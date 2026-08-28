"I've Gone All Summer Without Proper Garden Chairs, but It Landed Me a Great Deal" — Our Editor's Tip? Don't Wait Until Next Year, Buy Your Garden Furniture Now

The summer may be over, but there's no better time to buy your garden furniture than right now

Maya Glantz&#039;s avatar
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Rear garden of Smac Studio&#039;s renovated Art Deco home, featuring a pink checkerboard pool, lush mature trees and contemporary outdoor living spaces that seamlessly connect with the house.
(Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Smac Studio )

As summer draws to an end, I know that spending money on your garden is the last thing on your mind. But if you're willing to hear me out, it could actually be the smartest move you'll make this year.

The thing with the best garden furniture is once you've bought it, you've got it for life. So while the long summer days may be behind us, there are many more to come. And instead of putting it off until June rolls around again (when you'll have to fight with the masses to get your hands on an overpriced garden sofa that won't even arrive until August), why not think smarter and make your purchases now, right when everything's going on sale. Not only will you get a far better deal, but it won't be a problem if it takes a while to arrive, as is so often the case.

And if you don't trust me, take it from Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf, who just bought himself a gorgeous set of Swyft Outdoor Armchairs for 50% off. He may have suffered through the summer without proper garden seating, but now he's sorted and didn't have to break the bank to do it. "Realistically, going all summer without proper garden chairs wasn't ideal, but we made it through with a combination of dining chairs and folding stools, and in the end, it landed me a great deal," he says. "I just bought these armchairs from Swyft, and they're £200 cheaper now than they were in the middle of summer, and that's just one deal of many similar ones around right now."

But as I said, it's certainly not the only garden furniture on sale right now. Here are some other hot deals you won't want to miss.


Once you've got your hands on a new set of garden furniture to enjoy next summer, you may want to spend some time thinking about your garden storage. If you want to make sure your furniture will last you for years, you need to make sure you're storing it right, and our experts have plenty of ideas for storage that's as stylish as it is practical.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.