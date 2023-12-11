This Alternative Christmas Tree Is My Designer-Endorsed Buy of the Season - It's So Modern And So Elevated

A recommendation from someone you trust is the best. It takes the unknown out of the unknown and frees up time for you to focus on other stuff, like what you're getting your loved ones for the holidays.

That's why we here at Livingetc adore a designer recommendation, especially when we're figuring out Christmas decor. If an interior designer loves it and it's from one of the best home decor stores you know it's going to be a worthwhile and stylish investment.

Recently, I spoke with award-winning designer Dan Mazzarini, creative director at ARCHIVE, about styling neutral holiday decor — and he shared with me one of his favorite buys of the season. A Christmas suggestion? Why, that's why favorite kind.

The Dan Mazzarini-endorsed Etsy Christmas tree

Full Branch Wood Christmas Tree View at Etsy Price: From $325

This year, Dan said he and his team have been loving non-traditional Christmas trees, like this one from Etsy that's built from spun-out 2x4s. "Its organic wood quality brings an inherent coziness to it," Dan said.

I'd honestly have to agree. This handmade option fresh from a Pennsylvania woodshop is an Etsy bestseller (5-star reviews!) and it's not hard to see why. It's eco-friendly and can be used time and time again; it's available in 5ft and 6ft options; and the directions of the branches are customizable. It's unlike anything on the market, and you can spin the 'branches' into the spiral formation at the top of this article for a really modern formation.

Of course, as we inch closer and closer to the 25th, you might be skeptical of buying a new tree online at this stage. But with 2-day shipping options, there's nothing to fear.

Buy the Full Branch Wood Christmas Tree on Etsy.

Of course, this gorgeous Etsy option isn't the only unique tree you can buy right now — there have been so many stunning alternatives in circulation, some of which I've collated below for your shopping enjoyment. Consider it a Christmas gift from me.

6 other non-traditional Christmas tree options