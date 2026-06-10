The words ‘sofa bed’ do not exactly evoke ideas of glamour, not unless the sofa bed in question comes with a four-figure price tag. Too often, sofa beds feel temporary and purely practical, and too, too often, affordability comes at the expense of taste.

But Dunelm's new Miko Sofa Bed stopped my scroll almost instantly. Not just thanks to its vibrant burnt orange colorway, but its gentle curves feel like a modern take on a 70s classic. As a sofa, its shapely silhouette would stand alone as a statement in your living room — but at night, when it folds out into a comfortable, single-sized bed, that's when it really shines.

The fact that it's a single bed, not the typical double, shouldn't be seen as a drawback, either. It means it can squeeze into small living rooms. And, of course, then there's the fact that it only costs £699. It's ideal if you're on the hunt for a sofa bed that doesn't require you to compromise on style or budget.

Dunelm Miko Velvet 3 Seater Clic Clac Single Sofa Bed £699 at Dunelm For a subtle look, Dunelm's Miko sofa bed also comes in a soft taupe, which is certainly timeless and more versatile. But there is a warmth and depth that could only come from the burnt orange shade. For me, it is undeniably more compelling and would anchor a room much better. It’s plush, with its foam-and-fiber cushioning, and looks to be quite supportive — it's so chunky you could never quite picture it as a sofa bed, but with its clic-clac mechanism, it folds backwards and transforms into a comfortable single bed without needing to take up triple the floor space.





The debate over day beds versus sofa beds has long persisted. While a daybed offers a stylish, simple solution for hosting guests, sofa beds arguably provide a more comfortable alternative. But setting up some sofa beds can often prove a battle — you never quite know which pole to pull and how hard to lift; they are notoriously difficult to operate.

If you like the appeal of Dunelm’s simple sofa bed design, but aren’t so keen on the style, here are some alternatives — no foldaways here — that I think might have you double-checking you haven’t misread the price because they really do look way more expensive than they are.

Finding a sofa bed that is easy to set up is more important than you might realize. But finding one that already looks good makes styling your sofa bed even easier, so last-minute, late-night guests are nothing to stress about.

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