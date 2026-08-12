My name is Emma Breislin, and I love chairs. Big chairs, weird-looking chairs, sink-in-me chairs, chairs designed just for looking at. If space wasn't a limitation in my home, I shudder to think how many chairs I might own. And after recently spotting this new Drape Fabric Armchair from Habitat, it would safely be one more.

Whether it's something that you'll actually sit on every day, or a piece that — be honest — is styled in a corner of your bedroom/living room/study to fill a gap or more for looks than anything else, you'd be surprised how expensive an accent chair can be. That's what really impressed me about Habitat's new £275 design, with its 'draped' fabric seat and solid oak frame. Close one eye, and you could almost convince me it's from the likes of Soho Home.

Plus, the combination of the foam seat and fiber-filled cushion is a reliably comfortable one, and while it's got a stylish low-profile, the seat is definitely deep enough to add another cushion to the back to sink into. The product listing notes it's part of the 'Drape Collection', and while I can't see anything else yet, you bet I'll be keeping an eye on this style.

Habitat Drape Fabric Armchair in Natural £275 at Habitat UK The fabric is polyester, which isn't the best, but will be durable and not something you'll likely notice from a distance anyway. The only assembly required is attaching the feet, so that's easy enough, and delivery starts at just £9.95.



But, perhaps more excitingly, this wasn't the only design-y accent chair Habitat dropped in its latest release (believe it or not, autumn and the 'cozy season' are fast approaching).

Below are two other styles I spied from Habitat, along with some other sub-£300 armchairs I would absolutely pick up from the high street if only I had the space in my house.

Habitat Vinny Fabric Armchair in Khaki £235 at Habitat UK The shape, the checks, the warm color palette, the price — I'm not sure what I love most about this structured armchair, also new to Habitat. I'd style two opposite a neutral sofa in a living room, adding a bit of personality without overwhelming the space. You could also tone it down (or up) by styling a colored cushion on it; I'm thinking either a chocolate brown or cobalt blue. Habitat Cub Fabric Swivel Chair in Brown £199 at Habitat UK A swivel accent chair should never be overlooked — they completely open up a floorplan. Swivel one way for intimate conversations, and the other for a more sociable layout. Plus, it means you don't have to point all your furniture towards at TV in the living room, which, I know it's practical, but it's a bit of a design ick. John Lewis Elephant Armchair in Natural Bouclé £249 at John Lewis I could see this armchair in the corner of a kids' bedroom, primed for story time, but I could also see it in the living room of your quirky-cool friend, too. It's hard to mistake the elephant-inspired silhouette, but isn't that what makes it so playful? It's also available in a deep green bouclé fabric. DUSK Marseille Armchair in Latte £155 at Dusk.com If you particularly like Habitat's Drape Armchair, this style from DUSK feels like a close match, but for much less. Completely fabric-covered, its swooping curves would be perfectly placed in a living room with lots of straight lines, helping to soften the space. It's currently discounted down from £245 and is selling fast. Dunelm Amina Olive Chenille Ball Foot Tub Chair £169 at Dunelm I can't be the only one still not over ball feet on furniture. This sweet armchair might not be as cozy to cuddle up in, but it would look great for those empty corners of your room. And for just £169, you don't have to feel guilty about it, either. It currently has 11 reviews (10 are 5-star), with comments like "looks fantastic," "really impressed," and "easy to assemble." John Lewis Hoxton Armchair in Chocolate Chenille £349 at John Lewis Okay, okay, this one is technically over £300 but only just, and look how beautiful it is — I had to include it. Combining two of the biggest trends right now (chocolate and chrome), its looping frame is so sleek; it just oozes taste. No surprise, every review is 5-star, with people praising its comfort, style, and price. "I'm not surprised that it kept selling out," writes one.

Got something specific in mind that you didn't see here? Try reaching out to our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists, who can source personalized products just for you, and help you style them in your home.

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