! This Skala rug from OKA has versatility, pattern, and style — what more could you ask for?
Picking the right rug is important to curating a stylish home. While I am always a fan of something neutral and timeless, it is always worth checking out the latest rug trends before diving into your search.
