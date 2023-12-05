'It Makes Your Entire Space Feel Curated' - Designer Tricks to Decorate For the Holidays and Still Look Chic
Award-winning designer Dan Mazzarini shares his thoughts on the holiday neutrals trend and divulged some best practices for those looking to try their hand
When it comes to holiday colors, red and green have the market cornered. It's a Christmas tale as old as time, a love story for the ages, one that has informed nearly every piece of festive decor for decades. Of course, other shades and hues — like this year's bright pinks and deep purples — often peek their heads through now and then, adding a surprise third element to an otherwise expected annual pairing. But, for the most part, red and green prevail.
Enter: neutrals, the perfect Christmas decorating solution for the minimalist and bright color-averse. Rather than leaning on the traditional (and at times artificial) holiday tones, why not experiment with a clean, design-minded, but nonetheless festive palette inspired by timeless shades that endure year-round and never go out of style? Of course, you can still work in those reds and greens — but the shades should be a bit different. Deeper, richer, and more organic.
Neutral holiday decor is great because "you won't feel like you have to take it down by January 1st!" designer Dan Mazzarini, creative director at ARCHIVE, tells Livingetc. It can also "make your entire space feel curated with just a few touches. Buffalo plaid can feel jarring in your bedroom, but woven blankets and natural garland are an extension of your everyday decor."
Designer Dan Mazzarini has over 20 years experience of creating award-wining decor - he is the principle and creative director at BHDM Design. His studio works on projects in California, New York and everywhere in between. He also runs Archive by Dan Mazzarini, a portal for incredible interiors inspiration.
How can I decorate with neutrals while still feeling festive?
We get it — at first blush, neutral holiday decor + peak festivity might feel somewhat mutually exclusive. Of course, that's where you're wrong.
"Think natural and neutral when you shop for your decor," Dan suggests. "Pick out colors you’d see in pine trees, for instance – hints of deep forest green and wood tones rather than some of the brighter, more artificial-leaning options."
And you can even work hints of traditional red into the mix, as well. Just be cognizant of how you're doing so. "Yes to red berries, no to red ribbon," Dan advises.
Otherwise, "warm jewel tones – think merlots and plum – are great to pair with a cozy neutral palette," he adds. "I also love a copper, double-face satin ribbon on wreaths. Still neutral, but festive and sophisticated."
So if you're feeling ready to dive headfirst into the neutral decor, Dan's fabulous advice in mind ... shop our official Livingetc edit from the best home decor stores below, which even includes a few selections endorsed by Dan himself.
The Livingetc edit of neutral holiday decor
40% off
Price: $47.40
This handcrafted iron Christmas wreath features a distressed brass finish that compliments ANY modern holiday motif. This would even work as an accent piece in early fall given the gold tones.
30% off
Price: $14
Charming and festive, this teeny brown tree warms up your mantle with its organic brown color and fulsome brush branches.
DESIGNER PICK
Price: $78
A wooden Christmas garland adds a rustic and natural edge that matches nearly any color, pattern, or vibe. Dan even highlighted this one from Lulu and Georgia as one of his favorite neutral holiday pieces of the season.
20% off
Price: $559.20
While almost explicitly a piece of holiday decor, this champagne-colored faux tree from CB2 keeps with the neutral theme. Golden flocked branches and festive white lights add a luxurious glow.
30% off
Price: $30.80
Scent can change the way a room is perceived — it's that important. This Capri Blue reed diffuser will surely leave a lasting impression, but it's the dark green container, festive yet versatile, that steals the show.
Price: $99
A fantastical take on a commonly memorialized creature, this striking candleholder plays triple-duty as both a piece of decor, a centerpiece, and a source of light.
Price: $69
Serve up festive snacks and cocktails for years to come with this versatile tray, crafted from durable mango wood. And though it might be fashioned in the shape of a pine tree, it would still work year-round as part of the serving arsenal at your cabin or lakehouse. Maybe.
