'I Love It So Much, I Bought 2!' This Viral "Converting" Amazon Bench's Hidden Talent Has Reviewers So Happy

As a style editor who identifies as chronically online, I specialize in a certain kind of shopping I'd like to call 'I didn't know I needed this' shopping. They might not be absolute essentials, but they ultimately prove undeniably helpful (or undeniably luxurious). Things like shower lamps, portable steam cleaners, electric towel warmers... little splurges (usually from Amazon) that, while superfluous, are undoubtedly fun and great to have.

However, you might not have thought about Amazon as one of the best outdoor furniture stores, but there are some hidden wonders lurking if you know where to look. Today, I bring you yet another enticing buy, although I think there's a strong case for this one. Indeed, I didn't know I needed this, but now I know it exists, I now think it is. You'll see what I mean...

The table-bench combo you didn't know you needed

This now-viral converting bench table from Amazon, first brought to my attention by Jen Adams (@interiordesignerella) pulls double-duty as both a table and a bench. And it's a switch you can pull off in seconds; just pivot the bench's back panel and voila — you have a new piece of furniture. Better yet, use two benches to form a picnic table, as demonstrated in the video. This is such a great example of clever design. This bench is 'great for outdoor eating and perfect for my kids’ playdates this summer!!' Jen writes in her post. 'I love it so much, I bought 2!!'



Now, I wasn't sure if this hype was too good to be true, so I did a bit of digging on my own. And reader, I was extremely pleased with what I found. Not only is this product fairly priced ($210 for a 2-in-1 bench/table? That's nothing!), but it boasts a 4.6/5-star rating across 2,256 customer ratings. That's incredible for an Amazon product. Customers say it takes just 20 minutes to assemble and describe it as 'durable', 'sturdy', and enjoyable. As far as viral outdoor products go, this could very well take the cake.

I'm not saying you need it, but I'm not saying it's not worth it, either. This would make for easy last-minute seating for the part-time host, or a fun outdoor table for the kids in the house. I'd love to see it next to a pool or even on a front porch. Heck, I might even need one for writing.

Design-wise, I can appreciate that a plastic bench (and especially one that looks like this) isn't the fanciest piece of outdoor furniture you could buy. But I think the value outweighs those flaws; I'd assume it's easy to clean (once again a draw for those with children) and holds up well in the heat and the rain — a must for summer. And sometimes, when all you need is an extra seat, you don't really care what material it is, do you?

All of this to say — do you think this could fit in my apartment?

Premiere Products 5rcata Tan Convert a Bench View at Amazon Price: $210

Table Dimensions: 27"H x 14"D

Bench Dimensions: 31"H x 58"L

Seat Dimensions: 17"H x 14"D

Now, since variety is the spice of life (and since my job is quite literally to shop), I of course found a few alternative bench options for you to peruse, followed by some clever outdoor buys. Keep reading for more!

