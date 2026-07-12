In case you missed it, going to the cinema is back in 2026. And as much as the calibre of cinematography lately has been a massive drawcard, I'd be lying if I said getting to watch the big screen while fully reclined isn't also appealing. Recreating that same feeling at home seems like a good idea in theory, but the reality of most reclining sofas is far from ideal.

The problem is that recliner sofas typically tend to be high-backed, bulky, and made of leather (or leather alternatives) with built-in cupholders and other tech-y features. And while I won't argue that they often comfortable, when it comes to style they're significantly lacking. Recently, though, I came across Habitat's Reggie Fabric 3-Seater Recliner Sofa, and if it hadn't have had the word in its name, I might never have realized its reclining potential.

Rather than a high-back, which would be too overwhelming in a small living room like mine, the beige sofa is a standard height with hidden headrests which fold up and down independantly to the footrests which also raise and lower. It's also upholstered in a corduroy fabric, a perfect, snuggly alternative if you don't like the squeakiness of leather. And, with only one small button on the side of the arms, it certainly passes as regular sleek, modern sofa.

Habitat Reggie Fabric 3 Seater Recliner Sofa in Beige £930 at Habitat UK While they may be more comfortable, I'm simply not prepared to completely sacrifice looks when it comes to my sofa. But forget what you think you know about recliners; this one is surprisingly stylish. It has a low back and adjustable headrests, which make it sleek yet practical. Both seats recline independently, and when it’s not reclined, it comfortably seats three people. And whilst it’s not the cheapest, less than £1,000 for a reclining sofa is still a pretty good deal. Reviews are very strong too, with four five-star reviews praising its comfort and looks. However, one does helpfully flag: "I’m 5ft 7” and it reclines enough for me but I think a 6ft person might struggle with the leg length extension."



Recliner alternatives are on the rise in 2026, and these days it's pretty common to find living room seating that secretly conceals kick-out functions, added head support, and extensions.

But nothing will be as comfortable as the real-deal recline, and surprisingly, after making this discovery, I went on to find a few other stylish reclining sofas you can shop. Here are my favorites.

Barker and Stonehouse Montgomery 2.5 Power Seater and Headrest £1,595 at Barker & Stonehouse Reclining aside, this is just a really good-looking sofa. Its plumpness and burnt sienna color (although it's available in eight others) feels perfectly on trend for 2026, and the fact it reclines only adds to the appeal. Plus, the subtle control pad even has charging ports. It’s modern, sleek, and best of all, comfortable. Habitat Reggie Fabric Recliner Chair in Beige £415 at Habitat UK If you like the sound of the Habitat Reggie Sofa but can't quite squeeze it into your space, it's also available as an armchair. Featuring all the same perks as the sofa, this style has seven reviews (all five stars), with comments like "can't fault it" and "I like how the headrest can be put to different levels for comfort." John Lewis Unwind Large 3 Seater Power Recliner Sofa in Natural Chenille £1,199.20 at John Lewis If you liked the color of the Habitat sofa, but corduroy isn’t for you, you might want to consider this chenille sofa from John Lewis. Though less durable than corduroy, chenille offers a smoother, simpler, and velvety finish. Yes, it comes at a higher price, but it looks more premium. Castlery Jaron Performance Fabric Recliner 3 Seater Sofa £1,979 at Castlery UK Another ridiculously good looking reclining sofa, Castlery's Jaron sofa is currently on sale, and comes in few different configurations, including as an armchair. You can choose between a slim or wide arm, and whether you want one or both sides to recline, which is a nice level of customization. Storeaway Torren 3 Seater Storage Arm Power Recliner Sofa £1,199 at dfs.co.uk This curvy, espresso-velvet recliner sofa blends retro with the practicality and technology of modern sofas. Not only does it have subtle buttons on the inside arm of the sofa, but it also has pull-out, hidden storage. The standard version is powered by mains electricity, but if you want your living room to look extra neat, you can upgrade it to run on rechargeable batteries. Plus, it comes in 16 other colors. Dunelm Zaria Boxy Basketweave Power Recliner 3 Seater Sofa £1,249 at Dunelm Not the best, but also not the worst, I picked this reclining sofa because it's got a nice sleek silhouette, while the 'neutral' basketweave fabric would work in most interiors. It's worth noting that the back and footrest movement are simultaneous (which could be good or bad), and it fits three people comfortably.

While seats that recline are all well and good, there's another movement you shouldn't overlook in seating: swivel chairs. A simple spin has the power to completely open up a space, adding engagement and interest to a room.

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