DESIGNER PICK
Price: $138
The best part of this faux cypress garland (also selected by Dan) is that it almost looks as though you harvested the whole thing yourself. Adorned with rustic pinecones and bountiful stems of berries, it's the perfect touch of greenery for a neutral holiday scene.
30% off
Price: $48 (3"x3.5")
Fear not when "lighting" this flickering flameless candle "fashioned" out of natural birch. For times when you'd like the glow to last well into the night (but not all night, of course), a timer option lets you control the situation even when asleep.
Price: $128
Branches of fresh Western Noble Fir and Golden Thread Juniper are finished with wheels of dried lime and orange in this fragrant wreath from Anthropologie. Even on the dreariest of winter days, such a beautifully-adorned arrangement should certainly add a little sun.
Price: $49
It's not the holidays without a plush throw, but it isn't winter without one, either. Kill two birds with one stone with the self-proclaimed softest throw blanket, lush enough to curl up with and neutral enough to leave out through the holidays and into January.
Price: $34
It's almost 2023 — treat your match striker like the decor it is! This modern vessel would compliment any and all holiday candles (what doesn't go with black?!), and the brilliant minds at Schoolhouse were quick-thinking enough to include a built-in rim for hot matches to cool before they're discarded.
Love this edit but still not sure where to buy Christmas decorations? The Livingetc team has you covered.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
3 New Color Pairings Designers Are Using for Elevated Rooms in 2024 - and How to Get the Look Now
From periwinkle and bright red to clay and sage, interior designer Charlotte Eustace shares the unique color pairings you need in your home
By Julia Demer Published
-
There's a Viral Piece of Decor That is Making Christmas Trees So Much More Magical - and It's Only $40
Turns out, a Christmas train that circles the base of your tree walked so this fabulous option could run - the flying train is going viral and is only $40
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
There's a Viral Piece of Decor That is Making Christmas Trees So Much More Magical - and It's Only $40
Turns out, a Christmas train that circles the base of your tree walked so this fabulous option could run - the flying train is going viral and is only $40
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
I'm Obsessed with Gwyneth Paltrow's Style - 31 Gifts Inspired By Her Home To Impress Everyone You Know
Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito home is filled with elegance and charm. So I've found 31 pieces inspired by her decor which go to make the ultimate luxe Christmas gift guide
By Pip Rich Published
-
I've Trawled the Wayfair Christmas Decor Section to Find Surprisingly Luxe Festive Pieces - So You Don't Have To
It can feel a bit overwhelming to try and find your faves among all the Wayfair Christmas decor ... but only if you don't have Livingetc to steer your picks
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
I’m Livingetc's Editor Who Loves Cooking - These 34 Kitchen Gifts Are Perfect for the Host-With-The-Most in Your Life
From the luxe pot that chefs like to finishing touches such as vases and candlesticks, this gift guide for is perfect for anyone who loves cooking, hosting and being around nice things
By Pip Rich Published
-
I’m Livingetc's Editor and I Know Gifting - These 39 Timeless Presents Will Impress Anyone Who Is Tricky to Buy For
These timeless presents all go along way to making a home a more wonderful place to live in - from the perfect French Press to the a pitcher that's a work of art
By Pip Rich Published
-
The 12 best Christmas wreaths for 2023: designs to suit every kind of front door
From budget-friendly gems to luxurious marvels, we're ensuring that everyone can ring in the holiday cheer in style.
By Julia Demer Published
-
Emma Chamberlain's favorite lamp is a "highly giftable" idea for your Christmas list - I found one similar for under $50
Emma Chamberlain recommended a fabulous home decor gift as her favorite present of the year
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
This genius hack for hanging Christmas garlands is going to change how you decorate your fireplace from now on
No more balls of tape or rogue nail holes — it will blow your mind how easy it is to copy this social media hack!
By Brigid Kennedy Published