This Alternative Christmas Tree Is My Designer-Endorsed Buy of the Season - It's So Modern And So Elevated
Award-winning designer Dan Mazzarini is loving this handmade tree from Etsy - and there is still time for it to ship before Christmas
A recommendation from someone you trust is the best. It takes the unknown out of the unknown and frees up time for you to focus on other stuff, like what you're getting your loved ones for the holidays.
That's why we here at Livingetc adore a designer recommendation, especially when we're figuring out Christmas decor. If an interior designer loves it and it's from one of the best home decor stores you know it's going to be a worthwhile and stylish investment.
Recently, I spoke with award-winning designer Dan Mazzarini, creative director at ARCHIVE, about styling neutral holiday decor — and he shared with me one of his favorite buys of the season. A Christmas suggestion? Why, that's why favorite kind.
The Dan Mazzarini-endorsed Etsy Christmas tree
This year, Dan said he and his team have been loving non-traditional Christmas trees, like this one from Etsy that's built from spun-out 2x4s. "Its organic wood quality brings an inherent coziness to it," Dan said.
I'd honestly have to agree. This handmade option fresh from a Pennsylvania woodshop is an Etsy bestseller (5-star reviews!) and it's not hard to see why. It's eco-friendly and can be used time and time again; it's available in 5ft and 6ft options; and the directions of the branches are customizable. It's unlike anything on the market, and you can spin the 'branches' into the spiral formation at the top of this article for a really modern formation.
Of course, as we inch closer and closer to the 25th, you might be skeptical of buying a new tree online at this stage. But with 2-day shipping options, there's nothing to fear.
Buy the Full Branch Wood Christmas Tree on Etsy.
Of course, this gorgeous Etsy option isn't the only unique tree you can buy right now — there have been so many stunning alternatives in circulation, some of which I've collated below for your shopping enjoyment. Consider it a Christmas gift from me.
6 other non-traditional Christmas tree options
Price: $167.91
This other Etsy option would look stunning adorned with a selection of paper ornaments, much like in its listing photo.
Price: $14.99
This $15 IKEA Christmas tree alternative went viral last month for its easy set-up and unique, minimalist design. Simply hang your decor and lights from the wooden "rod" branches and call it a day.
Price: $62.99 (13% off)
Similar to the IKEA tree but a bit more rustic, this Wayfair option brings a more natural and organic vibe than either of the other wooden options.
Price: $135.20 (4-foot)
I have had my eye on paper trees all season; they are so darling, fun, and whimsical, especially at 4' tall!
Price: $1677
This luxurious, pre-lit minimalist tree adorned with hand-cut Pendalogue prism crystals and glass-blown ornaments is both luxe and festive.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
How to Stop Alexa Suggestions - It's so Easy to Turn Off Unwanted Advice From Your Smart Speaker
Cut down on your Amazon Echo’s follow-up spam with this foolproof method.
By Alan Martin Published
-
12 Bookshelves That Make Your Living Room Look More Expensive
If you're looking for bookshelves that make your living room look more expensive, this is the edit for you. Editor-picked and 12 great options!
By Brigid Kennedy Published