Trend Experts Just Revealed 2025's Most Exhilarating Outdoor Color Trend — Here's How to Shop Teal

2025's garden color of the year has been revealed. With the seasons changing and the inevitable need to stay ahead of upcoming design trends, we're here to share what you can do to bring color into your garden's landscape, with style in mind.

We've put our ear to the garden floor, and there seem to be whispers of the hue that's deemed to reign in design-forward backyards. Dopamine-inducing teal takes the crown for the color of the year, and we're here for it. Garden color schemes are ever-evolving, and to see a serene yet snappy hue like teal become the front-runner is a satisfying revelation.

If you're keen to learn more about this color, stay ahead of the curve and display it in your garden — here's how you can get the look.

Garden Color of the Year

When I first came across Garden Media's 2025 Garden Trends Report, I must admit that I instinctively skipped to the color reveal. It's safe to say I was pleased at the sight of teal being crowned the garden color of the year.

"It aligns with evolving wellness trends, offering a calming effect that is as sophisticated as soothing," writes the report author. "Whether applied sparingly or used as a bold statement piece, this color complements a modern palette that includes shades of blue, green, brown, orange, and gold, making it a versatile choice for any setting."

Minimalism will always be relevant to outdoor and indoor atmospheres. Still, the happy medium that is being struck between this pared-down palette and focal maximalist color schemes offers the best of both worlds.

Take teal, for instance. When peppered with light variations of this bluish-green color, you can let your inner minimalist dwell in the embrace of this calming hue. Or you can commit completely to the color and pair its saturated shades with bold colors for a more dramatic finish. Either way, the color is yours to own.

And if you're looking for retail inspiration to shop the trend — voila. We've got you covered.

Pretty Plants

Poise Planters

Wonderous Watering Cans

Fabulous Furniture

Passionate Paint

Now, you can take the teal trend to the next level and let it come to life in the confines of your home garden. Whether you showcase this garden color via your furniture and decor or through the paint coating of your fence and trim, the color is yours to play with.

To prevent any sort of color clash and ensure that your gardenscape is an oasis of style, we recommend sparsing in colors that go with teal. That way you can let teal take center stage without losing its charm to the colors that surround it.

With the right color palette and a touch of intentional fashioning, we have no doubt that your garden will soon be something of a Monet painting — artfully picturesque and tantalizingly teal.