12 Homewares "It" Girl Cornelia Guest Absolutely Cannot Live Without

Were you in Vogue by the age of one? Probably not. But for Cornelia Guest, that was just the beginning. As the daughter of the iconic Lucy Douglas "C.Z." Guest, Cornelia transitioned from being 1982’s Debutante of the Year at 18 to Manhattan's reigning party queen. Studio 54 with legends like Halston and Andy Warhol? Just another Tuesday for Cornelia.

Given her glittering past, Cornelia's relatively more pared back interior design aesthetic might surprise you. She describes it as ‘Classic English Country style with a twist’ — a symphony of patterns, cozy textiles, and classic fabrics, blending antique finds with sleek modern furniture.

Nowadays, the former New York party fixture is more often found in bucolic settings. She spends much of her time in Texas, focusing on fierce animal rights advocacy, including her miniature horse and donkey rescue in Ancramdale, NY, Artemis Farm Rescue.

With eyes set on more serene locales and a commitment to an eco- and animal-friendly lifestyle, her home decor is sophisticated but far from stuffy. It’s largely centered around creating a cozy space for her dogs and highlighting relics from her fascinating life. ‘Many cherished items in my home have been passed down through generations,’ she explains.

(Image credit: Afritina Coker

Cornelia's home reflects her rich life experiences, favorite travel destinations like Italy and France, and insights from dear friends with impeccable taste, such as interior designer Todd Romano and architect Peter Marino. ‘My home is a haven from the outside world, a safe and comfortable space for my dogs and myself to relax and recharge,’ she muses. ‘It's not just a physical space but also a reflection of my personality, memories, and day-to-day life.’

Step through Cornelia's door, and you're greeted with an airy, elevated atmosphere — a sanctuary where you can sit anywhere, breathe deeply, and indulge in a moment of respite. She wants you to feel as at home as she does. Curating such a space is both an art and a science, a balance that Cornelia has perfected. So, I asked her to spill her secrets to creating an elegantly lived-in home. From silver flatware sets to ceramic dog bowls, here are the 12 home decors that this generational “It” girl cannot live without.