Designers are accessorizing their couches with this style of pillow – here are 9 to buy now
This style of couch pillow is trending and I love the look, here's how to style it and where to buy
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
I've been noticing the 'broken check' pattern trending for a while now and I love the look. It's a clever way of adding interest to the classic checkerboard pattern, with checks either stretched and elongated or played around with to create something that looks a little different from the norm.
'The 'broken check' look is currently trending because it offers a fresh take on the classic check pattern,' says Michal Silver, Creative Director of Christopher Farr Cloth. 'It introduces a playful, imperfect twist to the traditional design, making it more dynamic and contemporary.' It's a great way to accessorize your sofa in a modern way. Here are 9 I've found from my favorite home decor websites so you can get the look at home.
9 'broken check' couch pillows to buy now
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Material: 60 percent viscose, 30 percent wool, 10 percent cotton
Dimensions: 5" x 20"
Price: $98
We're also enjoying the bolster pillow look at the moment, so this design combines two trends with the classic monochrome check modernized and stretched to feel a little more contemporary and cool.
Material: Cotton
Dimensions: 3" x 18" x 18"
Price: $31.67
I love how this pillow incorporates texture into the pattern, with raised tufts of fabric that add even more interest to the inversed checkerboard pattern.
Material: Linen
Dimensions: Throw: 18" x 18", Lumbar: 12" x 24", Bolster: 12" x 48", Euro: 26" x 26"
Price: $109.99
Another checked variation, this time the color is what gives this classic design a modern makeover. Blues and oranges mean this design would look great on a sofa upholstered fully in a warm or cool colored fabric.
Material: Cotton
Dimensions: 30cm x 50cm
Price: $67
Wide pink and olive checks give this pillow a modern twist, and I love the green frill and pink piping work for extra drama. It's the ultimate accent pillow that steals the show in your living room.
Material: Wool
Dimensions: 16" x 16"
Price: $59
Lavender is a color we've seen a lot of this year, and combined with this a stretched-checked aesthetic it has a 70s look about it that feels very on-trend.
Material: 50 percent jute, 50 percent cotton
Price: $42
This design has a little more of a subtle checked pattern but works so well with the jute fabric to bring a bit of a rustic feel to your living room sofa.
Material: Cotton and velvet
Dimension: 16" x 24"
Price: $220
Pink and red are one of my favorite color combinations, mainly because it's so unexpected and people are so reluctant to pair these together for fear of a color clash. But the clash is what makes it so bold. This is a wonderful example of the two colors working together.
Material: Cotton
Dimensions: 18" x 18"
Price: $88.91
This has a graphic feel to it, and is a playful throw pillow option in cheerful orange to bring a ray of sunshine to your living room.
Why is this style of couch pillow trending?
This irregular check, or 'broken check' couch pillow trend is alluring for a number of reasons. The irregularity in the pattern adds character and charm to what is otherwise quite a traditional-looking fabric, making it a standout choice for those looking to add a unique touch to their interiors.
'Checks have been an interior staple for years, with the new trend of broken checks aiming to modernize the classic design,' adds Clare Leith, brand manager of textile brand, Kirkby Design.
Checks have always been a versatile design, and we are seeing more bold and bright colors coming into the fold, such as cobalt blues and warm yellows. 'There’s been a shift towards pattern clashing and creating joyful interiors, you could use a check for statement upholstery, or equally as pops of pattern as a cushion,' says Claire.
How to style the look
'Layering cushions with the pattern with other textured cushions or throws can create depth and visual interest,' adds Michal Silver, creative director at Christopher Farr Cloth, which has a Lost and Found collection that fits the 'broken check' look brilliantly.
'Combining a variety of textures and patterns can enhance the 'broken check' effect. 'Play with different colors of cushions to create an eclectic and inviting atmosphere. The green, indigo, lemon, ruby, natural, and denim colors of our Lost and Found fabric options allow for diverse combinations that can suit various interior styles.'
Consider incorporating decor items, such as vases or artwork, that pick up colors from the cushions too. This will help tie the room together and create a cohesive look.
When it comes to how many throw pillows you should have on a couch, don't go overboard and stick to an odd number. Two in one color that contrasts against your sofa upholstery, complemented with one accent pillow - like the broken check look - will work nicely.
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
-
-
Target’s new joyful collaboration with John Derian is just the ticket for your Thanksgiving tablescape
Target’s got your Thanksgiving table decor covered with these themed pieces
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
'It's the new accent wall, but better' – the next big trend that will make your rooms so much more interesting
The accent wall was a great way to make an impact with interiors, but the trend for 'accent reveals' works so much better, say designers
By Luke Arthur Wells Published