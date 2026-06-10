A Statement-Making Sofa Bed That'll Even Squeeze Into Small Living Rooms? Okay, I'm Listening
Folding out into a single bed, this sleek (and surprisingly affordable) sofa bed is way more than what meets the eye
The words ‘sofa bed’ do not exactly evoke ideas of glamour, not unless the sofa bed in question comes with a four-figure price tag. Too often, sofa beds feel temporary and purely practical, and too, too often, affordability comes at the expense of taste.
But Dunelm's new Miko Sofa Bed stopped my scroll almost instantly. Not just thanks to its vibrant burnt orange colorway, but its gentle curves feel like a modern take on a 70s classic. As a sofa, its shapely silhouette would stand alone as a statement in your living room — but at night, when it folds out into a comfortable, single-sized bed, that's when it really shines.
The fact that it's a single bed, not the typical double, shouldn't be seen as a drawback, either. It means it can squeeze into small living rooms. And, of course, then there's the fact that it only costs £699. It's ideal if you're on the hunt for a sofa bed that doesn't require you to compromise on style or budget.
For a subtle look, Dunelm's Miko sofa bed also comes in a soft taupe, which is certainly timeless and more versatile. But there is a warmth and depth that could only come from the burnt orange shade. For me, it is undeniably more compelling and would anchor a room much better.
It’s plush, with its foam-and-fiber cushioning, and looks to be quite supportive — it's so chunky you could never quite picture it as a sofa bed, but with its clic-clac mechanism, it folds backwards and transforms into a comfortable single bed without needing to take up triple the floor space.
The debate over day beds versus sofa beds has long persisted. While a daybed offers a stylish, simple solution for hosting guests, sofa beds arguably provide a more comfortable alternative. But setting up some sofa beds can often prove a battle — you never quite know which pole to pull and how hard to lift; they are notoriously difficult to operate.
If you like the appeal of Dunelm’s simple sofa bed design, but aren’t so keen on the style, here are some alternatives — no foldaways here — that I think might have you double-checking you haven’t misread the price because they really do look way more expensive than they are.
This John Lewis sofa bed has a stricter silhouette but is no less inviting. It’s effortlessly chic with its deep rust coloring and slender metal legs. If you’re tall, a sofa bed can feel like your worst nightmare, but one reviewer notes it’s “comfortable enough for a full night's sleep for a 6ft 2" man.”
I’m loving the warmer-toned sofa beds — and this one looks impossibly comfortable. It’s soft velvet, offering a familiar feel, and the legless look is low-profile and relaxed. It’s worth noting the bed stands at only 36cm tall, so it might be quite low-down, depending on who is sleeping on it.
IKEA's three-seater in grey-beige is gorgeously understated. Turning it into a sofa bed doesn’t require any effort — simply move the pillows around and lounge. Part of IKEA's PS 2026 collection, the quilted pattern is the perfect addition to a contemporary living room.
This sumptuous sofa bed is upholstered in beautiful bouclé. The armrests fold out, and the backrest folds backward to create an enveloping cloud of comfort. If this dark gray isn't for you, they also stock a lighter gray, or lean into the color aesthetics of the moment with the earthy green.
Finding a sofa bed that is easy to set up is more important than you might realize. But finding one that already looks good makes styling your sofa bed even easier, so last-minute, late-night guests are nothing to stress about.
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Harriet is a news and features journalist covering arts, culture, and lifestyle. She is currently completing her master’s degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, and has written for publications such as The Mirror, OK!, Stylist and Diva Magazine, covering everything from garden design to current fashion crazes. When she’s not writing, you can find her painting, drawing or rummaging through antique shops for vintage trinkets to add to her room. Her design tastes were shaped by her Danish aunt’s Scandi serenity, and having spent a year living in France, she has a soft spot for Parisian decor, whether it be floor-to-ceiling windows or ornate mirrors. She's often looking for ways to blend these influences with her love for Cornish charm in any space she gets her hands on.