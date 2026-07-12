This Surprisingly Stylish Habitat Reclining Sofa Proves That Comfort Doesn't Have to Come at the Cost of Good Looks — And It's Well-Priced, too

Forget the dated leather recliners of yesteryear — getting comfortable in front of the TV just got an upgrade

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a white cord reclining sofa design
(Image credit: Habitat)

In case you missed it, going to the cinema is back in 2026. And as much as the calibre of cinematography lately has been a massive drawcard, I'd be lying if I said getting to watch the big screen while fully reclined isn't also appealing. Recreating that same feeling at home seems like a good idea in theory, but the reality of most reclining sofas is far from ideal.

The problem is that recliner sofas typically tend to be high-backed, bulky, and made of leather (or leather alternatives) with built-in cupholders and other tech-y features. And while I won't argue that they often comfortable, when it comes to style they're significantly lacking. Recently, though, I came across Habitat's Reggie Fabric 3-Seater Recliner Sofa, and if it hadn't have had the word in its name, I might never have realized its reclining potential.

Rather than a high-back, which would be too overwhelming in a small living room like mine, the beige sofa is a standard height with hidden headrests which fold up and down independantly to the footrests which also raise and lower. It's also upholstered in a corduroy fabric, a perfect, snuggly alternative if you don't like the squeakiness of leather. And, with only one small button on the side of the arms, it certainly passes as regular sleek, modern sofa.

Recliner alternatives are on the rise in 2026, and these days it's pretty common to find living room seating that secretly conceals kick-out functions, added head support, and extensions.

But nothing will be as comfortable as the real-deal recline, and surprisingly, after making this discovery, I went on to find a few other stylish reclining sofas you can shop. Here are my favorites.

While seats that recline are all well and good, there's another movement you shouldn't overlook in seating: swivel chairs. A simple spin has the power to completely open up a space, adding engagement and interest to a room.

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Annalise Smith
Annalise Smith
Contributing Writer

Annalise Smith is a news and features writer with a passion for design, interiors, and food. One of her favorite places to dine is Restoration Hardware, where one can explore the luxurious showrooms after a meal. Having grown up watching Homes Under the Hammer, Annalise continues to enjoy seeing home and furniture renovations on social media and in magazines. She is currently completing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City St George’s and has written for Time Out, The Grocer, and Disegno Journal.