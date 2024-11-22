Trend Experts Just Revealed 2025's Most Exhilarating Outdoor Color Trend — Here's How to Shop Teal
Be the trendsetter in your neighborhood and drip your backyard out in this refreshingly exciting hue
2025's garden color of the year has been revealed. With the seasons changing and the inevitable need to stay ahead of upcoming design trends, we're here to share what you can do to bring color into your garden's landscape, with style in mind.
We've put our ear to the garden floor, and there seem to be whispers of the hue that's deemed to reign in design-forward backyards. Dopamine-inducing teal takes the crown for the color of the year, and we're here for it. Garden color schemes are ever-evolving, and to see a serene yet snappy hue like teal become the front-runner is a satisfying revelation.
If you're keen to learn more about this color, stay ahead of the curve and display it in your garden — here's how you can get the look.
Garden Color of the Year
When I first came across Garden Media's 2025 Garden Trends Report, I must admit that I instinctively skipped to the color reveal. It's safe to say I was pleased at the sight of teal being crowned the garden color of the year.
"It aligns with evolving wellness trends, offering a calming effect that is as sophisticated as soothing," writes the report author. "Whether applied sparingly or used as a bold statement piece, this color complements a modern palette that includes shades of blue, green, brown, orange, and gold, making it a versatile choice for any setting."
Minimalism will always be relevant to outdoor and indoor atmospheres. Still, the happy medium that is being struck between this pared-down palette and focal maximalist color schemes offers the best of both worlds.
Take teal, for instance. When peppered with light variations of this bluish-green color, you can let your inner minimalist dwell in the embrace of this calming hue. Or you can commit completely to the color and pair its saturated shades with bold colors for a more dramatic finish. Either way, the color is yours to own.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
And if you're looking for retail inspiration to shop the trend — voila. We've got you covered.
Pretty Plants
Price: $31
Height: 9 in - 12 in
When it comes to fluffy foliage that instantly prettifies a space, you can't go wrong with an array of ornamental grass. And with this Festuca Beyond Blue™ Ornamental Fescue from Jackson & Perkins, you can stick to the teal palette.
Price: $11
Height: 4 in
Succulents are a brilliant starter plant for beginner gardeners. And this Senecio Blue Chalk Sticks Succulent from Amazon is one of the best succulents for indoors, easy to care for and strikingly stunning for your houseplant collection.
Poise Planters
Price: $24
Size: 6"
If you'd rather repot your existing plants into color-matched planters, then we recommend getting your hands on this Drippy Ceramic Tulip Planter from Anthropologie (ASAP).
Price: $60
Size: 10"
Nowadays, you can fetch yourself a beautiful planter without having to frequent nurseries and garden stores. And this Olly & Rose Ceramic Plant from Amazon is absolute proof.
Wonderous Watering Cans
Price: $68
Dimensions: 9” H, 7 ”W, 11” L
Interspersing trending colors doesn't have to be all focal foliage and pretty planters. This transition of color can also be accomplished via gardening tools like this Colorful Watering Can from Anthropologie.
Price: $34
Capacity: 32 oz
Ever since my cursor landed on this Modern Sprout Handcrafted Watering Can from Amazon, it was want at first sight (or maybe even need). Sleek in form and so splendidly teal, it's a purchase that's easily justified.
Fabulous Furniture
Price: $168
Dimensions: 17.75"H, 13.75"D
Etched with intricate floral motifs, this Mabel Ceramic Side Table from Anthropologie is the decorative teal accent that will bring you compliments by the handful.
Price: $280
Includes: 2 Chairs + 1 Side Table
This Yoshida Modern Seating Group from Wayfair is a three-piece set that will weather the elements and elevate your patio ambiance all at once. Consider it the hit of dopamine decor your backyard needs.
Passionate Paint
Price: $52
Quantity: 750 ml
'Vardo' or No.288 from Farrow & Ball is a rich teal shade of exterior paint made for gorgeously colored wood and metal for added curb appeal that's uniquely trendy.
Price: $134
Quantity: 1 Gallon
'Tame Teal' is true to its name and the ideal swatch for people who prefer a touch of color that's neither overstimulating nor underwhelming to fences, front doors, or trim.
Now, you can take the teal trend to the next level and let it come to life in the confines of your home garden. Whether you showcase this garden color via your furniture and decor or through the paint coating of your fence and trim, the color is yours to play with.
To prevent any sort of color clash and ensure that your gardenscape is an oasis of style, we recommend sparsing in colors that go with teal. That way you can let teal take center stage without losing its charm to the colors that surround it.
With the right color palette and a touch of intentional fashioning, we have no doubt that your garden will soon be something of a Monet painting — artfully picturesque and tantalizingly teal.
Amiya is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
-
-
Sleep in Luxury — 5 Bed Sheet Brands That Top Hotels Use, and Where You Can Snap Them Up
Want to bring style into your bedroom? Here, experts share top hotel bedding buys
By Cheyenne Brown Published
-
Champagne Taste, Beer Budget — Where to Shop for Affordable Alternatives to High-End Bedding Brands
I have expensive taste and a zero-tolerance policy for anything that feels cheap. Here’s where to shop for bedding that looks and feels far more expensive than it actually is
By Julia Demer Published
-
Sleep in Luxury — 5 Bed Sheet Brands That Top Hotels Use, and Where You Can Snap Them Up
Want to bring style into your bedroom? Here, experts share top hotel bedding buys
By Cheyenne Brown Published
-
I Found These Chic Kitchen Paper Towel Holders, and They’re Perfect for Staying Organized This Hosting Season
It's time to make organization stylish again, and let's not forget the smallest of details — paper towels! Here are a few must-have items I found while on my shopping journey
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
When to Stop Planting Spring Bulbs — A Professional Says to Do it This Month, for Brighter Blooms Next Year
Expert advice on what you should do to get the best out of your plants
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
9 Decorating Decisions Making Your Home Look Cheap — Avoid These Interior Faux Pas to Retain the Charm of Your Space
If you're worried about dulling the elegance of your home, here are some common mistakes interior designers caution against
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to Water Air Plants — Clever Watering Tips to Help Your Beloved Houseplants Thrive
Expert tips on what you need to do to grow healthy, flourishing plants
By Jacky Parker Published
-
5 Fail-Proof Ways to Stop Your Rugs From Sliding — And Clever Buys to Keep Them Flat, Too
Avoid casualties and messy rug styling with these brilliant expert-approved tips that guarantee perfectly in-place floor coverings every time
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Festive and Bright — We're Sure Holly Plants Will Elevate Your Christmas Decor, Here's How You Can Grow Your Own
Expert tips on how you can care for this ravishing houseplant in your home this holiday season
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to Draft-Proof Windows — 6 Stylish Solutions to Banish Cold Spots From Your Home
Save yourself the trouble of increasing your heating and shuddering by windows with these expert tips
By Amiya Baratan Published