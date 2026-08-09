Nothing's harder than choosing a sofa, except maybe choosing a sofa for a small space. First of all, there are lots of options out there (color, style, and patterns). Then factor in the challenge of finding a piece that marries form and function (a storage ottoman or pull-out bed, perhaps), and the search gets much, much harder. But Castlery's new Ollie storage sofa makes choosing a small-space sofa a lot easier.

Not only is the three-seater style a great size for a living room or small apartment, but the entire Ollie sofa collection has very good reviews. "I have been a huge fan of Castlery sofas because of how durable and comfortable they are, and their new Ollie sofa did not disappoint," reads one. "The sofa is incredibly comfortable, the chenille fabric has a nice, subtle texture, yet feels so soothing when sitting, and I love the ample storage space," writes another.

Any seat with hidden storage is a piece that will elevate your design, as it makes hiding clutter away so easy. Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin recently visited Castlery's NYC showroom, and was really impressed with the look and feel of its sofas. "As a Singaporean brand, Castlery knows how to design for small spaces, but none of its pieces feel at all lacking," she says. So, if you're looking to buy a new sofa, here's why I'd consider this one from Castlery.

Castlery Ollie Storage 3 Seater Sofa £1,398 at Castlery UK As Castlery so aptly states, "The Ollie collection makes room — literally." And that it does. The slim track arms free up seating space, while hidden storage keeps spare cushions and blankets out of sight. It hits on the latest sofa trends (plush, overstuffed seats and multifunctionality), while keeping a very timeless frame and design. This is a piece you can live with.



Immediately, the Ollie three-seater storage sofa stood out because it doesn't rely on a chaise lounge for its hidden storage, as many similar pieces do. Not that a chaise lounge is a bad thing (it's quite a comfortable addition), but it's not always practical, especially in a small living room layout. Instead, each seat cushion lifts to reveal the storage compartment. "I didn't get to test the Ollie specifically, but I did try the Agnes Slipcover Storage Sofa, which has the same cantilevered storage system, and I was surprised how easy it was to lift. I didn't even need to remove any cushions," says Emma.

And apparently, the storage element doesn't sacrifice comfort, either. One review reads: "The cushions strike the perfect balance between plush and supportive." So, while it might be on the more expensive end of the sofa scale, Castlery's Ollie range is a shortcut to creating a cozy living room — whether you are looking for a two-seater or larger sectional.

Oh, and the best part? The washed chenille cushion covers are removable, so you don't have to worry about spills and everyday dirt. Or, you can buy just the Ollie combination sofa covers and switch between the cream, caramel, and moss colorways depending on the season.

Alternative Storage Sofas to Try

Who can complain about a little extra hidden storage in their space? Investing in furniture pieces that combine beauty and functionality means investing in pieces you'll have for years to come. Next up, perhaps a matching storage ottoman?

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more inspiration, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.