'They're the easiest way to organize an entryway' - 9 hall trees that are as good-looking as they are practical

The hall tree is a staple piece of entryway furniture that will maximize storage - here are 9 our shopping editor has her eyes on

A white hall tree
(Image credit: Future)
Oonagh Turner
By Oonagh Turner
published

Hall trees are one of the best furniture choices for an entryway, especially when you're not splurging on built-ins. Seating for putting on shoes, closed storage for everyday mess and somewhere to hang jackets? They really do work hard for their space in your entryway. 

Perfect for all that storage that needs a home in what is typically a narrow, traffic-heavy corridor, hall trees make the most of their height, giving you a home for those odd bits and pieces that gather in the entryway. 

What's more, they've got aesthetic appeal - with a sort of mudroom, countryside aesthetic, perfect for a busy family home. I'm sold, and to sell it to you too, I've found 9 top buys to snap up today from the best home decor stores

9 hall trees to buy for your entryway

An entryway hall tree
Slat Metal Entryway Bench & Hall Tree

Material: Steel
Dimensions: 40.56"W x 72.81" H x 16.31"D
Price: $212.59

With seven hooks for hanging hats, coats, keys and other accessories you need on the go, this hall tree has a slatted bench and storage across the bottom for shoes that gather. 

A hall tree
Corte hall tree

Material: Engineered wood
Dimensions: 42.5"W x 74.13"H x 18"D
Price: $419.99

Keep your home's entryway neat and organized with this white wooden hall tree. With batten board paneling, it has a distinctly traditional and rustic look about it, and I like the three drawers that line the bottom with metal cap pulls for hiding away clutter. 

A hall tree for a small entryway
Hallie entryway storage unit

Material: Steel and MDF
Dimensions: 25.75"W x 70.25"H x 12.25"D
Price: $169

For something a bit more subtle, this is perfect for those small entryways where you need to go compact. This metal structure is easy to assemble, with 9 hooks along the top, plus an MDF bench. 

A corner hall tree
Crosley corner white hall tree

Material: Wood
Dimensions: 30.5"W x 19.25"H x 72"D
Price: $191.17

If you're really lacking space, a corner hall tree might just be what you need. Making the most of an unused entryway corner with shelving and hooks to hang coats.

A wood hall tree

Material: Wood and cane
Dimensions: 46"W x 72"H x 18"D
Price: $399.99

A wooden hall tree will bring a minimalist or gentle Scandi look to your entryway. The entryway bench comes with extra storage underneath for bags or umbrellas, plus built-in drawers feature a cane design for added texture.

A light blue entryway hall tree
3 in 1 entryway hall tree

Material: Engineered wood
Dimensions: 37.8"W x 71"H x 13.5"D
Price: $189.99

A traditional hall tree with a sitting bench and five double hooks and entryway storage bench. Lightweight and durable, it's light blue colorway will bring a bright and airy color pop to your entryway. It's also available in white and black.

An entryway hall tree made of wood
Entryway coat rack umbrella stand

Material: Walnut or ash
Dimensions: 32"W x 79¼"H x 12" D
Price: $676

For something super simple, this space-friendly open shelving solution offers ample storage in a compact footprint. It's a more minimalist design that features elegantly shaped solid wood frames.

An entryway hall tree in grey
Grey wood hall tree

Material: MDF
Dimensions: 34.3"W x 68.5"H x 16.5"D
Price: $224.48

Available in black and chic grey, this hall tree combines a storage bench with four metal double hooks and two drawers for shoe storage. Its narrow depth means it's the perfect piece of furniture to snugly slot against a wall.

A hall tree with upholstered bench

Herrington hall tree with bench

Material: Oak veneer
Dimensions: 48"W x 73.25"H x 17.75"D
Price: $3,098

A guaranteed way to make your entryway feel more welcoming, this hall tree and bench combo has been upholstered for extra comfort. Perfect for a minimalist entryway, it combines fabric with a white oak veneer, and four hooks give you hanging options.

How to make the most of your space in a small entryway

It's pretty common to have a small entryway. By their nature, they are long, narrow spaces, often lacking in light. ‘In New York residential entryways are typically small intimate spaces,’ say Tal Schori and Rustam Mehta, partners at Brooklyn-based architect and interiors firm, GRT Architects. ‘They rarely accommodate more than one or two people at a time. Often entryways are tasked with doing too much and can quickly become a dumping ground.' 

Hall trees aside, there are other great ways to make the most of the tight space, making it feel more like a bright and airy entryway mudroom rather than a small, awkward space. 

'It's important to assess the size of your entryway and make sure it is not doing too much. Whatever tasks it can accommodate should be considered carefully. For instance, if you plan to hang coats in there, make sure they can be spaced generously so that even when fully occupied, the space feels comfortable and well-composed,' recommend Tal and Rustam.

'An entryway is often a chance to have some fun and be bold, but one strong design idea is enough. It should not feel busy or overcomplicated.'

What color should I paint my small entryway?

Think carefully about hallway paint colors too. Go dark and embrace the lack of light with a dramatic burgundy or stormy blue or grey shade to make an impact. Or try and get the light to flood in with a pale sage or yellow that is going to give that welcoming first impression. I like the monochromatic color scheme look in entryways, painting that trim, ceiling and molding all one color for a look that really envelops you the moment you walk into the home.

Oonagh Turner
Oonagh Turner
Livingetc content editor and design expert

Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors. 

