"I've Gone All Summer Without Proper Garden Chairs, but It Landed Me a Great Deal" — Our Editor's Tip? Don't Wait Until Next Year, Buy Your Garden Furniture Now
The summer may be over, but there's no better time to buy your garden furniture than right now
As summer draws to an end, I know that spending money on your garden is the last thing on your mind. But if you're willing to hear me out, it could actually be the smartest move you'll make this year.
The thing with the best garden furniture is once you've bought it, you've got it for life. So while the long summer days may be behind us, there are many more to come. And instead of putting it off until June rolls around again (when you'll have to fight with the masses to get your hands on an overpriced garden sofa that won't even arrive until August), why not think smarter and make your purchases now, right when everything's going on sale. Not only will you get a far better deal, but it won't be a problem if it takes a while to arrive, as is so often the case.
And if you don't trust me, take it from Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf, who just bought himself a gorgeous set of Swyft Outdoor Armchairs for 50% off. He may have suffered through the summer without proper garden seating, but now he's sorted and didn't have to break the bank to do it. "Realistically, going all summer without proper garden chairs wasn't ideal, but we made it through with a combination of dining chairs and folding stools, and in the end, it landed me a great deal," he says. "I just bought these armchairs from Swyft, and they're £200 cheaper now than they were in the middle of summer, and that's just one deal of many similar ones around right now."
Neutral, modern, and stylish, it's no surprise that these were the garden chairs of choice for Livingetc's king of minimalism. While the aluminium frame may seem rigid, the design, with its low-slung, wide seat, counteracts any formality, offering a cool, laid-back style, inviting you to sit back and relax in the sun.
Curved edges and a light taupe finish further add to this easy elegance, keeping the chair feeling soft despite its sturdiness. The simple, slatted style would also look great on a small patio or balcony, as well as a larger outdoor space.
Sold as a set of two, and currently available for £200 less than the original price, these are a very worthy investment. They're also super lightweight and stackable, so you won't struggle to store them over the winter months.
But as I said, it's certainly not the only garden furniture on sale right now. Here are some other hot deals you won't want to miss.
20% Off
Who said creating an outdoor living room has to be difficult? This set does all the hard work for you, so all you're left to do is add some decorative touches, and you're good to go.
15% Off
Chic enough to be in your formal dining room, but durable enough to sit in your garden, this outdoor dining chair is the perfect way to elevate your outdoor dining setup.
81.7% Off
At over 80% off, you'll struggle to find a better deal than this, and it doesn't hurt that it's on something so stylish, too. The curved pattern adds simple elegance that works perfectly with the bright, white finish. I especially love how it looks styled with a striped outdoor cushion, very country club-chic.
17.5% Off
Boho isn't over; it's just taken on a new form. Grown-up boho style is all about woven finishes, natural materials, and thoughtful pops of color, and for the perfect boho garden, this glass-topped braided coffee table should be at the top of your wish list.
67.5% Off
Another impressive deal: you'll save over 60% on this gorgeous striped ceramic table if you buy it now. The shiny glaze brings a cool, Mediterranean garden feel to the design, and the pale pink and sky blue combo contrast beautifully.
17.5% Off
I, for one, believe that rattan outdoor furniture will always be a good move, especially when it's done in a cool, modern way, like this lounge chair. Ideal for small gardens, the accompanying footstool can easily be tucked beneath the chair when not in use.
50% Off
Another winner from Swyft, this lovely, cushioned chair set serves up equal measures of comfort and style, for an outdoor seating spot you'll never tire of. The frame is built from acacia wood, one of the best woods for outdoor furniture, while the accompanying cushions are made from waterproof materials.
25% Off
Castlery's signature, luxurious style, but at a slightly more manageable price point, there's no better time than now to treat your modern garden to a premium outdoor sofa. The solid teak frame pairs beautifully with the rest of the Rio range, so if you were thinking of investing in a full lounge setup, this is the one to choose.
50.2% Off
But if you're more into the laid-back luxury of beach club-style outdoor furniture, there's no place better than Soho Home. Of course, though, with luxury design comes a luxury price tag, which is exactly why we always recommend waiting for your favorites, like this chic dining chair, to go on sale.
Once you've got your hands on a new set of garden furniture to enjoy next summer, you may want to spend some time thinking about your garden storage. If you want to make sure your furniture will last you for years, you need to make sure you're storing it right, and our experts have plenty of ideas for storage that's as stylish as it is practical.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.