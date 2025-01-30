6 Beautifully Eccentric Things You Need to See From Design Icon Iris Apfel's Weird and Wonderful Estate Sale

While I'd generally describe my own personal style as quite pared-back and tending towards the more timeless, I'm certainly no stranger to, well... styling strange things in my home. It's those quirky little moments that instantly imbue a space with character — and more importantly, your character.

But there is no one on the planet more well-known for making the weird as wonderful as the late and great Iris Apfel. The multi-hyphenate New York City designer was admired for quirky take on maximalist interior design, her affection for bold colors and patterns, chunky bangles, oval glasses, and all things unordinary, which she playfully translated across fashion, accessories, and interior design.

And now you can get your very own taste of her personal style at Christie's online auction, Unapologetically Iris: The Personal Collection of Iris Apfel. Bidding is now open on more than 200 items, and runs until February 13. And even if you can't see yourself securing something, select pieces will also be available to view at Christie's New York between February 8 and 12.

But even if you're not shopping, the collection is honestly a sight to behold. And as an interiors editor with a generally more restrained style, even I found plenty of pieces I'd put in my own home. Here's my top six.

A Long Velvet Upholstered Low Bench View at Christie's Price Guide: USD$1,000 - $1,500 Perhaps one of the most restrained pieces from Iris' collection, this long cut velvet bench would honestly work in any interior. Style it at the foot of your bed, in your hallway, or to complement your sofa configuration. But, of course, there is a subtle detail that makes this bench Iris Apfel-worthy: the hoof-shaped feet. I'm in love. A Louis Xvi Sytle Carved Beech Chaise Painted With a Portrait of Iris Apfel View at Christie's Price Guide: USD$500 - $800 To own a chair painted with a portrait of herself seems like the epitome of Iris Apfel's character — and what an iconic piece for someone else to eventually own. Unsurprisingly, this piece has also already surpassed it's price guide... and excuse me while I head home to paint my own chair in the meantime. An Italian Giltwood Footrest View at Christie's Price Guide: USD$1,000 - $1,500 In case you've been sleeping under a rock, animal print is back in a big way right now, and this leopard print foot rest, flanked by two reclining lions, is the epitome of 'main character energy' that Iris was known for. You could make it the a statement in a simple scheme, but if you really want to do the designer proud, place it beside a patterned sofa for a maximalist moment. A Pair of Italian Silvered Armchairs View at Christie's Price Guide: USD$2,000 - $3,000 These scallop-shell armchairs are already a hot commodity in the auction, and it's not hard to imagine why. Would you dare to take a seat? Definitely not. These are 'looking' chairs (a concept I'm still yet to convince my partner on). They tap into the seashell décor trend we saw last year, but in a wonderfully whimsical avant-garde way. A French Giltwood Four-Panel Painted Canvas Singerie Floor Screen View at Christie's Price Guide: USD$3,000 - $5,000 A room divider or screen is one of those styling tricks that also offers a functional duty. You can use them to disguise a TV, hide clutter, or to create zones in an open-concept space — but Iris' French Giltwood painted screen is inarguably also a work of art. Honestly, I'd style it behind my bed as a headboard and pair it with simple white sheets. A Large Japanese Ceramic Vase View at Christie's Price Guide: USD$300 - $500 There is something truly meta about this large ceramic vase that depicts vases, teapots, bowls, and boxes on it. And I'm sorry to say, the latest bid has already well surpassed its expected price guide, and I'm not surprised. It would make a stunning centerpiece on any dining table or console. No florals necessary, here.

Want a more affordable way to incorporate a touch of Iris' signature aesthetic into your own home? The Iris Apfel x Ruggable collaboration is just as wonderfully eccentric, and prices start from as low as $159.