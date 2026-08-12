You'll Never Guess Where This Expensive-Looking 'Drape' Armchair Is From (and Good News, It's Not Actually Expensive)

Got an awkward gap that an armchair would fit perfectly? For this price, you don't have to feel guilty about never actually sitting on it

Emma Breislin&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
living room with fabric armchair with timber legs, yellow tiled side table with blue lamp, green nesting coffee table on patterned rug in front of yellow velvet sofa with brown and white cushions
(Image credit: Habitat)

My name is Emma Breislin, and I love chairs. Big chairs, weird-looking chairs, sink-in-me chairs, chairs designed just for looking at. If space wasn't a limitation in my home, I shudder to think how many chairs I might own. And after recently spotting this new Drape Fabric Armchair from Habitat, it would safely be one more.

Whether it's something that you'll actually sit on every day, or a piece that — be honest — is styled in a corner of your bedroom/living room/study to fill a gap or more for looks than anything else, you'd be surprised how expensive an accent chair can be. That's what really impressed me about Habitat's new £275 design, with its 'draped' fabric seat and solid oak frame. Close one eye, and you could almost convince me it's from the likes of Soho Home.

Plus, the combination of the foam seat and fiber-filled cushion is a reliably comfortable one, and while it's got a stylish low-profile, the seat is definitely deep enough to add another cushion to the back to sink into. The product listing notes it's part of the 'Drape Collection', and while I can't see anything else yet, you bet I'll be keeping an eye on this style.

But, perhaps more excitingly, this wasn't the only design-y accent chair Habitat dropped in its latest release (believe it or not, autumn and the 'cozy season' are fast approaching).

Below are two other styles I spied from Habitat, along with some other sub-£300 armchairs I would absolutely pick up from the high street if only I had the space in my house.

Got something specific in mind that you didn't see here? Try reaching out to our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists, who can source personalized products just for you, and help you style them in your home.

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Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.