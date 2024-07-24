12 Homewares "It" Girl Cornelia Guest Absolutely Cannot Live Without
Party girl, actress, socialite, animal advocate — Cornelia Guest is the real-life Barbie of a generation. The 80s icon spills her secrets on creating a stylish, dog-centric haven and mastering the art of effortless elegance.
Were you in Vogue by the age of one? Probably not. But for Cornelia Guest, that was just the beginning. As the daughter of the iconic Lucy Douglas "C.Z." Guest, Cornelia transitioned from being 1982’s Debutante of the Year at 18 to Manhattan's reigning party queen. Studio 54 with legends like Halston and Andy Warhol? Just another Tuesday for Cornelia.
Given her glittering past, Cornelia's relatively more pared back interior design aesthetic might surprise you. She describes it as ‘Classic English Country style with a twist’ — a symphony of patterns, cozy textiles, and classic fabrics, blending antique finds with sleek modern furniture.
Nowadays, the former New York party fixture is more often found in bucolic settings. She spends much of her time in Texas, focusing on fierce animal rights advocacy, including her miniature horse and donkey rescue in Ancramdale, NY, Artemis Farm Rescue.
With eyes set on more serene locales and a commitment to an eco- and animal-friendly lifestyle, her home decor is sophisticated but far from stuffy. It’s largely centered around creating a cozy space for her dogs and highlighting relics from her fascinating life. ‘Many cherished items in my home have been passed down through generations,’ she explains.
Cornelia's home reflects her rich life experiences, favorite travel destinations like Italy and France, and insights from dear friends with impeccable taste, such as interior designer Todd Romano and architect Peter Marino. ‘My home is a haven from the outside world, a safe and comfortable space for my dogs and myself to relax and recharge,’ she muses. ‘It's not just a physical space but also a reflection of my personality, memories, and day-to-day life.’
Step through Cornelia's door, and you're greeted with an airy, elevated atmosphere — a sanctuary where you can sit anywhere, breathe deeply, and indulge in a moment of respite. She wants you to feel as at home as she does. Curating such a space is both an art and a science, a balance that Cornelia has perfected. So, I asked her to spill her secrets to creating an elegantly lived-in home. From silver flatware sets to ceramic dog bowls, here are the 12 home decors that this generational “It” girl cannot live without.
Price: $8.95
The style icon likes to collect antiques from swaps and vintage markets. This glass is an ever-so-slightly updated riff on a more traditional wine glass (though it would work for water or soft drinks as well) and features a charmingly turned stem and a sparkling fire-polished construction. Many of the over 900 reviewers claim these are more durable than most stemware varieties, making them a great option for hosting spirited house guests. They’re also available in Amber.
Price: $34.97
Cornelia adores all tableware, from antique cutlery to glasses and plates. This flatware set has an antique feel with its delicate floral designs debossed on the handles. Despite their fanciful appearance, they’re great for everyday use and machine washable. Pair them with a floral tablecloth, textured placemats and chargers, and a vase of fresh-cut flowers for a Cornelia-inspired tablescape.
Price: $28
Cornelia pairs her dog beds with ‘chic, elevated dog bowls’ in every room, all neatly placed on pet mats to keep her floors spotless. Among her collection is a ceramic bowl gifted by her godfather, so I found a similarly elegant option from Saks. It’s lead-free, dishwasher-safe, and features dainty threaded details — perfect for any stylish pup.
Price: $193.99, Was: $242.99
Cornelia treasures her unique stone dog statues with little puppies. ‘I've never seen anything like them, so I feel honored to have them,’ she says. Inspired, I delved into vintage stone dog statues. They’re beautiful, stately, and charming but can be a little pricey. Naturally, I was delighted to discover this darling pair. They’re not real stone but have antiqued details that make them look like it, and they’re weather-resistant — perfect for outdoor spaces. I see them flanking either side of a door, inside or outside, though they would look great in a garden as well.
Price: $1,549
Cornelia's dedication to a vegan, cruelty-free lifestyle has ‘unequivocally’ influenced her decor. Steering clear of leather or even faux leather varieties, her furniture is mostly upholstered in fabric, featuring classic patterns like toile and other timeless textiles. Cornelia's method of arranging furniture to ensure good traffic flow and cozy conversation areas led me to picking this timeless loveseat, which seems to fit the bill with its simplistic, petite frame.
Price: $55
Cornelia loves fresh bouquets of hydrangeas and other flowers from her garden. If you don’t have a garden to pull from, these picks from Urban Stems are fabulous in a deep ethereal blue. They add a light, airy charm to dining tables, kitchens, and entryways. The white textured vase pictured is included, making your plant parenting a little easier since this beauty already has a home.
Price: $69.95
‘L.L.Bean dog beds are fabulous. They have so many different styles and colors that make it easy to find one that perfectly matches your home decor. They are stylish, washable, and most importantly, the dogs love them.’ This particular one, with an impressive 4.6/5 stars from nearly 500 reviews, is washable and covered entirely in plush shag fur, making it a cozy spot for your pup while also elegant enough to fit in any room.
Price: $130
Cornelia treasures a dog biscuit jar from her mom, adorned with animals. This whimsical printed design from Saks seems like just the thing. Handmade in England, this fine bone china biscuit jar features an adorable par print motif on its lid — chic enough to earn prime real estate on your kitchen counter.
Price: $140
Ginori 1735 plates are as classic as they come. Calling back to Cornelia’s ‘Classic English Country style with a twist,’ these plates feature timeless designs with an electrically modern color pairing. The blue goes beautifully with the hydrangeas in this edit. Patterned plates like these spice up otherwise drab tablescapes and are just as happy at a fancy dinner party as they are for your daily morning toast. I’ve even seen them on countertop displays and mounted to a wall — they’re that chic. This one pairs best with light green.
Price: $1,025
Cornelia has family heirloom chairs scattered throughout her house. While not all of us are blessed with a collection of this kind, we can achieve a similar look with vintage and antique-inspired pieces like this charming floral patterned accent chair. It’s a modern update on the traditional English roll armchair, featuring a deep seat perfect for long stretches of sitting. Pair it with your living room furniture or create a cozy nook in a spare corner with a side table, rug, and some greenery.
Price: $135
Floral candles are Cornelia’s reliable go-to, and what could possibly be more of a go-to than a Cire Trudon? The candle maker and home fragrance brand has been around since 1673 and was a staple in the royal court of Louis XIV. This particular candle, created in collaboration with designer Giambattista Valli, was inspired by Marie Antoinette’s favorite flower, the rose. The candle uses the rose as the head note, accented with lighter top notes of Lily of the Valley and a hint of Madagascar Pepper.
Price: $50.96, Was: $59.95
To keep her dogs’ toys in check, the tastemaker uses wicker baskets scattered throughout her home. This one from CB2 has a refreshing modern vibe, providing a nice contrast to the antique and antique-inspired pieces in her decor. It’s the perfect mid-size basket for easy access to pet toys, throw pillows, and blankets. Some reviewers, who have collectively rated it 4.9/5 stars, even use them to house plants like olive trees.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
