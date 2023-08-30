'They're the easiest way to organize an entryway' - 9 hall trees that are as good-looking as they are practical

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Hall trees are one of the best furniture choices for an entryway, especially when you're not splurging on built-ins. Seating for putting on shoes, closed storage for everyday mess and somewhere to hang jackets? They really do work hard for their space in your entryway.

Perfect for all that storage that needs a home in what is typically a narrow, traffic-heavy corridor, hall trees make the most of their height, giving you a home for those odd bits and pieces that gather in the entryway.

What's more, they've got aesthetic appeal - with a sort of mudroom, countryside aesthetic, perfect for a busy family home. I'm sold, and to sell it to you too, I've found 9 top buys to snap up today from the best home decor stores.

9 hall trees to buy for your entryway

How to make the most of your space in a small entryway It's pretty common to have a small entryway. By their nature, they are long, narrow spaces, often lacking in light. ‘In New York residential entryways are typically small intimate spaces,’ say Tal Schori and Rustam Mehta, partners at Brooklyn-based architect and interiors firm, GRT Architects. ‘They rarely accommodate more than one or two people at a time. Often entryways are tasked with doing too much and can quickly become a dumping ground.' Hall trees aside, there are other great ways to make the most of the tight space, making it feel more like a bright and airy entryway mudroom rather than a small, awkward space. 'It's important to assess the size of your entryway and make sure it is not doing too much. Whatever tasks it can accommodate should be considered carefully. For instance, if you plan to hang coats in there, make sure they can be spaced generously so that even when fully occupied, the space feels comfortable and well-composed,' recommend Tal and Rustam. 'An entryway is often a chance to have some fun and be bold, but one strong design idea is enough. It should not feel busy or overcomplicated.'